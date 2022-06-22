It’s a little over 105 years since America entered World War I. Among the many reasons for this country joining that conflict were Germany’s decision to commence unrestricted submarine warfare and the sinking of the liner Lusitania, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 civilians. It was the final provocation, but some of the seeds that led to the declaration of war may have been sown two years earlier by an Australian immigrant in Rhode Island.
The man who sowed those seeds called himself John Revelstoke Rathom, but that almost certainly wasn’t his birth name. He was probably born on July 4, 1868, in Melbourne, Australia, and his real name seems to have been John Solomon.
We know very little about his early life before he came to America, although he did tell various tales concerning it. He said he’d been educated at Harrow, a very prestigious school in England that many of the aristocracy attended, but that school has no trace of him ever being a student there. He also claimed that, at the age of 18, he’d been a reporter for an Australian newspaper sending dispatches from a British military campaign in the Sudan. This was not true, and it’s extremely doubtful that he had adventures in China, including a stint in the Chinese navy, as he claimed he did.
He probably arrived in America around 1889 and for a time he worked for a variety of Canadian and US newspapers on the west coast. We do know he became a correspondent for the San Francisco Chronicle in 1896 and that newspaper sent him to Cuba during the Spanish-American War. He returned from there and told tales of being wounded, having caught yellow fever and of escaping from a medical isolation facility. It seems none of that was true, and nor, it would appear, was his story of going to South Africa to cover the Boer War, being wounded twice and becoming a close friend of General Kitchener, the British commander in chief.
He next appears working for the Chicago Record Herald, for whom he produced an excellent report on the Iroquois Theatre Fire, and it was whilst he was in that city that he became an American citizen.
He even lied about that, saying he had received telegrams congratulating him from Theodore Roosevelt and William McKinley. He might have had one from Roosevelt, although it was doubtful. He definitely didn’t get one from McKinley because the man had been assassinated five years earlier.
Rathom married a girl called Mary Harriet Crockford while he was in Canada in 1890 but, by 1899, he was having an affair with Florence Mildred Campbell in San Francisco. His wife discovered his cheating and went back to Canada, divorcing him ten years later. Despite the delay, Rathom and Campbell lived together and Campbell styled herself as Mrs. Rathom, even though no record of a marriage between them has ever been found.
By 1906, Rathom decided to continue moving east. He must have been a credible newspaper man because he managed to get a job in Rhode Island as the managing editor of the Providence Journal. He did well there and, by 1912, he was editor and general manager of the paper and its sister publication, the Evening Bulletin.
Then 1914 came, the Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated, and war broke out in Europe. Whatever his true background, Rathom proved to be very pro-British and anti-German and his newspapers urged the United States to join the war on the side of the allies. To strengthen his campaign, he began to publish a series of articles detailing German spies, propaganda and attempts to sabotage America’s ability to fight should they decide to enter the war.
Among the many articles Rathom produced were stories saying the Germans were trying to buy the American weapons markets, to discredit the president and to breach US neutrality by sending and receiving coded messages. He also claimed they planned to sabotage bridges and railroads and even to sink a German ship across the mouth of the Hudson in an attempt to trap US Navy vessels upstream.
The stories Rathom published confounded his readers’ imagination — and, many of his early scoops were dismissed as fantasies. He exposed a great many German plots and each of these articles began with the same opening line: “The Providence Journal will say today…”
At first these articles were treated with skepticism, but other papers across the country picked them up and reprinted them. Resentment began to grow while some people wondered how a relatively small newspaper in Rhode Island could get so much inside information. Rathom’s explanation was that he had an army of undercover reporters, many of whom were working at German and Austrian consulates and embassies. These people, he said, were listening to conversations, copying messages and stealing documents. Once again this seems to be a fabrication; he could never produce these people, and it’s thought that many of the stories were really leaked to him by intelligence sources at the British embassy.
The articles had their effect. At the end of 1915, the US Government ordered the expulsion of Captain Karl Boy-Ed. In his biggest article to date, Rathom named Boy-Ed as the organizer of a plan to help exiled Mexican dictator Victoriano Huerta get back in power. Germany, the article said, would then supply him with weapons and ammunition in return for a promise that he would invade America. The idea was that if Mexico and America were at war the US would not be bothered about joining a European conflict.
Boy-Ed was the German naval attaché in New York and his colleague, Franz von Papen, was the military attaché. Boy-Ed had been in the United States for the past four years and was popular among diplomatic circles, but investigation of the articles printed by Rathom’s newspapers had shown a growing amount of evidence that he was indeed involved in many of the things the paper accused him of. With that evidence both he, and von Papen, had to go. Long after the war, Boy-Ed applied for a visa to return, but this was denied.
Rathom maintained his attacks on Germany throughout the war and coupled these with criticisms of the American government. Afterwards, he also campaigned against the Bolshevik movement and the proposed League of Nations. He was very pro-British, even after the war, and one might wonder what his true connection with British intelligence was. He became a director of the Associated Press and, at the end of the war, he was honored by the government of Belgium for his efforts to get America involved in the conflict.
John Revelstoke Rathom passed away in 1923 after more years of telling many tales that have since been proved to be untrue. We can be sure he helped to bring the United States into World War I, but I guess we will never know for sure who he really was.