Without a doubt, 2020 has been a bad year so far — and there cannot be anyone who isn’t aware that the world is in the grip of a pandemic. Many millions have become sick, whole countries are in lockdown while numerous employers have had to develop ways of enabling their staff to work from home and a lot of our children are now home-schooled.
At this time, no end to the problem appears to be in sight, wearing masks outside the home has become the new norm and all over the world, scientists and doctors are frantically working away in laboratories to try to find a vaccine to combat the virus.
This isn’t the world’s first pandemic, of course. A century ago we had Spanish flu; bubonic plague devastated the human race several times; and smallpox was once a huge killer. When this latter disease was at its peak, about 35% of those infected died, with that number rising to almost 80% if the victim was an infant. In fact, in the early 1700s, it is estimated that, in Europe alone, around 400,000 people died from the virus every year.
In the case of smallpox, fatalities were not the only effect. Those who caught it and survived would almost certainly be disfigured for life, as the virus left deep scars and, in some cases, even blinded victims.
Treatments for the disease back in the 17th and 18th centuries ranged from the strange to the utterly bizarre. Some doctors advised patients to crank up the heat, others advised staying in cold rooms. One weird recommendation was not to eat melons, while another suggested wrapping victims in red cloth and a third prescribed “12 bottles of small beer” taken daily. None of these worked, of course; there was only one possible treatment, and that was risky. It involved taking the pus from a lesion on someone who had the disease and then putting into a scratch on the skin of someone who hadn’t got it. The results were mixed. Most people caught a mild case of smallpox, but others contracted the full-blown disease. In almost all cases those who had been treated became carriers and proceeded to infect untreated people with whom they came in contact.
These strange treatments were used because no one knew how to prevent the virus spreading. The doctors at that time tried everything they could without success but, outside the cities in England, there was already a group of people who seemed to be immune to the disease. Milkmaids were known for their beauty, principally because their faces were not scarred by the smallpox. They didn’t seem to catch it; instead they contracted a much milder illness called cowpox from the animals they milked.
This effect was common knowledge among country people, but nothing was done about it until 1774, when a smallpox epidemic came to the town of Yetminster in England. Benjamin Jesty was a farmer in the town. He, and two of his milkmaids, had caught cowpox and were immune to smallpox, but his family hadn’t. Hoping to protect them, he took them to an infected cow and, using a darning needle, he took pus from a lesion on the animal and scratched it into the arms of his wife and two sons. None of them caught smallpox, but Jesty was treated badly by the rest of the town, who thought what he’d done was disgusting and morally wrong, so the farmer didn’t publish his work.
Twenty years later, in the country town of Berkeley, in Gloucestershire, a scientist and doctor, Edward Jenner, became interested. He may have heard of Jesty’s experiment, could have read the work of several others who also postulated that cowpox gave immunity. He certainly knew that milkmaids seemed to be immune and so, on May 14, 1796, he conducted an experiment that doctors today cannot do. He took the 8-year-old son of his gardener, James Phipps, and introduced fluid taken from the hand of a milkmaid with cowpox into two cuts on his arm.
Apart from feeling unwell for a day, the boy suffered no ill effects and, six weeks later, Jenner did the same thing again, but this time he used smallpox fluid. It had no effect on Phipps. The experiment was repeated over 20 times with the boy being inoculated with live smallpox every time. He never caught the disease.
Others had tried the same sort of thing before, but Jenner was the first to publish his results and the first to show the cowpox fluid could be transferred from person to person and not just from cattle to people. His findings from 23 case studies were eventually published by the Royal Society. The news spread through the world and the word “vaccine,” from the Latin for cowpox, went with it.
In 1801, the American president, Thomas Jefferson, stated that Jenner’s vaccination against smallpox should be the United States’ No. 1 public health priority. In Europe, King Charles IV of Spain’s daughter had died of smallpox and for this reason the king supported an expedition led by Dr. Francisco Balmis to take Jenner’s vaccine to the Spanish colonies. The doctor set sail from Spain in 1803 with 22 orphan boys who were infected with cowpox on board his ship. They called at the Canary Islands, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, the Philippines and China, vaccinating people as they went and saving many thousands of lives along the way. At the same time, Napoleon Bonaparte, who was at war with Britain, had his army vaccinated and called Jenner, “the greatest benefactor of mankind.”
That was only the start. Jenner’s vaccinations were adopted worldwide. It took time but, in 1980, the World Health Organization finally announced that smallpox was beaten, there were no more cases.
It is still early days in the hunt for a vaccine against the COVID virus but, with so many talented researchers all over the world working hard, I have every confidence that somewhere among them is Jesty or a Jenner, and that one day soon we will find the cure and be able to go out without a mask on.