Approximately 3,300 years ago, and 6,000 miles away from West Virginia, an 18-year-old boy died. There was nothing unusual in that; life was short in those days, people were used to family members passing away, but this boy was special because, in his own country of Egypt, he was their king and his name was Tutankhamen.
We can’t be sure why he died at such a young age, but there are reasons to think it was due to a number of factors. One was in-breeding. In order to keep the royal blood line pure, the children of the pharaohs tended to marry each other. Genetic analysis has shown that Tutankhamen’s parents were full brother and sister and that he, himself, married his half sister. This intermarriage between siblings had gone on for generations and led to the boy king being born with a club foot that caused him to walk with a cane, a partially cleft palate, bent spine and other congenital defects.
In addition to this, his remains show that he was afflicted with malaria tropica. This is the most severe type of malaria and would have caused him have frequent recurring bouts of the affliction. Finally, x-rays of his skeleton have revealed that, shortly before his death, he’d suffered a compound fracture of his left leg. The break showed no sign of healing, there were traces of embalming substances in it and the theory is that he had an accident, either a fall or perhaps a chariot wreck and that caused the leg to break with the bone protruding through the skin. This wound may then have become infected and, together with his lowered resistance due to the malaria and in-breeding, may have caused his death.
There is some evidence to suppose his demise was unexpected. He was young and his tomb is noticeably smaller than that usually reserved for pharaohs. Several historians have speculated that when it was built it was intended for someone else but was then pressed into service following Tutankhamen’s sudden death.
Whatever caused his passing, the boy king was embalmed, mummified and placed in his tomb with all the goods his people thought he would need to last him in the afterlife as he lay, undisturbed, throughout eternity. He didn’t remain undisturbed for long, though; there is enough evidence to show that his rest was disturbed at least twice, probably in the first few months after the tomb was sealed.
Amongst other things the thieves appear to have taken were perishable items like perfume and precious oils, and that’s why archaeologists believe the robberies occurred soon after he was placed in the tomb. The damage was repaired, the tomb resealed and gradually, over time, its location was forgotten.
Other rulers came and went, more burials took place and rubble from these later tombs was piled up on the entrance to Tutankhamen’s resting place. Workers built houses over the spot and, for over 3,000 years, the young king rested in peace.
The world changed, however. Empires rose and fell, inventions were made and, in 1874, a man named Howard Carter was born in Kensington, London. He wasn’t a great scholar, but he was a talented artist and, at the age of just 17, he was given a job of documenting tomb decoration in Egypt.
Despite his youth, he proved to be excellent at his job and, by the time he was 25, he had been appointed as the Inspector of Monuments for Upper Egypt by that country’s antiquities service. He proved to be just as good at this, developing a system for searching for lost tombs and improving the safeguarding and access to archeological sites.
That job lasted for six years until, after a confrontation with French tourists, he was forced to resign. For three years after that, he made a living in Luxor by painting and selling souvenirs to tourists.
It was at this time that someone else came on the scene. George Edward Stanhope Molyneux Herbert was a British aristocrat, the fifth Earl of Carnarvon. He had married an illegitimate daughter of Alfred de Rothschild of the banking family and she brought with her a dowry worth the equivalent of $85 million at today’s exchange rate. This gave the pair a life of luxury and allowed the earl to indulge in his favorite hobbies.
One of these hobbies was Egyptology and, beginning in 1903, he and his wife spent their winters in Egypt, where they sought out and bought antiquities that they then sent home to add to their collection at their country house in England. During one of his visits in 1907, Lord Carnarvon was persuaded to provide the funds to sponsor the digging of ancient nobles’ tombs in Thebes and, on the recommendation of the antiquities department, he hired Howard Carter to carry out the work.
By 1914, the pair had published a book describing their excavations and Carnarvon had received authorization to explore in the Valley of the Kings. Unfortunately, World War I intervened and they were unable to start work until the end of 1917. Carter began searching then, but found very little in the next five years. The lack of success curbed Carnarvon’s enthusiasm and he announced that 1922 was the last year that he would sponsor the exploration. The dig was coming to an end when, in November, Carter found some steps that led down to the door of a tomb with the seals still intact.
He sent for Carnarvon and his wife and, 98 years ago tomorrow, the three of them, together with Carter’s assistant, entered the tomb and were the first people to see the boy king’s sarcophagus in over 3,000 years.
I guess everyone has seen pictures of the fabulous treasures they found in the burial chamber. They’ve been seen all over the world in the years since their discovery, but something else came out of the tomb, too. Lord Carnarvon died just a few months later from blood poisoning, caused by pneumonia after an infected mosquito bite. Sensationalist newspapers immediately began talking about “The Curse of Tutankhamen” and the “Curse of the Mummy.” His lordship was prone to lung infections and none of the others who entered the tomb died unnaturally early, but the public seized on the story and it has given rise to a whole industry of books and some rather good movies — and some bad ones — that, together with his treasures, have made Tutankhamen’s name famous long after the boy king had been forgotten.