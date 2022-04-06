Up until a few weeks ago, I was not consciously aware that Kyiv was the capital of the Ukraine. I’d heard of the city but wasn’t sure where it was. It wasn’t until Russian forces crossed the border and began their daily bombardment of it that it was in every news bulletin.
Kyiv is an ancient place, with a history going back at least 1,500 years. Although many of its older buildings were destroyed in World War II, there still are some beautiful monuments in the city — and perhaps the Russian invaders should take particular note of at least one of them.
It’s not a huge monument, just a statue of a woman standing perhaps 12 feet tall on a pedestal in Mykhailvska Square in front of the now much-damaged St. Michael’s cathedral.
With the devastation caused by the war, it may well be that this particular monument is not there now, but the memory of the person it portrayed certainly will be. Her name was Olga — St. Olga to the adherents of the Ukrainian Orthodox and Catholic Churches — and she lived a thousand years ago. Why should the Ukrainians be remembering her in these troubled times? The reason is she is the Ukrainian Patron Saint of defiance and vengeance.
Her story begins around the turn of the 10th century. She had Viking ancestry, but was born in the city of Pleskov, which is now in northwestern Russia. It’s not clear who her parents were, and we cannot even be sure of the year she was born, but we do know that, at about the age of 15, she married Prince Igor I of Kyiv and together they had a son, Sviatoslav.
Igor’s father had conquered local tribes and had established a growing tribal federation that became a powerful force known as Kievan Rus. Igor had inherited the leadership of this federation, but not all of the associated tribes were happy with this.
One of the tribes was known as the Drevlians, and in the past they had joined with Igor’s ancestors in battles against the Byzantine Empire. They had also been paying regular tribute to Igor’s father but, when he died and Igor succeeded, they stopped paying it and gave the tribute to a local warlord instead. Deprived of part of his income, in the year 945 Igor assembled an army and marched to the Drevlian capital, Iskprosten.
The Drevlians were outnumbered and surrendered, agreeing to once more pay the tribute to Kievan Rus. Satisfied, Igor turned his army around and began to march back to Kyiv. Unfortunately, he must have had second thoughts while he was on the way. He decided the tribute was not enough and, taking just a small escort he returned to Iskprosten to demand more.
A byzantine chronicle records what happened next. The Drevlians didn’t want to pay, they captured Igor and then executed him. If the records are to be believed, they did this in a very gruesome way by bending over two trees, tying him to them and allowing them to spring apart, tearing him in two.
Olga was left a widow with a 3-year-old son who was now the leader of Kievan Rus. The federation had never had a female leader before, but she took over as regent until her son came of age. The Drevlians, emboldened by their success in killing Igor, sent 20 ambassadors in a boat down the Dnieper River with a message to say that Olga was to marry their king, a man called Prince Mal.
How much of what followed is true isn’t clear, but it seems Olga’s revenge was as terrible as the murder of her husband. To begin with, she pretended to be pleased by the proposal and told the messengers that they would be triumphantly carried through the city in their boat. They thought this was a great honor, but Olga had them carried to a deep trench where they were dropped in and buried alive.
The widow wasn’t finished yet. Next she sent to the Drevlians and asked them to send a party of their “best men” to escort her to meet Prince Mal. Unaware of the fate of the first messengers, they did so and, when this second party arrived, Olga invited them to refresh themselves after their journey. Once they were inside the bathhouse, she had the doors sealed and set the building on fire, burning them to death.
Still not satisfied, Olga arranged to hold a funeral feast at her husband’s tomb, inviting the Drevlians to take part. She served plenty of strong drink at the feast and when the Drevlians were drunk, Olga’s men turned on them and started attacking them, reputably killing 5,000 of them.
Both sides raised armies after this, but Olga’s forces were superior. They defeated the Drevlians in battle and laid siege to their capitol. The siege lasted a year until Olga said that, if the city would pay a tribute of three sparrows and three pigeons from each house, she would raise the siege. The Drevlians, happy at having to pay so small a price, agreed and turned over the birds. Olga’s men then attached pieces of sulfur-soaked cloth to each bird, set the cloth on fire and released the birds to fly back to their nests. The whole city burned, the people fled from the flames and Olga’s soldiers killed some and sold the rest into slavery.
After reading the story of the things she did to the Drevlians, you may wonder how Olga of Kyiv became a saint. At the time when she exacted her revenge, she was a pagan — but it is thought that, in 955, she was baptized as a Christian in Kyiv. Two years later she visited Constantine VII, the emperor of Byzantium where she was again baptized, this time by Constantine himself and the Patriarch, his senior bishop.
After returning to Kyiv, Olga tried to convert her son but he resisted. She did, however, manage to persuade him not to persecute any who did convert and she spent the rest of her life building churches, persuading people to convert and sending embassies abroad to try to persuade Christian bishops and missionaries to help her efforts.
Olga died in Kyiv in the year 969. Her son had still not become a Christian but he abided by her wishes. There was no pagan funeral feast for Olga; instead, her personal priest, Gregory, conducted a Christian burial service for her. She had worked tirelessly to get her people to convert. She was unsuccessful, but the seeds had been sown and before the end of that century the country became Christian. For this act, 600 years later, she was declared a saint. She is the Patron Saint of widows and converts, but, as I said earlier, also of defiance and vengeance.