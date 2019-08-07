I confess that, before I came to West Virginia, hot dogs rarely appeared on my menu. The British version tends to consist of a normal sausage, usually served on a bun with diced, fried onions and garnished with ketchup and the hot, British mustard that's very different to the sort we get here.
My wife introduced me to the West Virginia version with Franks, sauce and coleslaw and, although I was dubious at first and we don't eat them often, I am now hooked.
I would never have thought of putting coleslaw on a hot dog but they go together so well, especially with a good quality sauce added. Of course, the basis of any hot dog is the frankfurter, sausage or wiener.
Whatever you call it, it's very different to the hot dog sausages I very occasionally ate back in Britain, so much so that it got me curious and I decided to do a little research into the hot dog.
The word "Frankfurter" obviously came here with German immigrants from the city of Frankfurt am Main and, to my surprise, I found that they have been making pork sausages, similar to frankfurters, there from as early as the 13th century and they were actually given away free to the local people in May of 1562 to celebrate the coronation of Maximilian II, as Holy Roman Emperor.
It also seems that Frankfurters and wieners are different, the former traditionally being made from pork and the latter from a pork and beef mixture.
These early sausages were not served in buns and this practice seems to have originated here, in America, although it's not entirely clear who started it.
In the Midwest they say a German immigrant from Frankfurt, whose name was Feuchtwanger, began making and selling the sausages in St. Louis, Missouri around 1880. The story goes that they were served hot and white gloves were provided to avoid burned fingers. The gloves were supposed to be returned when the sausage was eaten but people kept them as souvenirs, thus cutting down on profits and so Feuchtwanger's wife suggested serving them in a bun instead.
The tale seems to be pretty widespread, although the details and the year it happened differ according to the version. It may have happened as the story says but there is an earlier verifiable claim for being the person who put the sausage and the bun together.
This story concerns one Charles Feltman who came to America from Germany at the age of 15 around 1856. He trained as a baker and by 1865 had made enough to open a small bakery in Brooklyn. The Coney Island and Brooklyn Railroad had opened three years before and had brought an upsurge of visitors to the shoreline on the Island. Feltman took advantage of this in 1867 by buying a pushcart and delivering fresh pies and cold clams to the shoreline businesses and beachgoers.
He was making a decent living but his customers kept asking him for hot food. Two years after he started he went back to the man who'd built his cart and got him to change it by adding a charcoal heater for cooking sausages and a metal box for warming bread.
He decided to sell Frankfurters and made long buns to hold them. The result was an instant success. It was fast food that could be eaten on the beach, in the street or whilst on the move. He called the combination "Coney Island Red Hots" and people loved it so much that he sold over four thousand of them at a nickel each.
It was a good income in those days and within two years Feltman had made enough to lease a piece of land on the shore. Here he opened a restaurant that he called Feltman's Ocean Pavilion. It was a small beginning but by the time the twentieth century came around it had expanded to cover a whole city block.
By 1901 it boasted nine restaurants and offered entertainment in the shape of a roller coaster, a carousel, a ballroom and an outdoor movie theater. There was also a hotel and beer garden, two bars and a garden. They still served the Coney Island Red Hots, forty thousand of them each day at their peak. By this time the food was called a hot dog, perhaps because a cartoonist christened it as such or, more likely, because students at Yale suggested it contained dog meat.
Feltman himself passed away in 1910 but his empire continued to expand and by the mid 1920's it was claimed to be the biggest restaurant in the world, serving over five and a quarter million people a year.
Feltman's empire was a success but there was a cloud on the horizon. In 1912 a twenty-year-old immigrant from Poland arrived in New York. His name was Nathan Handwerker and he soon got a job slicing buns in Feltman's restaurant.
Four years later he borrowed $300 and opened a small hot dog stand a couple of blocks away. Feltman's sold their product for ten cents so Handwerker sold his for five. His strategy brought success, the business expanded and became a rival to Feltman's until the Feltman family sold the theirs in the 1940's. The new owners tried to keep it going but eventually had to close it, leaving Handwerker's, now known as Nathan's Famous, to go on to become a huge business that now has over 400 franchises in all fifty states.
Feltman's Coney Island Red Hots were simply a sausage in a bun, perhaps with a touch of mustard and later sauerkraut. Obviously the original idea has been developed and refined since then. I wasn't able to find out exactly who thought of putting sauce and coleslaw on a hot dog but there is a legend that it was first served at a place called the Stopette Drive In on Route 21 near Charleston back in the 1920's. Personally I don't care, the no-bean chili sauce and finely cut coleslaw make a perfect addition to a good wiener in a soft bun. In fact, just writing about them is making my mouth water and I think maybe we'll have hot dogs, West Virginia style, for dinner tonight.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.