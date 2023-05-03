I guess all of us at one time or another must have seen either a photograph or a TV program showing a president of this country sitting behind his desk in the Oval Office of the White House. Although our attention will almost certainly have been on what our leader had to say, some of us may have let our eyes wander a little to take in the room and its furnishings.
If you did, you may have thought, “Hmm, that’s a fancy desk,” or perhaps you didn’t. Whichever is true, there is a long and involved history to that desk.
Surprisingly, the story starts many thousands of miles away with a British desire to find a northwest passage to the Orient. Almost from the discovery of the American continent, attempts to find a quick way to the Pacific around the north of Canada had been made. None of the early voyages were successful and, in 1845, a new expedition was dispatched from England.
The expedition consisted of two ships of the Royal Navy, HMS Erebus and HMS Terror. Both were well equipped for arctic exploration. They each had a steam engine as well as sails, had reinforced bows for ice breaking, three years supply of food, much of it in cans, and both had been to the arctic before. The overall commander was Admiral Sir John Franklin and the crews consisted of 129 officers and men.
The ships left England in mid-May 1845 and were last seen in late July in Baffin Bay off the coast of Canada. Few details are known about what happened to them after that. It was noted later that the canned food was hastily made and lead solder was present on the inside seams of many of the cans, something that would have caused the poisonous lead to leach into the food.
A short note was found in a cairn 11 years later and this stated that they were locked in by sea ice from September 1846 until April of 1848. By that time, Franklin and 24 of his men had died and the rest were preparing to set out to try to walk over the ice to the Canadian mainland. None of them were ever seen alive again.
The British Admiralty had not received any word from the expedition for two years and, prodded by appeals from relatives of the crew such as Franklin’s wife and newspaper reports, they sent out three search parties in 1848. None of them found any trace of the missing men or the ships they had sailed in.
The failure to find Franklin’s men provoked more public interest in the fate of the expedition and, in 1850, 11 British and two American ships joined the search. Many of these vessels congregated in Baffin Bay, between Greenland and Canada, which was where Franklin’s exhibition was thought to have gone. This time traces of a winter camp were found, together with the graves of three of the missing men — but that was all. There was no message and no sign of the other crew members.
In April of 1852 the British staged their final attempt to rescue any of Franklin’s men who might still be alive. By this time it was clear that if there were any, they would have run out of the food they had taken with them and could only be surviving on what they could catch in the ice-bound waters.
This last expedition consisted of five ships commanded by Edward Belcher, a naval officer who was not used to commanding ships in arctic waters. By early winter at least four of Belcher’s ships were trapped in ice. The crews of these ships hauled sledges on to the ice and set out to explore. One of them covered 1,400 miles in 105 days but found no trace of any of the lost crews.
By April of 1854, Belcher, perhaps with Franklin’s disappearance in mind, decided enough was enough. His ships had been almost permanently icebound and so he ordered that four of them be abandoned. He gathered their crews and all of them returned to England.
Any Royal Navy officer who loses a ship is automatically court martialed, and Belcher had lost four. He was tried and acquitted but never received another active command.
Curiously, all four of Belcher’s ships were not lost and this is where the President’s desk in the Oval Office comes in. More than a year after the ships were abandoned, an American Whale ship, the George Henry, was sailing off Baffin Island when her lookouts spotted a ship drifting in an ice floe. On approaching, the American crew realized the ship was HMS Resolute, still afloat 1,200 miles from where she had been abandoned in the ice.
The whaler’s captain boarded the Resolute and found everything in immaculate order. He took 13 men from his crew, claimed the ship as salvage and sailed it to New London in Connecticut. There, Henry Grinnell, a wealthy merchant who had paid for two expeditions to try to find Franklin’s lost ships, and James Mason, a senator from Virginia, persuaded the US Government to buy the Resolute for $40,000. This was done, the ship was refitted and then sailed back to England where it was presented to Queen Victoria on Dec. 13, 1856, as a gesture of goodwill from the United States.
HMS Resolute continued to serve in the Royal Navy around the coasts of Great Britain for the next 13 years, then, in 1879, she was decommissioned and her timbers were salvaged. A competition was held for the best way to show Britain’s gratitude to Henry Grinnell and to America for their kindness in returning the ship. It was decided that a desk would be made from her wood and, on Nov. 23, 1880, this was presented to President Rutherford B. Hayes. Since that time the desk, known as the Resolute Desk, has either been in the Oval Office or in the President’s private office in the residence. Two other, smaller desks were made from the ship’s timbers at the same time, one went to the widow of Henry Grinnell and the other went on to Queen Victoria’s private yacht.
The story of Franklin’s lost expedition and the fruitless searches for him is a sad tale but the history of HMS Resolute and the desk made from her timbers is one of co-operation between nations. Wouldn’t it be good if there was more of that in the world today?