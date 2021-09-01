It cannot have escaped anyone’s notice that the news, both here, at home, and in many countries abroad, has recently been dominated by the withdrawal of allied forces from Afghanistan. In this country, politics has been a big feature in the ongoing debate about this and, while I have my own opinion on it, I don’t want to get into discussing it here. Nor do I want to delve into the humanitarian aspects of the withdrawal.
What I do want to talk about is the fact that this is far from being the first time this has happened in Afghanistan. For those of you who are not sure of exactly where it is, Afghanistan is a very mountainous, landlocked country lying to the northeast of India. It is bordered to the south by Pakistan with Iran to the west, China to the northeast and several small, ex-Soviet republics to the north.
It wasn’t always so though. In the 19th and 20th centuries, Afghanistan was a buffer state between the Russian, and later Soviet, Empires to the north and Britain’s Indian Empire to the south. As a consequence of this, both countries have tried several times to control and influence it and its peoples.
Toward the end of the last century, fearing that the Afghan government was about to forgo their aid and turn to the United States for assistance, the Soviet government sent their army into the country in December of 1979. They staged a coup, executed the Afghan leader, and installed a puppet government.
The Soviet plan was to seize control of the country, stabilize the government to one that was friendly toward them and then to withdraw within six months. It didn’t work out that way. They managed to grab most of the cities and main lines of communication. but a guerilla army, largely sponsored by the USA and Britain, rose to oppose them and took control of 80% of the land. The Soviet plan for a six-month operation turned into a bloody war that lasted for over nine years. It caused more than 67,000 Russian casualties, and resulted in the loss of many thousands of military vehicles and other equipment before they withdrew without achieving their original aims. Several million Afghans, most of them civilians, were also killed, injured or fled the country as refugees.
Britain, too, has a similar history of war and withdrawal from that inhospitable land, but they started a lot earlier and were involved in three separate conflicts.
In the early 19th century, Britain controlled most of the Indian subcontinent. Most of the country was at peace under British rule, but the political situation on India’s northwest border was in turmoil in the 1830s. Afghanistan was then an Emirate under Dost Mohammed, and the Sikh Empire of the Punjab was encroaching on its territory. The ruler of Afghanistan was talking with Iran about invading the Punjab and the British authorities were concerned about the combined Muslim army’s invasion creating revolts in northern India. The Emir of Afghanistan seemed to be willing to make a treaty with Britain, but only in exchange for help in expelling the Sikhs from his land. Britain regarded the Punjab army as much stronger than the Afghan levy and would not agree to this. That was when the Russians stirred the mix by sending an envoy to Afghanistan to offer financial aid.
Although the talks between the Russians and Afghans broke down and the Iranians laid siege to an Afghan city with Russian help, the British Governor General of India decided to invade Afghanistan and to replace Dost Mohammed with a ruler who was friendlier toward Britain.
The expedition set out in 1839 and took Kabul, the Afghan capital, in August of that year. Dost Mohammed fled and the British installed an unpopular man, Shah Shuja, in his place.
Most of the British troops were sent back to India, but some remained to support the new Emir in the face of a rising tide of rebellion from disaffected tribesmen. Shah Shuja sent a regiment to quell the mob, but they had to withdraw after taking heavy casualties. Lord Elphinstone, the British commander, could not decide what to do, so he did nothing.
On Nov. 2, 1841, it all came to a head when there was a general rising. The rebels seized Kabul and murdered several British officers and officials with their wives, children and servants.
Elphinstone had one British battalion numbering 700 men, together with about 3,800 Indian troops and soon realized his position was untenable. He negotiated safe conduct for a withdrawal and, at the beginning of January 1842, he led the column out of Kabul.
It was a disaster. Marching with them were around 14,000 civilians, wives, children and camp followers. They had to cross the Hindu Kush mountains through two feet of snow and were ambushed in a narrow gorge. One British officer, a badly wounded surgeon, made it through to safety. Later, another soldier turned up and some 2,000 — mostly civilians — were released months afterwards, but the rest perished in the gorge or stayed on as prisoners while Elphinstone was taken alive and died in captivity.
The British returned that summer but didn’t stay and left Afghanistan alone for the next 30 years. Toward the end of 1875, however, Lord Lytton, the then governor general of India, was concerned about Afghanistan again. He told the Emir he was sending an envoy to discuss the situation, but the envoy was stopped at the border while a Russian Envoy was welcomed in Kabul.
History then repeated itself. The British invaded and seized Kabul. They replaced the Emir with another and sent a diplomatic mission. Some months later, their envoy was murdered along with his staff, and the Afghans rose again.
Once again a punitive force was sent, Britain and Russia agreed the borders of what is modern Afghanistan and then Britain withdrew.
Either the British are stubborn or they don’t learn from their mistakes. As World War I came to a close in 1919, the Afghan leader, who was friendly with Britain, was assassinated and his son declared total independence. This time, the fighting consisted solely of border skirmishes as the British, exhausted by four years of warfare in Europe, lacked the strength to fight an all-out war in mountainous terrain. In the end, a peace treaty was signed that recognized Afghanistan’s independence while at the same time the Afghans were one of the first countries to recognize the new Bolshevik regime in Russia.
There is an old saying that there is nothing new under the sun, the evidence of the last two centuries, especially Britain’s four conflicts in Afghanistan seems to support this. Let us all hope that this is the last time history repeats itself and we get involved in that far off country.