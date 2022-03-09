As many of you are no doubt aware, Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in British history, having been on the throne for 70 years. The previous holder of that record was Queen Elizabeth’s 2X great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, who managed 63 years as monarch.
In addition to their longevity, the other thing they have in common is that, if things had just been a little different, neither of them should have been queen at all.
Queen Elizabeth’s father was Prince Albert, the younger son of King George V. Albert had an older brother, Prince Edward, who was destined to take the throne when his father passed away. Elizabeth was just 10 years old when that happened.
There is no break between monarchs in Britain and, although he was 41 years old, the new King, Edward VIII, was unmarried when he ascended the throne. In accordance with tradition however, it seemed likely that he would marry and start a family to carry on the line, leaving Elizabeth to live out her life as a royal princess.
That wasn’t to be; Edward had been something of a playboy and he’d fallen in love with Wallis Simpson, an American who had divorced her first husband and was in the process of ridding herself of her second one. King Edward said he wanted to marry her as soon as she was free, but he was told that, as king and head of the Church of England, the people would not accept him if he married a divorced woman. As such, he was faced with the stark choice of giving up one of them, either the throne or the woman he loved. Edward chose love and, at the end of 1936, he abdicated as king in favor of his brother, becoming the first British monarch ever to give up the throne voluntarily.
Prince Albert became king, taking the name George VI, and suddenly Princess Elizabeth was next in line to be queen, a role she assumed on the death of her father in 1952. Queen Victoria’s case was a little different. Her father was Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Strathearn and Earl of Dublin. He was the fourth son of King George III, “Mad King George” of Revolutionary War fame. As a fourth son, Edward would seem to have had little chance of inheriting the throne.
His oldest brother, George, Prince of Wales, had a number of illegitimate children by a variety of women but only one legitimate daughter, Princess Charlotte.
Edward’s second brother, Prince Frederick, Duke of York and Albany, was also married, in his case to his cousin, Princess Frederica Charlotte of Prussia, but it was an arranged marriage, the couple did not like each other and soon separated. They had no children.
Mad King George’s third son was William, destined to become King William IV. He was known as the “Sailor King” as he joined the Royal Navy at a very young age and served in the Revolutionary War. Indeed, George Washington authorized a plot to kidnap him when he was serving in New York, but the plan never came to fruition.
William had a long-term mistress, an actress who went by the name “Mrs. Jordan” and together the couple had 10 illegitimate children, but by the time he was 53, he was still not married. There were other, younger children of George III, but the succession was firmly fixed with Princess Charlotte, the Prince of Wales’s daughter.
Charlotte cannot have had a very stable childhood. Her parents were cousins, although they had never met, and her father chose her mother simply because he’d been promised an increase in income if he married. The couple apparently disliked each other on sight and Prince George later said that they only slept together three times during their entire marriage. Charlotte was born exactly nine months after the marriage, there were no other children and the young princess was only allowed limited contact with her mother.
Despite her parents feuding, Charlotte apparently grew up to be a happy tomboy who was an accomplished pianist and horsewoman. By the time she was 17, her father was looking around for a suitable marriage for her. He chose the Dutch Prince, William of Orange. Charlotte was reluctant at first but then agreed — but later, the couple fell out over her mother and the wedding did not take place. Charlotte did marry in 1816. Her husband was Prince Leopold of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. The newly married couple were immensely popular with the people of Britain, and everyone was pleased when it was announced that the princess was pregnant.
Unfortunately, that pregnancy ended in a miscarriage but, early in 1817, it was announced that Charlette was again expecting. This time she took it easy, resting for long periods and eating well and often. By August her doctors were concerned about her size and the size of the baby. She was placed on a diet and, on the evening of Nov. 2, 1817, she went into labor. It was not an easy birth and it wasn’t until 48 hours later that Charlotte delivered a stillborn boy. The doctors were unable to revive the child, and the princess passed away just a few hours later.
Princess Charlotte’s death was a tragedy and it caused a crisis in the royal succession. King George III was still alive but he had no legitimate grandchildren. His two eldest sons were estranged from their wives, who in any event were past child-bearing age. There was an immediate public outcry for the king’s unmarried sons to find wives and produce an heir.
Prince Edward was at that time living in Brussels with his long-term mistress. He immediately dumped her and proposed to Princess Charlotte’s sister-in-law, who was a widow, 18 years his junior. Their daughter, Alexandrina Victoria was born a year later and became Queen Victoria at the age of 18.
Elizabeth II became queen because her uncle chose love instead of the throne; Victoria was born and became queen because the royal family desperately needed an heir.
Had Princess Charlotte and her son lived, then the history of the Royal family, and perhaps of the British Empire, would have been very different. The House of Hanover would have continued as the royal house, Victoria’s father would presumably not have married, she would not have been born, there would not have been a Victorian Era and most of the royal families of Europe would have been different. What else would have been changed? We can only speculate; perhaps it would have been a better world, perhaps not. I guess we will never know.