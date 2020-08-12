The British like to think of themselves as a sporting nation. The national game is soccer, of course, and legend has it that it was the British who invented it in its modern form. They definitely have a legitimate claim to have invented the game of rugby, at Rugby School, in Warwickshire, England, although similar games were played as far back as early medieval times.
The British try their hand at all sorts of sports. They came second in the list of medal winners in the 2016 Olympics in Rio and can boast world champions and trophy winners in a wide variety of disciplines. If there is a sporting competition, then you’ll usually find a British team there — but some of the events they enter might make you scratch your head in wonder.
As an example, on the second Sunday in September every year, a steam train arrives in the Lancashire town of Ramsbottom in Northern England. This train brings a small, one-foot-square, gold-painted, wooden grid. It is ceremoniously unloaded and, accompanied by bagpipers, is taken to a local pub where it is placed on the ground several feet away from a 20-foot-tall scaffold.
Anyone can take part in the competition simply by paying a one pound entry fee. For this they receive three black puddings, tightly wrapped in women’s pantyhose. These puddings are a type of blood sausage and the idea is that participants stand next to the golden grid and throw the black puddings at the top of the scaffold in an effort to dislodge twelve Yorkshire puddings, which are made from a type of batter. The event is termed the World Black Pudding Championship and, although it may seem a little silly to throw one type of food at another, it attracts hundreds of spectators and is alleged to have a history going back 500 years to the Wars of the Roses.
If you fail to win that competition, you can wait a couple of weeks and then travel north to Easdale Island off the west coast of Scotland. It’s a tiny place that can only be reached by ferry, but every year at the end of September it attracts entrants from all over the world for the World Stone Skimming Championships.
This competition doesn’t have a long history, only starting after an argument in a pub 40 years ago, but it’s taken very seriously. Some participants wear strange costumes, but they have to follow strict rules. Each of them only has three attempts and they must use stones made from local Easdale slate. In order to be considered a legitimate throw, the skimmed stone has to bounce off the surface of the water in a flooded slate quarry at least twice. There are various categories and the winners are those whose stones go furthest. Over the last few years, the title of men’s World Champion has gone to people living outside Britain, but in 2019 Britain’s Christina Bowen-Bravery skimmed a stone a distance of over 141 feet to win the women’s title. I wonder if she puts that on her resume?
For another world championship, we move off the northwest coast of England to the Isle of Man. Famous for motorcycle racing, this island also has another annual event. Held in early July in the harbor at Castletown, we have the World Tin Bath Racing Championship.
This competition is nearly 50 years old and attracts more than 100 participants from all over the world. There are a strict set of rules, the most important being that everyone who enters has to be able to swim at least 50 yards. The course is 1,000 yards long and competitors have to propel a tin bath using a hand-held paddle that is less than five feet long. There are two ways of deciding the winner; it’s either the first to complete the course or, in the event that no one does so, it’s the person who covers the greatest distance before sinking.
As sinking is the most common result, each entrant has to have a marker buoy attached to their bath by a long cord in order to facilitate recovery later.
Over on the other side of the country, we have another world championship that occurs over a much shorter course. It’s been held in the village of Congham, in the county of Norfolk since the 1960s, and the course, usually consisting of a damp cloth on a table top, has a maximum radius of 14 inches. The entrants are common garden snails and it’s called the World Snail Racing Championship. Participants are placed in the middle of the cloth and the winner is the one that reaches the edge first. The record time is currently set at two minutes and the competition has a rival in the Cambridgeshire village of Snailwell, which holds an annual Grand Championship Snail Race, attracting more than 400 people each year.
While not actually termed a world championship, the county of Somerset has its own unusual sport that has since been taken up in other parts of the world as diverse as New Zealand and Russia. In that part of the country, rubber rain boots are called Wellingtons after the Duke of Wellington, whose riding boots closely resembled them. Called wellies for short, there is a sport called wellie wanging which involves throwing the boot as far as possible. Rules vary, some requiring the boot to be filled with water and others saying the boot must be a size that will fit the thrower. World records for both men and women are currently held by Finns, the men’s is just under 210 feet and the women’s 134 feet.
Speaking of Finns, Britain is not the only place with strange sports. In July each year the town of Sonkajärvi, in Finland holds the World Wife Carrying Championship. Apparently this stems from a 19th-century legend of a man called Ronkainen the Robber who used to steal wives from the local villages and carry them away on his back. How the wives are held is left up to the contestants, but the ladies have to wear helmets because being dropped and falling are common occurrences.
That’s about all the odd sports I have space for this time; perhaps in a future piece we can cover bog snorkeling, cheese rolling, caber tossing and the famous Dorset Knob Throwing contests.