I guess, as they are growing up, many little girls play at being princesses; maybe some even dream that one day they might become one. Sadly, for the vast majority of them, that will never happen, but a girl can pretend and, for one girl, that pretense continued into adulthood.
It happened a long time ago in colonial days and stems from what was then the British system of transporting some criminals to the colonies and selling them off as indentured servants.
There were actually two types of indentured servant. The first consisted of poor British and European people who hoped for a new life in America but who couldn’t afford to pay for the voyage. They had no hope of ever raising the money, but at the same time the landowners in the colonies were desperately short of labor to work their vast estates. The answer was the poor people signed a paper called an indenture that meant they would have to work for the landowner for between five and seven years and, in exchange, the person who owned the indenture paid for their passage to the New World.
It was a good system and it worked. Up until the Revolutionary War, it’s estimated that between 50 and 65% of all white immigrants, totaling around a quarter of a million people, came here as indentured servants. On arrival, these people were generally used as agricultural laborers, domestic servants or were apprenticed to craftsmen. Some were treated well, others found they had hard taskmasters who would beat them and inflict other types of abuse on them, but at the end of their servitude, they were free to go and make a life for themselves.
The second type of indentured servants was those sent by the British courts or government as a punishment. These amounted to around 50,000 people in all, many of them prisoners captured in the English Civil Wars or various rebellions. Others were petty criminals and it’s with one of these that the story begins.
There are conflicting stories regarding Sarah Wilson’s fall from grace. Her origins are unknown, although she was probably born in London around 1745. By the early 1760s, she was a teenage kitchen servant working in the London home of a man named George-Lewis Scott, a famous mathematician who had been a tutor to the future King George III. One tale says that Sarah soon tired of working as a domestic. She left her employment in 1763 and began wandering around England, earning her living as a con-woman.
It seems she was quite competent at her chosen profession and managed to last until 1767 before she was caught. A newspaper in the town of Dervizes, in Wiltshire, printed an article about her. In it they said she had been moving all across the country “imposing on the compassion and credulity of different persons in town and country.” It’s not clear how she got her start, but she was said to have been telling the poorer people that she was highly born and would provide for their families in return for their aid. She must have been quite smart and, among her other claims she said she was a Princess of Mecklenburgh, the Countess of Normandy and the Lady Countess Wilbrahammon. When it came to dealing with the upper classes, she seems to have claimed to be a lady in distress after a bad love affair or to have been abandoned by her Catholic family because she wanted to follow the Protestant religion.
There is a different tale that says, as a teenager, she was a maidservant to Caroline Vernon, who in turn was a lady-in-waiting to Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III. In this position she would have come into contact with the queen and the story is that she was caught stealing jewelry and clothing from a closet belonging to her majesty.
This tale appeared in both American and British newspapers but is not supported by any evidence. This second version is usually dismissed because the records show that in January of 1768, she appeared before judges at Westminster Quarter Sessions court in London and was sentenced to penal servitude in America for obtaining expensive clothing from a Mrs. Davenport by false pretenses. That’s fine, but I can’t help thinking that in order to get away with her pretense Sarah must have got appropriate jewels and clothing from somewhere, and would a queen admit that a servant stole from her?
Whichever story is true, Sarah reached the colony of Maryland and was bought by a man named William Devall, who wanted her as a serving maid. We don’t know much about what followed but, by October of 1771, Duvall was advertising for her return after she had run away.
Once again, Sarah returned to her previous habits. Basing herself in Charleston, South Carolina, she moved through the Carolinas and Virginia, calling herself Princess Sophia Carolina Augusta, sister of the queen and sister-in-law of King George. She is said to have carried a miniature of the queen and claimed to have fled to avoid an unwanted marriage. Her story must have been convincing, because she moved from one mansion to another, promising people promotions, government positions and military preferment. Reports say some of the most prominent citizens bowed and kissed her hand. Her exploits were reported in the newspapers and William Duvall sent someone to drag her back, but somehow she used the money she had conned out of people to buy her freedom because she didn’t return to him.
She next appeared in New York and Boston in August of 1773. This time, she claimed to be Princess Carolina Matilda, Princess of Cronenburgh and Marchioness de Waldegrave and was believed by New England society before assuming the title Princess of Browtonsburgh under which name she stayed with Congregationalists in New England.
It’s not clear how long Sarah Wilson’s pretenses lasted, nor when or why she gave them up, but the story is that she probably married a man called William Talbot, an officer of light dragoons, in New York. Together they settled down and had a large family before she died in Berwick, Maine, on Feb. 23, 1780. She did not get a royal funeral.