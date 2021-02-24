Modern-day books, TV and the movies tell us that spies and private detectives come in all shapes and sizes. They can be young, old, male, female, handsome or ugly. My own novels, such as those featuring my private eyes, Steph and Dean, have a man and woman combination, as do many other books, but have you ever wondered when women first got involved in this kind of work?
Records show us that one of the first, and the most successful, was a girl called Kate Warne. She was born in Erin, New York, sometime in 1833 and we know little about her early life. She is said to have been married, but by the age of 23 she was a widow and she’d moved to Chicago.
It was while she was living there that she answered a newspaper ad. The ad had been placed by Alan Pinkerton, who was trying to recruit detectives for his agency. When the 23-year-old widow walked into his office and asked for a job he, at first, assumed she was applying for cleaning or clerical work. She soon disabused him and said she wanted to be a detective. He told her such a thing was unheard of but she was insistent, saying that a woman could be, “most useful in worming out secrets in many places which would be impossible for a male detective.”
She told him that, from her experience, men liked to boast to their wives and girlfriends and she, as a woman, could befriend them and learn the criminals’ secrets.
Pinkerton liked the idea and agreed to employ her. It turned out to be one of his best moves. Kate enjoyed several successes and, in 1858, she befriended the wife of a man named Nathan Maroney who worked as an expressman for the Adams Express Company in Alabama. The company was losing money and Kate managed to obtain the evidence to prove Maroney had embezzled at least $50,000. Thanks to her, Pinkerton’s were able to recover nearly $40,000 and Maroney got 10 years in prison.
As a reward for this, Pinkerton started his Female Detective Bureau and put Kate in charge.
Three years later, Kate triumphed again. Pinkerton’s agency had been hired to look into secessionist threats to damage railroad property in Maryland. Kate was one of the agents he sent to Baltimore. She posed as a rich southern woman with secessionist sympathies and managed to infiltrate the groups who were responsible for the plot. In doing so she learned that, not only were they planning to damage the railroad, but they also intended to try to assassinate President elect, Abraham Lincoln.
Lincoln was due to travel from Illinois to Washington for his inauguration, stopping at several cities on the way. In Baltimore he was supposed to change trains, a change that involved a short carriage ride between stations, and it was during this interchange that the plotters intended to murder him.
When Lincoln was told about the plot he was skeptical, but it was corroborated from another source and, reluctantly, the president elect acknowledged that the plot was real. He refused to change any of his planned activities prior to speaking in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, however. This was agreed and he kept to his schedule in that city but, once he was done for the day he changed his clothes, put on a soft cap and took a shawl and a cane.
Kate Warne had booked the last four berths in a sleeping car on a train to Philadelphia, claiming they were for herself and her invalid brother. She then helped to sneak Lincoln onto the train by greeting him as a brother, putting the shawl around his shoulders and instructing him to stoop and use the cane to disguise his height. Once aboard the train presumably Lincoln slept soundly but Kate didn’t sleep at all, she and Alan Pinkerton stayed awake all night, guarding the future president. They changed railroad lines in Philadelphia and then travelled on to Washington where Lincoln arrived safely at 6 the next morning. It’s said that it was from this episode that Pinkerton got his motto of “We never sleep.”
Within months, South Carolina fired on Fort Sumter and the Civil War began. Pinkerton went to Washington and then agreed to set up a military intelligence service for General McClellan. He took Kate Warne with him and made his headquarters in Cincinnati. Kate was a consummate actress and, posing as a southern belle, she infiltrated Confederate territory, befriending southern ladies and gathering information about their husbands’ regiments.
That didn’t last long; thanks to Kate and Alan Pinkerton, McClellan was so successful he was appointed as Commander in Chief and Pinkerton’s returned to Washington. There Kate, still posing as a southerner, joined the capital’s society and began gaining information concerning southern sympathizers. She continued in this role into 1862 but from then Pinkerton spent the rest of the war investigating crooked suppliers with Kate as one of his best operatives.
After the war and Lincoln’s assassination, Kate Warne continued her work for Pinkerton, usually getting the toughest cases. In Mississippi she befriended the wife of a man who was suspected of having committed bank robbery by murdering a co-worker. The two women became such good friends and close confidants that the man’s wife eventually told Kate where the bank money was hidden. Pinkerton arrested him and he was found guilty.
In another famous case, Kate pretended to be a fortune teller in order to get evidence against a woman suspected of trying to poison her brother. The ruse was successful and the murderer was arrested. Pinkerton was so impressed with her work that he recruited other women and appointed Kate as his “Supervisor of Female Agents.”
Unfortunately Kate’s phenomenal career came to an abrupt end when she was just 35 years old. She caught cold and, on Jan. 28, 1868, she died of pneumonia. Alan Pinkerton was at her bedside and he allowed her to be laid to rest in his family’s private plot in a Chicago cemetery.
No one really knows what Kate Warne looked like, or indeed, whether that was her real name, because she used so many and there are no authenticated surviving pictures of her, Alan Pinkerton described her as, “… a slender, brown-haired woman, graceful in her movements and self-possessed. Her features, although not what could be called beautiful, were of an intellectual cast, her face was honest, which would caused any one in distress to select her as a confidante.” Pinkerton also said she was one of the two best agents he ever employed, perhaps not quite enough praise for America’s first female private detective, the woman who caught many criminals and changed history by helping to save a president.