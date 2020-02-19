There can’t be many of you who haven’t heard of Britain’s Oxford University. It appears at No. 5 in the list of the world’s great institutes of learning and is the first on the list for universities outside the United States. It’s the oldest university in Britain, and one of the oldest in the world, with a history going back to the year 1096.
Today, Oxford is a quiet city where 22,000 students from 39 colleges live, learn and mix freely with about 130,000 permanent residents, but it wasn’t always like that. Oxford University was given a royal charter in the year 1248 and many of the wealthiest families sent their sons there to study. This brought prosperity to the town but it also brought clashes between the town’s folk and the students, as well as among the students themselves because they were divided into two factions, those from the north of the country and those from the south. In a 25-year period at the turn of the 14th century, every other coroner’s court held in Oxford was convened to investigate murders by students.
The violence was not just one-sided, either. In 1209, two students were hung by a lynch mob following the death of a woman from the town and, according to Laurence Brockliss, “violence between citizens and students was commonplace.”
You might think this was to be expected when hundreds of young men, away from home with little to do and free access to drink, are gathered together. The clashes escalated into the middle of the century but then, suddenly, bubonic plague appeared. At least a quarter of the students died in the epidemic and the town suffered worse, with just as many dying and many citizens fleeing to try to avoid the disease.
Gradually the plague disappeared but it had not only affected the population, it had hit the town hard economically, too, and this increased the tension between the university and residents — between town and gown, as it was known.
It all came to a head on Feb. 10, in the year 1355, which was Saint Scholastica’s Day. A group of students decided to go into the town for a drink and they ended up at an inn called the Swindlestock Tavern, which is situated on a street corner in the Carfax district, right in the middle of the town.
Two of the students were called Walter de Spryngeheuse and Roger de Chesterfield. Both were clergymen with parishes in Southwest England. It is said that they ordered wine from John de Croyden, a man said to have been a friend of the tavern’s owner, who was the mayor of Oxford. Whoever he was, both of the clergymen complained that the wine he poured for them was not good enough. They asked him to get a better vintage but it seems de Croyden wasn’t interested in their complaints.
He refused to replace the wine and an argument ensued. The story goes that “several snappish words” were spoken by both sides before de Croyden uttered some “stubborn and saucy language.” Translating the scene into modern times you can imagine two young men feeling boisterous after having had a few drinks and giving the bartender a hard time. They carried on, he got fed up and eventually told them not so politely to go away.
That’s where it should have ended, but there are two versions of what happened next. The university side says that in answer to de Croyden’s foul language, Roger de Chesterfield tossed his wine in the man’s face and then threw his quart pot at him. The town version agrees with the wine throwing but insists that the two students then proceeded to beat the bartender around the head with their pots.
Several locals joined in on de Croyden’s side so other students started swinging punches, too. It became a bar room brawl that rapidly spilled out onto the street. That’s where it should have ended but passers-by joined in, someone started to ring the bell in the town church to summon help so the students rang their own bells at the church of St. Mary the Virgin in the university.
Pretty soon the fight had become a full-scale riot. The Chancellor of the university tried to calm both sides but when one of the townspeople began shooting arrows at him, he retreated.
The fighting died down over night and early next morning the chancellor issued a proclamation saying no arms, no fighting and no disturbing the peace. While this was being read in the churches however, some of the town’s bailiffs were telling the people to rise up and arm themselves while others were going out into the countryside and paying men to come and help the townspeople.
A group of about 80 listened to the bailiffs and went out hunting students. This was when the first student death occurred and several others were badly injured. Unfortunately, that was just the start. Once again, the church bells were rung to summon each side, and, late in that afternoon, about 2,000 people arrived from the countryside intent on joining the townspeople.
Reinforced by the newcomers, the citizens rampaged into the night and during the next day. Any student they found was killed, houses and hostels were broken into, goods stolen and buildings set on fire. By that evening, half the town had been burned, 63 students were dead and many more injured. Some of the survivors had fled while some of those killed had been scalped and thrown into the River Thames.
It’s estimated that 30 townspeople died in the riot, but they were set to pay a higher price. The leaders of both sides surrendered to King Edward III and he sent judges to investigate. They came down solidly on the side of the university. All students were pardoned. The town had to pay a fine of 500 marks, the mayor and bailiffs were imprisoned in London and all religious services, including burials and marriages but excluding baptisms, were banned. The university was also granted the right to tax all bread and drink in the town.
When the right to hold religious services was restored, there was a condition. The town’s mayor and 60 townspeople had to attend a mass in the university church on Saint Scholastica’s day from then on and they also had to pay a fine of one penny for each student who was killed.
These conditions lasted for 470 years until, in 1825, the town’s mayor refused to pay the fine and it was allowed to lapse.
As I said, Oxford today is a quiet town, a seat of learning where everyone gets on with their neighbor and no one ever argues over the quality of the wine.