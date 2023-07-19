My wife, Lori, and I are both interested in genealogy. We’ve each done our DNA, plotted our family tree and have managed to prove relationships going back several generations. Lori has details and even some letters written by her ancestors who fought on both sides in the Civil War and by others who were early settlers in Kentucky, what is now West Virginia and North Carolina. She is now trying to research those who may have fought during the Revolutionary War. I’d like to do the same, but any of my ancestors who were involved in that conflict would almost certainly have worn red coats and would have been on the losing side.
Once the link to the revolution is established, the next logical step will be to see if there is any connection with the early settlers or even to the pilgrims who arrived on these shores on the Mayflower. That last connection may seem remote, but according to the General Society of Mayflower Descendants it is estimated that there are as many as 35 million people worldwide who may claim to be descendants of the Mayflower pilgrims, with at least 10 million of them still living here in the United States.
