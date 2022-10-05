Some years ago, I spent a short vacation in Italy and, while I was there, I took the opportunity to visit the world-famous city of Venice. This city is very unusual for Europe, as it is built on 118 small islands in a shallow lagoon that lies on the northeast coast of the country. These islands are separated by a system of canals and are linked to each other by more than 400 bridges.
Due to its unique situation, the city is famous for many things — among them the aforementioned canals and bridges/ This is despite the fact that there are other cities around the world with far more miles of canals: Phoenix, Arizona being one, and my birth city of Birmingham, England, as another.
Like so many of the other major cities in Europe, Venice has a long history. It’s not clear when people first settled there; there is some documentation recording marsh-dwelling fishermen inhabiting the islands, but the first-recorded permanent settlers were likely Roman citizens forced to flee by waves of barbarian invaders from the north. The traditional founding of the city is 12 p.m. on March 25 in the year 421, as that is the date and time of the dedication of the city’s first church, San Giacomo, on Rialto Island.
The succeeding centuries saw more invasions and conquests in the region, but the city of Venice withstood sieges, took in refugees and grew. After attempts to capture the city failed in the early ninth century, the Emperor Charlamagne recognized Venice as Byzantine territory and granted it trading rights along the coast of the Adriatic Sea.
By this time the city had its own government led by the Doge, the local word roughly equivalent to “Duke” in English, and, in the year 828 it acquired relics from Alexandria that were said to be remains of St. Mark the Evangelist. These were housed in the newly built St. Mark’s Basilica.
From then on, the city’s power and prestige became stronger while that of the Byzantine Empire faded until Venice became completely independent. The Venetian Republic grew, it formed its own navy and cleared the Dalmatian coast of pirates while developing trade routes between Western Europe and the lands to the east. As part of this development, Venice seized various places along the coast of the Adriatic and Mediterranean and, after the fall of Constantinople in 1204, it became an imperial power.
Eventually Venice had a fleet of 3,300 ships manned by 36,000 sailors and marines and, in the late 1300s, it was recognized as the wealthiest city in the whole of Europe. Its prestige continued to grow and, when the printing press was invented in Germany, Venice rapidly became the printing capital of the world, more so after the great printer Aldo Manuzio settled there in 1490. It was while he lived in Venice that Manuzio invented the forerunner of the modern book.
Like all of history’s empires, after a while Venice’s influence began to fade. The decline began in the first part of the 15th century with a series of wars against the Ottoman Empire. The plague of the previous century had already decimated the city’s population, and it returned again twice in the 1500s. Coupled with this the discovery by Vasco De Gama of a sea route to the Indies meant a decline in the overland trade that Venice enjoyed. Venice’s navy at the time consisted mainly of oared galleys, not suitable for undertaking long ocean voyages and so, as the other maritime powers set about seizing overseas colonies, the Venetian Republic was left behind.
The fall of the republic came with the advent of Napoleon Bonaparte. In 1797, Napoleon captured the city and early the next year he ceded it to Austria in a peace treaty. Eight years later, as part of yet another treaty, Napoleon got Venice back and incorporated it into his Kingdom of Italy. When the French Empire was defeated in 1814, the city once again became an Austrian possession. This time it remained so until 1866, when the end of the Third War of Italian Independence saw it incorporated in a new Kingdom of Italy.
Today, much of Venice’s economy relies on tourism. Up to 30 million people each year flock to see the Bridge of Sighs, St. Marks Basilica, The Doge’s Palace, the Grand Canal and the Piazza San Marco. Many of these visitors are day trippers who arrive on cruise ships.
While some estimates say that these cruise passengers spend upward of $200 million a year to boost the city’s economy, others are extremely worried that the cruise ships are doing irreparable damage to Venice.
The wash from these ships, and from smaller craft, coupled with a general subsidence of the land and rising sea levels means that Venice’s days could be numbered. In November 2019 the city endured one of its worst floods in recorded history when the tide rose six feet above normal level. St. Mark’s Square, one of the major tourist attractions, was under feet of water while 80% of the rest of the city was flooded in that event.
Venice has always been subject to the occasional flood, but these events are occurring much more frequently now. This, along with the fact that the city has recorded a sinking of its foundations into the lagoon’s mud of six inches in a century, have raised grave concerns for the city’s future.
Plans are in place to try to combat the damage and these include a series of gates that are set to rise and hold back high tides. The gates will not stop all floods; they only operate when tides reach a certain level, and places such as St. Mark’s Square are below that level. Given the estimates for global warming and rising sea levels, it is estimated that the gates may be effective for perhaps the next century. After that, it has been suggested that a series of dams and levees similar to those in place in the Netherlands will be needed, if the money to build them is available.
As I said at the beginning of this piece, I had the pleasure of visiting Venice several years ago. I thought it was a beautiful mix of narrow, medieval streets and passageways, beautiful architecture, unique buildings seemingly growing out of the waters of the lagoon and centuries of history and tradition. I’m glad I went and, for those wishing to emulate my experience, I’d say don’t wait too long because, unless something is done fairly soon, Venice my just be a memory for future generations.