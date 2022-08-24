When I lived in England, I made a point every year of driving to a quiet little market town set in green hills on the border between England and Wales. That town is called Hay-on-Wye, or Y Gelli Gandryll in Welsh.
Hay is just a small place with a population of less than 2,000 people, and it lies on the edge of a National Park just on the Welsh side of the border. It was first mentioned in official documents way back in the year 1135, and at that time it was called “Haya,” with the “on Wye” part being added several centuries later.
It’s not clear whether there was any sizable settlement there prior to that date, although a large cache of flint arrowheads discovered there show people have lived in the area since the stone age. What is known is that there are the remains of an earth-built castle in the town that was probably erected in the late 11th century by a minor Norman lord. This is the first castle in the town but there is also a second one, built of stone and dating from around the year 1200. This castle was converted into a Jacobean mansion in the 17th century and it has recently been renovated. As of May of this year, it is now open to the public.
So, we have a quiet little town with a castle that was not open when I last visited it and so you may wonder what was the attraction that kept me going back. According to the town’s website, there are around 150 historic buildings there but, despite my passion for history, they were not enough to attract me year after year. No, the reason I made a point of going to Hay was because it has a nickname: It is known as “The town of books.”
Hay-on-Wye has more than 25 book shops, and this number is less than when I last visited it. It attracts book lovers from all over Britain throughout the year and, at the end of May each year, it has many thousands of visitors who come for the annual book festival.
The story of how this sleepy little town that is off the beaten track came to be so popular is worthy of a book in itself. It all began about 60 years ago with a man named Richard Booth.
Booth was not a native of Hay; he was born in Plymouth on Britain’s south coast, but he inherited an estate in the Welsh town from his late uncle in the early 1960s. Looking around for something to do in his new home, he bought the old fire station and opened a secondhand-book store.
Hearing that libraries were closing in the United States, Booth took several men with him and began buying up redundant books, which he then shipped back to Britain in containers. It meant that eventually he owned the biggest store for used books in the world, but the economy of small towns was failing and people were leaving for the bigger cities.
Booth was a smart, well-educated businessman, but he was also a showman. He appeared on the TV show “To Tell The Truth” in 1973 and, on his return to Hay, he looked around for some way to revive the town’s declining economy. On April Fool’s Day, 1977, he found it. He made a crown for himself, paraded through the streets to the gates of the castle and there proclaimed that not only was the town an independent kingdom, but also that he was king of Hay.
He had a green-and-white flag that he said was the standard of his new kingdom and carried replica royal regalia such as a scepter that was fashioned from plumbing materials. Booth proceeded to issue passports, currency and stamps for his ‘kingdom’ and then elected cabinet ministers and granted peerages to friends and supporters. Finally he announced that his horse was to be the new state’s prime minister.
Of course, the declaration of independence was not official. No one believed it but, although his actions may sound crazy, they achieved his aim. They attracted the attention of the media and suddenly Hay-on-Wye was on TV and on the front pages of national newspapers. The reports brought tourists and the curious, up to half a million a year, flooding into the town. Other bookshops, restaurants and tourist attracting facilities opened, the economy recovered and from a quiet backwater, Haye was suddenly a thriving community.
Booth sold his vast bookshop in 2005, but it is still open and is still the world’s largest used book store. It contains many thousands of volumes covering almost every subject you could think of, spread over two floors. As an added attraction, it now has its own café and movie theater.
Of course, there can be a point where there are just too many used bookstores and so some of them have lately diversified into selling antiques as well as books while others, such as the store quaintly named “Murder and Mayhem” specialize in crime or other books. If crime isn’t your reading pleasure, then you can always cross the narrow street and browse through the out-of-print and rare titles available at Addyman Books.
Richard Booth continued to live in the area until he passed away in 2019, but he wasn’t the only entrepreneur in the town. In 1988, several locals sat around a kitchen table and organized a small literary festival that was held in the local primary school. It was a great success and was repeated the following year. That time the organizers managed to persuade Arthur Miller, the famous American playwright, to attend. Since then the event has taken off and it is now renowned as one of the best literary festivals in the world. It attracts writers and speakers from across the globe, including many celebrities, scientists and politicians. Archbishop Desmond Tutu spoke there as did former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Clinton described the event as “the Woodstock of the mind.”
It’s about 15 years since I was in Britain and had the opportunity to attend the Hay Literary Festival. Unfortunately I have no idea when I will get the chance to go again, but I will try next time I visit England and I would recommend the event to any of you good people who are book lovers and who happen to be in the area any time in the future. If you do manage to get there, remember it is the “Town of Books” and there is a banner across the main street that says “Kindles are banned from the Kingdom of Hay.”