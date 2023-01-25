The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Greetings, once again I’m writing to you from a rather damp Britain. I’m currently staying in a small town called Penarth in South Wales, where I’m visiting with some of my family. Getting here was interesting, to say the least. I spent over seven hours locked in a metal tube high in the sky with about 300 other people, more than 90% of whom were not wearing masks.

Masks are not compulsory on international flights any longer, but it seemed to me to be a wise precaution to wear one while being in such close proximity with so many strangers, so I guess you could say I stood out from the crowd.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

