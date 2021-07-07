This week we’ve been celebrating the birthday of this great country because, 245 years ago, on July 4, 1776, Congress declared our independence from Great Britain.
It’s a date America has celebrated ever since but, at the time it was announced, not everyone was in favor of the split. In fact, almost exactly 12 months before that, on July 5, 1775, a majority of the delegates at the Second Continental Congress were in favor of adopting an entirely different measure.
The Congress first met in May of that year, just after the battles at Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts. At the Congress, many of the delegates followed the lead of John Dickinson of Pennsylvania, who was anxious for the colonies to reconcile their differences with the crown and for the people to remain loyal subjects of King George. They were opposed by a smaller group, which was led by John Adams, who believed that a permanent split from Britain was the way forward and that this could only be achieved by revolution and war.
As they formed the majority, Dickinson’s group persuaded Congress to write to the king, while the Adams faction kept quiet and bided their time.
The document the moderates created was called the Olive Branch Petition. Its first draft was written by Thomas Jefferson, the man who, a year later, would write the Declaration of Independence. His effort was read and judged to be too harsh and inflammatory and so Dickinson himself, who was already well known for his political writing, was the author of the final version. He was assisted by several others, including Benjamin Franklin, John Jay and John Rutledge, who were all on the committee that formulated it.
The petition began by naming 12 of the 13 colonies, with Georgia the only one not included. It went on to assure the king of the loyalty of his subjects who were living in the colonies but complained that, after helping Britain to win the French and Indian war, the British government had not thanked the colonies for their support and participation in the conflict. Instead, it seemed to those living in America, that several new Acts and taxes had been introduced, which appeared to be more of a punishment for their efforts than a reward.
The petition went on to beg the king to ensure parliament did not enforce any further acts or taxes on his loyal subjects and asked him to use his authority to repeal those acts that were already in place.
Forty-eight of the delegates signed the petition, including John Adams and his followers. Adams signed it despite writing a letter to a friend, saying that he saw it as a plea for peace that was written whilst they were already preparing for a war. In the letter he admitted he dreaded the thought that the British government would agree to begin negotiations about the grievances of the colonies, but added that he thought that it was necessary to send the petition to avoid splitting the Congress into two factions. He said that he hoped that the king would reject the attempt but went on to say that, if negotiations did commence, he thought they would achieve nothing except that, “We may possibly gain time and powder and arms.”
Despite expressing his fears concerning negotiations, Adams must have thought the possibility of the king agreeing to them was remote. Following the April battles at Concord and Lexington, the colonists had begun the siege of Boston and a major battle had been fought at Bunker Hill. It was a battle at which there were more than a thousand British casualties and, in addition to that, Congress had authorized the invasion of Canada, formed the Continental Army and appointed George Washington to be Commander in Chief.
Congress delegated two men, Richard Penn and Arthur Lee, to carry the original copy of the petition to England, sending a second copy with them that was to be delivered to Lord Dartmouth, who served in parliament as Secretary of State for the colonies. Penn and Lee arrived in London in August of 1775 and sent Lord Dartmouth’s copy to him on the 21st of the month. They requested a meeting with him but were put off until Sept. 1, at which time they presented the original petition to him with a request that he give it to the king.
Their request was already too late. On Aug. 23, King George had issued a Proclamation of Rebellion, stating that because of the battles that had been fought and various other actions the colonists were considered to be in “open and avowed rebellion” and were “levying war against us.”
The king refused to even read the petition, and Lord Dartmouth reported back to Penn and Lee that they would not be receiving a response.
At that stage, there seemed little chance that the petition would succeed and this position was strengthened on Sept. 17 when the British newspapers printed a letter that John Adams had written to James Warren, president of the Provisional Congress. In the letter, which had been written on July 24, Adams discussed Congress’s plans for fighting the war and also dismissed the chances of the Olive Branch Petition succeeding, describing Dickinson, its author, as “piddling genius” who has “given a silly cast to our whole doings.”
The letter had been intercepted by the British authorities in America and sent back to England. Adams was an astute politician and I guess we will never know whether that letter was deliberately allowed to fall into Britain’s hands to undermine the petition or not. Within a few weeks of its publication, King George announced to parliament that he believed the war was being carried on in order to create an independent nation and, in an effort to quash it he was increasing the numbers of both the navy and the army in America. The rest, as they say, is history.
Finally, here’s a question we may want to ponder. If King George had swallowed his pride and had agreed to read the petition, would he have seen the colonist’s point of view and would things have turned out differently? In that event, if negotiations had commenced with the support of men like John Dickinson, a compromise might have been reached. Then, perhaps, instead of celebrating Independence Day, we might all still be citizens of Great Britain and this week’s fireworks could have lit up the sky because we were celebrating Reconciliation Day.