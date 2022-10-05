The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Some years ago, I spent a short vacation in Italy and, while I was there, I took the opportunity to visit the world-famous city of Venice. This city is very unusual for Europe, as it is built on 118 small islands in a shallow lagoon that lies on the northeast coast of the country. These islands are separated by a system of canals and are linked to each other by more than 400 bridges.

Due to its unique situation, the city is famous for many things — among them the aforementioned canals and bridges/ This is despite the fact that there are other cities around the world with far more miles of canals: Phoenix, Arizona being one, and my birth city of Birmingham, England, as another.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

