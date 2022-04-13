In this piece I want to celebrate the life — and remember the anniversary of the death, 110 years ago this week — of a chronically shy girl from Massachusetts, a girl who was born in the small town of North Oxford on Christmas Day in 1821. The daughter of Stephen Barton, a militia captain and local politician who served under General Anthony Wayne, and his wife Sarah Stone Barton, she was named Clarissa, from the title of a popular novel of the time.
She was said to have been a painfully timid child, yet her parents were determined she should have a good education and sent her to school with her brother, Stephen, at the early age of 3. Perhaps because of her shyness, Clara, as she was called, concentrated on her school work and excelled, particularly in reading and spelling.
When she was 10, another brother, David, fell from the roof of the family’s barn and received a severe head injury. Clara became his nurse, feeding him, giving him medication and even placing leeches on his body to bleed him according to the medical custom of the time. David’s doctors gave up hope, but Clara persisted in caring for him and eventually he made a full recovery.
Her parents sent Clara to Colonel Stone’s High School, but while she was there she became even more shy and depressed and they had to withdraw her so she could recover. It was around this time that her family moved and Clara made herself useful helping to repair and paint their new house on a cousin’s farm. In addition to doing this work she got to play with her male cousins and, to her parents’ surprise, she proved to be good at riding and other boy’s games. They let her continue until one day she got injured and then her mother insisted her girl cousins visited to teach her more feminine pursuits and proper social skills.
She was still very shy, but she was smart — and it was thought that one way she might overcome her timidity was by becoming a school teacher. She studied and was only just 17 when she gained her first teaching certificate in 1839.
Clara was a good teacher. Her experience playing with her male cousins had helped her to know how to deal with the more boisterous of her pupils and she proved to be an able administrator. She successfully staged a campaign to redistrict the area in order to ensure the children of ordinary workers got a good education and also petitioned vehemently for equal pay for women teachers.
She worked as an educator for 12 years, only moving on when her mother passed away in 1851. That was when she moved to New York to study writing and languages at the Clinton Liberal Institute. She did very well there and was greatly admired by the principal before, in 1852, she was contracted to open the first school in Bordentown, New Jersey.
The school was a huge success, after only one year she had to hire another female teacher. They were each paid $250 a year and between them they taught 600 people. The school did so well that the town raised the money for a new school building, but in doing so the school board decided it couldn’t be run by a woman so they hired a male principal and demoted Clara to female assistant. She stuck with the job for a while, but the new regime didn’t suit her; she had a nervous breakdown and finally quit.
By 1855 she had recovered enough to move to Washington, D.C., where she obtained a job as a clerk in the US Patent Office. She was the first woman to gain entry as a clerk working for the Federal Government and she was paid the same rate as the men in similar positions. Once again she faced prejudice from her bosses and male colleagues but she stuck to the job for three years before the James Buchanan administration first demoted her to “copyist” and then accused her of being a “Black Republican” and fired her.
Clara went back to Massachusetts where she lived with relatives for the next three years, only returning to Washington when Abraham Lincoln was elected. She again joined the patent office, this time as a temporary copyist.
Clara had overcome her shyness sufficiently to prove she was a great teacher, an able administrator and that she was capable of doing jobs that were considered to be a male preserve. What she hadn’t managed to do was to make a career for herself — but that was about to change.
On April 19, 1861 violence broke out in Baltimore between southern sympathizers and Massachusetts soldiers en route to Washington. Some 40 soldiers were wounded and taken to the capital. Clara Barton rushed to their aid, taking them food, clothing, supplies and comforting them by reading to them, writing letters for them and talking to them.
She had found her cause and began collecting medical supplies, storing them in her own rooms before distributing them. As usual, there was opposition to her efforts, this time from the War Department and Field surgeons, but she gradually gained support and, in the middle of 1862, she received permission to work on the front lines.
She’d placed newspaper ads asking for donations of medical supplies and received a huge response that enabled her to clean hospitals, nurse the wounded and give support at several battles including Cedar Mountain, 2nd Manassas, Antietam and Fredericksburg. By 1864 she was officially appointed as the “Lady in Charge” of the front line hospitals for the Army of the James and she worked in such close proximity to the action that on one occasion a bullet tore through the sleeve of her dress and killed the soldier she was working on.
When the war ended, her supplies and nursing skills were not needed but she was told that there were hundreds of unanswered letters enquiring about the fate of missing soldiers. Clara contacted President Lincoln and received permission to try to help with these. Her request was granted and she opened the Office of Missing Soldiers. By 1868 her staff had answered 41,855 letters, found the fate of 22,000 missing men and arranged for the proper burial and marking of graves for more than 30,000 fallen soldiers. Congress voted her $15,000 for the project.
While this was going on she traveled the country, giving lectures and raising funds and, by 1868, she was mentally and physically exhausted. Her doctor advised her to get away somewhere quiet to recover and so she traveled to Europe. That would seem to be the end of the story — but not for Clara Barton. She visited Switzerland and there met the founders of the Red Cross.
She was still in Europe in 1870 and, when the Franco Prussian war broke out, she not only assisted the Grand Duchess of Baden to set up military hospitals but also took charge of the distributing of supplies to people made destitute by the war. At the end of hostilities she was awarded the Prussian Iron Cross and the Golden Cross of Baden and she returned to America, determined to start the American branch of the Red Cross. She met with President Rutherford B. Hayes but got little support and had to wait for the administration of Chester Arthur in 1881 before the first meeting of the society was held. Clara was elected president, a position she held until 1904.
After retiring from that appointment Clara Barton still wasn’t finished. She founded the National First Aid Society and lived until 1912 before finally passing away from pneumonia. She had worked diligently for her country, she gave comfort to thousands of soldiers and aid to their families. She met several presidents, received awards from foreign governments and founded the American Red Cross, quite an achievement for a shy girl from Massachusetts