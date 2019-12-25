At this time in previous years I’ve enjoyed talking to you about some of the weird and wonderful ways in which the rest of the world celebrates the Christmas season. This year I’m feeling a little nostalgic and so I’d like to talk about the Christmases I remember from when I was young and lived in England.
On the other side of the ocean, Christmas is the big feasting holiday of the year. The British don’t have a national day, they don’t celebrate July 4th or Thanksgiving and in fact there are no public holidays over there between the last Monday in August and Christmas Day, so the people are more than ready for the festivities.
Despite this long period of anticipation, when I was young, people in Britain didn’t tend to start decorating for the festival as early as they do here. This year some of our friends had their trees up before Thanksgiving and it seems to be quite general to put them up soon afterwards, but, in our house, it was usual to put the tree up just a week before Christmas. My brother tells me there is a trend toward decorating earlier now, but it’s still very rare to see lights etc. much before December.
Trees, lights and garlands are pretty much the same on both sides of the Atlantic although, putting lights on the outside of houses isn’t so popular over there, perhaps because the vast majority of houses are made of brick and it’s difficult to fix outside lights to them. My family never had exterior decorations but always tended to decorate the inside of the house more, hanging paper chains and garlands everywhere.
Christmas cards were always a big thing in our house. My mother would start writing them as soon as fall began, although they were not sent or given until mid December, and it was considered to be a bad year if we didn’t have up to 200 of them on display when I was a teenager. Everyone sent cards in those days, there were four of us working in different places and my Grandmother lived with us too, so that accounted for the high number. The internet, email and the ever increasing cost of postage have resulted in a fall in the number of cards sent, but even so, the last statistics I could find say that the average British person sends, and receives, 31 cards each year. I know I have 27 names and addresses on the list I use and Lori has several more.
In my parents’ house the first thing that was done for Christmas was the making of the puddings. This is the dessert called “figgy pudding” in the carol “We wish you a merry Christmas” and it was always made at the end of November. My mother’s were famous and she made them for many of our friends and relations. The tradition was that once the ingredients were assembled, each member of the family was supposed to stir the mixture clockwise three times whilst making a wish. Another tradition was that, before the pudding was served, it would be doused in brandy and set on fire and finally a silver coin would be hidden in one portion and the lucky person who found it got to have another Christmas wish.
As I said above, the tree and decorations usually went up just a week before Christmas, with the tree topped off with an angel. Just like over here children would be taken to see Santa, only in my day he was usually called “Father Christmas.” Then came the wait for Christmas Eve and, when I was a teenager, there was always a group of us who’d make a point of going to the midnight service at our local church, St. David’s.
At home we never put gifts under the tree and, as a child, I remember we didn’t hang stockings in our house. As children my brother and I always had a neatly folded pillow case at the foot of our beds that would miraculously fill with toys and sweets during the night while larger gifts appeared under the tree. We didn’t leave milk and cookies for Santa either, in fact I don’t remember anyone baking Christmas cookies at home and it was rare to see gingerbread houses. Instead, we had homemade mince pies, small pies filled with a mixture of dried fruits and other sweet things, and, in our house, we used to leave a couple of these and a glass of sherry by the fireplace for Santa. Strangely enough, my dad was fond of an occasional glass of sherry, too.
Christmas morning was gift opening time and then there was lunch. Invariably it was turkey with a variety of vegetables, carrots, peas, parsnips, broccoli and dressing. As part of the festivities we would always have “Christmas crackers,” these are decorated cardboard tubes that make a loud cracking noise when you pull them. They usually contained a flimsy paper hat, a toy or gift and a joke or motto. The meal was always followed by Christmas pudding smothered in what the British call custard but what is known here as “pudding.”
Inevitably Christmas afternoon was the time to doze after all that turkey, but there were two traditions that were always followed in our house. One was simply known as “the Queen.” Queen Elizabeth makes a speech each time she opens parliament but the only time she talks to the ordinary people is at 3:00 o’clock on Christmas Day. She talks about the past year, what she foresees for the future and she wishes everyone watching a Merry Christmas. My parents and grandparents would never miss it.
The other tradition on Christmas afternoon was the movie on TV. Over here you get “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “White Christmas” and “Miracle on 34th Street.” The British get these, too, during the Christmas period but, for some reason, there was always seemed to be an adventure movie on Christmas afternoon. I remember seeing Frank Sinatra in “Von Ryan’s Express” a couple of times, “The Great Escape” more than once and “The Italian Job” several times.
For most people in Britain, Christmas is at least a two-day affair. Over there, Dec. 26, called “Boxing Day,” is also a public holiday, although some people have to work. It was traditionally the biggest sale day of the year in stores and also the biggest returns day when people took unwanted or ill fitting Christmas gifts back. I was never one for going to the sales but there was always a soccer game at one of the three professional clubs in my city and I rarely missed going to one of these. Obviously I can’t go to a game this year, but I do have the 26th off work and will definitely catch one on TV.
I freely confess that Christmas is my favorite holiday. I love the gift giving and feeling of goodwill, the food, seeing the family and, of course, remembering the reason for the season.
Very Merry Christmas to all of you, may your holiday be calm, peaceful and may Santa bring you all you desire.