I guess it’s kind of ironic that, at a time when we are all being urged to stay at home and not to venture out, this week I want to talk about a woman who did the opposite.
Her name was Harriet Chalmers and she was born in Stockton, California, on Oct. 22, 1875. She came from an adventurous family. Her mother, Francis Wilkins’, ancestors were early colonists in what became New Hampshire and her maternal grandfather migrated from the east coast to California during the gold rush. Her father, Alexander’s, family, had emigrated from Scotland and Alexander himself moved across the country to California in 1864 to search for adventure. Both families opened dry goods stores and that, presumably, was how they met.
For the first few years of her life Harriet was an ordinary little girl but then, one June, when she was about 7 or 8, her father saddled ponies for both of them and, with a single pack mule, set out for the High Sierras. This was to become an annual trip and together they explored much of the mountainous West Coast of the country from Oregon to Mexico while Harriet’s older sister, Anna, went to a spa with her mother.
Harriet loved these adventures and an urge to explore was born in her. By the time she was 11, she made the local newspaper, The Santa Cruz Surf, by swimming more than 500 yards without stopping. That, too, was the year when she stopped formal schooling, instead taking lessons from her father and reading books. She had a flair for learning languages, could speak Spanish fluently and could hold conversations in French, Portuguese, Italian and German, a talent that came in handy later in her life.
Shortly before her 24th birthday, on Oct. 5, 1899, Harriet married Franklin Pierce Adams, who worked as an electrician at the Stockton Gas and Electric Company. The couple had similar outlooks on life and, just like his new wife, Adams had been bitten by the desire to travel. They agreed that was what they wanted to do and, instead of buying a matrimonial home, they lived in a boarding house to save money.
In 1900, the couple went on their first expedition, a trip into Mexico.
That trip fueled their ambition and, as luck would have it, three years later Franklin’s work took him to South America.
Naturally Harriet went with him and, supported by their savings and his salary, they made the most of the three years from 1904 to 1907 that they spent there. They crossed the Andes Mountains four times on horseback, visiting every country and traveling more than 40,000 miles.
This was in the days before air travel and while cars were still in their infancy yet, to cover the distance they did, Harriet and her husband had to average just under 37 miles each and every day. Little was known of South America in the USA at that time, and later the New York Times said that she was the first white woman seen by more than 20 of the indigenous tribes.
Following their three-year adventure, the couple returned to America and set up home in Washington, D.C. Harriet knew what she wanted to do with her life and on her travels she’d had the forethought to not only take many photographs, some of them in color, but she’d also made early movie films of some of her adventures. She’d kept a journal, was a talented writer and she was both enthusiastic and charismatic.
People loved her stories and so she went to the National Geographic Magazine and persuaded them to print her articles.
The magazine loved it and so did the public; they wanted more, and Harriet supplied it. For her next trip she followed Christopher Columbus’s voyages through the Caribbean Islands and crossed Haiti on horseback before copying the routes the Spanish and Portuguese had taken in their conquest of Central and South America.
This was the first of many more trips. She visited Spain and from there retraced Ferdinand Magellan’s epic voyage to the Philippine Islands where she again explored, met and wrote about the native inhabitants.
There was a whole wide world to explore and Harriet Chalmers Adams did her best to see as much of it as she could. She traveled across North Africa on camels and horses, then visited Greece and Turkey before exploring the countries of Western Europe before she decided to settle in the south of France.
She wasn’t done with exploring, though. She went to Asia and there she traveled through Siberia and the Gobi Desert before moving to Hong Kong, Japan, and then south into Sumatra.
In 1913, the British Royal Geographical Society admitted her as a member, even though the Explorer’s Club, the American version of the society, refused her admission because she was a woman.
The French were not so reticent. During World War I, she was the European correspondent for Harper’s Magazine and became the sole female journalist to visit the soldiers in the front line trenches. While in Belgium she famously recorded a soldier bandaging a wounded dog’s paw.
After the war, she and her husband continued to travel and in 1925 she helped to found the Society of Women Geographers. She was elected the first president and served for eight years between trips to explore distant parts of the world and lecture tours. The New York Times called her “America’s greatest woman explorer,” and said that, during her lectures, she had a “magnetic hold” over her audiences.
In 1935, she visited Bolivia, producing 21 articles for the National Geographic magazine together with dozens of her own photographs but unfortunately, just two years later, she passed away at the young age of 61 in her home in southern France.
She was the greatest woman explorer of her age. During her life she covered more than 100,000 miles and rarely rested for long because there was always something else to see.
We can’t all be explorers like Harriet but hopefully, one day soon, we will all be able to go out again and, remembering the story of Harriet Chalmers Adams, explore this great country of ours.