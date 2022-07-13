What do you think Bardsey Island, Gypsy King, Rhymer, Round Winter Nonesuch and Bringewood Pippin have in common? My instincts tell me that few, if any of you, will know.
The answer is, they are all varieties of apple. Not the varieties you find in your local supermarket, of course. There you are almost certainly limited to about half a dozen different types, such as Gala, Fuji, Honey Crisp, the ever present Granny Smiths and one or two more.
All of these are very popular, and I’m sure they satisfy most of you, depending on your personal preference, but there are many other varieties that you have probably never heard of and never see in the store. Across the ocean, in England, there is a National Fruit Collection in Brogdale Farm in the county of Kent, and here they grow approximately 2,200 different varieties of apple as well as many other rare fruits. The farm is owned by Britain’s Department of the Environment, and some of their varieties are so rare that they grow at least two trees of each type to ensure continuity in case something should happen to one of them.
So, where does the farm get its wide range of apple trees from, since some of them are so rare? The answer is they actually have people looking for them, but they also rely on other people’s curiosity. The Bardsey Island variety is a prime example of this.
Bardsey is a small island off the western coast of Wales. It is a little over half a square mile in area and has a population of just 11 people. Folklore says it is the burial place of Merlin, the legendary King Arthur’s magician, and for many centuries it was a place of religious pilgrimage. A small monastery was built there around 1600 years ago, with an abbey being added in the 6th century.
Today the island is known for its scenery and its variety of wildlife, including many different types of birds. You may wonder what this has to do with apples, and the answer is that a man named Andy Clark was on the island watching birds near the ruins of the abbey when he noticed some of them feeding on the fruit of an apple tree. People living on the island had eaten the apples of this lone tree for centuries, but no one knew what kind of apples they were. The tree was old, gnarled and twisted, and the apples were described as being pink over cream in color, sweet and juicy, with a scent and a flavor reminiscent of lemons.
Mr. Clark met with a man named Ian Sturrock, who also happened to be visiting the island, described the fruit to him and the rest is history. Mr. Sturrock was an expert on fruit trees, he didn’t recognize the description, knew it was an unknown variety and sent samples to Brogdale Farm, where it was examined by experts. They excitedly declared that it was the rarest apple in the world, with the tree probably being the lone survivor of an orchard tended by the monks a thousand years ago. Cuttings were taken from the tree, they were propagated and now Bardsey Island Apple trees are available all over Britain.
One of the other people looking for rare trees was even luckier than that. He was inspecting an abandoned orchard in the county of Herefordshire, which lies on the border between England and Wales, when he spotted a tree that bore bright yellow apples that he could not recognize. He made some enquiries, but no one could tell him where the tree came from or who planted it, so he, too, sent samples to Brogdale Farm and delved into local historical records. Finally, the answer was found. It was a variety called Bringewood Pippin, an apple used for dessert and for cider making that was first grown around the year 1800. It was also thought to be the last surviving tree of its kind in the British Isles.
As I said above, the man who found it, Tom Adams, was lucky. The same orchard turned out to have what experts believe to have been the last surviving trees of three other varieties, Gypsy King, Rhymer and Round Winter Nonesuch. Adams took cuttings from each of them and now they can be found growing in many places in Britain.
Of course, not all the varieties of apples that are rediscovered are dessert apples. One that is mentioned in the archives but which was thought to be lost forever has the unique name, Knotted Kernel. It was described as having fruit that is the size, shape and color of dark red cherries. In 1980 it was found growing in New Zealand and, shortly afterwards more trees were discovered in England. Apples the size of cherries are probably not what most people want to bite into, but it is cultivated now and used widely in the making of cider.
You may think that with over 2,200 varieties at Brogdale Farm there cannot be too many types of apple left to find. According to the People’s Trust for Endangered Species, however, there are more than 1,000 apple types that are not featured at the farm but are still growing on farms and in old orchards all across Britain, and it is certain that number will grow as time passes.
The reason for this is blossom pollination. In an area where a mixture of different types of apples grow, insects can fly around, picking up pollen from one type and then visiting a different type where it fertilizes the blossom. The resulting apple will then contain seeds which, if germinated, will produce a tree that is different from either of its parents. Naturally this is a random selection and will sometimes produce a variety that is not good for eating or cooking but, on other occasions, it results in a new type that everyone will love.
I like apples. My two favorites are Cox’s Orange Pippin for eating and Bramley’s for cooking, but I’ve not found either of these available in local stores. Those I can get here are good substitutes but I’m pretty adventurous and would love to try some of the thousands of other varieties that are out there. After all, who wouldn’t like to bite into a black apple such as China’s very expensive Black Diamond variety or the very rare Welsh apple called Pig’s Snout?