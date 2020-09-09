It’s nearly a thousand years since the last successful invasion of England. It was in the year 1066 that Duke William of Normandy seized the throne after beating King Harold’s Anglo Saxons at the battle of Hastings. Capturing a kingdom is one thing; holding it is more difficult, and to achieve this, William gave land to those who had supported him in battle and ordered them to defend it.
To do so, they started to build castles — just wooden towers, called donjons, on an artificial mound to start with, but over time these were enlarged and replaced by huge structures, built in stone with living and storage quarters inside so that they could withstand a siege if necessary.
Hundreds of these castles were built. In fact, in the early 1980s, a book called the “Castellarium Anglicanum” was published that listed more than 1,500 castle sites in England and Wales. A lot of these fortresses are still standing, while many more have been abandoned and are in ruins. These places were once the center of local life and, as with most ancient structures, over the centuries they have tended to become the focus for a host of legends and folktales.
This week I want to talk about one of them. As I said above, soon after his conquest of England, King William I gave land he’d captured to his followers. One of these was a Norman knight whose name was Ralph de la Pomeroy. He’d provided good service at Hastings and, as a reward, he was made a baron and given substantial lands in the county of Devon, including the village of Berry.
Pomeroy built a manor there and the village became known as Berry Pomeroy. It was a big holding; just a hundred years after the conquest it was listed as having 32 “knight’s fees,” each of which comprised a separate manor with a knight, his family and retainers.
It’s not clear exactly what defenses Ralph de la Pomeroy built to protect his land, but an enclosure was mentioned in a document at the turn of the 12th-13th centuries and there was definitely a substantial castle listed in a will in the mid 1400s.
At that time, the place still belonged to de la Pomeroy’s descendants and it seems to have consisted of a traditional castle with a moat, strong, stone-built curtain walls and a gatehouse with wooden buildings inside. The family had fallen on hard times though, and, in 1547, they sold the fortress to Edward Seymour, 1st Duke of Somerset.
Seymour was the brother of King Henry VIII’s third wife and Lord Protector of his nephew, the king’s only son. He was a considerable landowner and it’s doubtful whether he ever saw Berry Pomeroy castle because, five years after buying it, he fell out of favor and he was beheaded.
For a short time after that, the castle was owned by the crown, but it soon reverted to the Seymour family and Edward’s son tore down the buildings inside in order to erect a fine Tudor mansion that contained more than 50 rooms, many of which were described as being “adorn’d with paint and with statues and figures cut in alabaster.”
The Seymours continued to live at the castle for the next 130 years but then, by 1688, it was reported to be in a poor state of repair and the Edward Seymour who owned it at that time preferred to live closer to London. By 1701, it was described as being a ruin with the best parts robbed out to build other houses. It stayed that way, gradually deteriorating and becoming overgrown by ivy, for the next hundred years but, at the start of the 1800s, it began to attract artists and tourists and, in fact, a book of drawings and etchings of the place was produced in 1861. The Duke of Somerset ordered some restoration work in the early 19th century, not with the intention of returning to live there, but because it was attracting visitors and he was concerned for their safety from the crumbling brickwork.
The ivy has been cleared and a lot of restoration and archeological work has been done on the castle in the past century. We now know a lot more about the people who lived there and it still continues to attract thousands of visitors each year.
None of the original owners of the place are there now — or perhaps you may think they are, because Berry Pomeroy castle has the reputation of being one of the most haunted castles in Britain. There are tales of people seeing strange figures, hearing weird noises and being overcome by feelings of intense cold, fear and nausea.
In addition to these there are specific phantoms, too. The ghost of a child is said to haunt the ruins of the medieval kitchen, while people descending to see the dungeons are said to have felt someone brushing past them on the stairs, and others reported seeing the figure of a lady dressed in white. This one is alleged to be the phantom of Lady Margaret Pomeroy, who was imprisoned by her sister, Eleanor, because they were in love with the same man and Margaret was the prettier of the two. She is supposed to have starved to death and is constantly seeking revenge.
The second female ghost, known as the Blue Lady, has an even more horrendous story. This one is reputed to wave to people from one of the towers, asking them for help. Anyone tempted to respond is said to fall from the tower. Her name isn’t known but she’s supposed to be the spirit of a girl who murdered her baby because it was fathered by her own father.
Finally, it is said that in 1549, two Pomeroy brothers joined a religious rebellion against the king. Troops were sent to arrest them and, rather than face certain execution, the brothers put their armor on and rode their blindfolded horses off the castle ramparts to die at their enemy’s feet. People today have reported hearing the screams, the sounds of hooves and the crash as the bodies hit the ground. These are just some of the many spooks that are supposed to haunt the site and there are several more.
Whether you believe in hauntings or not, Berry Pomeroy Castle is still worth visiting if you happen to be in the area. Due to COVID-19, visitor numbers are limited and tickets, at around $10 for adults and $6 for children, have to be booked in advance at https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/berry-pomeroy-castle/prices-and-opening-times/.