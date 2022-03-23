Here’s a question for you: How many hours are there in a day? You probably think that’s an easy one, there are always 24. But are there? Under our current system two days each year don’t have 24 hours. This year, March 13 had only 23 hours but, when it comes around to November, the 6th will have 25. This is all down to the system called Daylight Saving Time here, and British Summer Time in Great Britain, of course.
It’s a system that I personally detest and one our lawmakers are currently discussing in Washington. I’ve always been an early riser, there are very few days when I am still asleep after about 5 a.m. and having to put the clocks forward in the spring really affects me. I tend not to sleep well the night before and my mental alarm clock still wakes me at around the new five o’clock. It always takes me days to get back into a proper sleep pattern again.
So, why do we have this system? Well, adjusting time to follow the length of daylight hours goes back a long way. Almost since humankind first started measuring time people have been making changes to suit the season. They divided the days into “hours” and adjusted the length of these to suit how much daylight there was. The Romans even had water clocks that used different divisions depending on the particular month, with an hour lasting just 44 minutes in mid-winter and the same hour lasting 75 minutes in mid-summer.
This system lasted until around the turn of the 14th century and then gradually fell out of use with standard-length hours being used instead.
It has been suggested that when he was the United States envoy to France in 1784, Benjamin Franklin proposed Daylight Saving Time. That’s not true. What Franklin did was he sent a letter to the Journal de Paris. The letter proposed taxing window shutters, rationing candles and waking the people of the city at dawn each day by ringing church bells and firing cannons so that they could take advantage of the early morning hours. It was never meant to be taken seriously.
In 1810, the Spanish government changed the times of meetings and events to reflect the season, but they didn’t introduce any form of daylight saving and it wasn’t until 1895 that George Hudson, an entomologist from New Zealand, first proposed the current system. Hudson presented a paper to the Wellington Philosophical Society in which he suggested a two-hour change in the spring and fall. His motivation seems to have been a desire for more after-work hours for himself and others. He followed with another paper proposing something similar in 1898.
Fast forward to 1905, and in England a man named William Willett loved playing golf and resented having to cut his after-office games short as darkness fell in the summer. He was also an early riser and whilst taking a ride early one morning realized that many people missed some of the best hours of the day by sleeping in. Thinking about this, he decided the solution was to put the clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall and, in 1907, he published this proposal.
The idea was taken up by a member of parliament and was actually debated by the British government, but nothing came of it at that time and, although Willett promoted the idea for the rest of his life, he died in 1915 without seeing it adopted in Britain. The first record of daylight saving being introduced is from July 1, 1908, in Port Arthur, an industrial city on Lake Superior, Ontario, Canada and the first municipality in America to adopt it was the town of Orillia, also in Ontario, in 1911.
The first entire countries to introduce daylight saving were Germany and Austro-Hungary, who were close allies in World War 1. In order to conserve coal and other energy sources they began using the system on April 30, 1916. Their opponents, Britain, France and the British Empire etc. copied their example soon after while Russia waited until 1917 and the United States adopted it in 1918.
Many countries used daylight savings during the war but most of them reverted to their pre-conflict system as soon as it ended. Notable exceptions were Britain, Canada, Ireland and France.
Here, in the United States, it was abolished but was re-introduced when the Second World War came around. Most European countries were already using it and some countries, Britain included, even adopted “double Daylight Savings”, changing the clocks by two hours.
Here in America, when the war ended some states, and even some cities, decided to retain the system while others voted to revert to standard time. Chaos ensued until 1966, when the Standard Time Act was passed and the country was supposed to begin DST at the end of April.
This lasted until 1974, when the world was suddenly plunged into an energy crisis. Richard Nixon was president at the time and he signed a bill to put America on DST for two years. That didn’t last, and neither did Nixon.
In 2005, the length of DST was amended to its current level, but now there are moves afoot to change that. Most of Africa, Asia and countries around the equator don’t have Daylight Saving and now Senator Marco Rubio has introduced a bill to maintain Daylight Saving Time throughout the year.
The evidence to support this comes from many sources. Eighteen states have already voted to change it, but need federal approval, and a 2016 study showed that changing our clocks twice a year costs America around $430 million. In addition to that, statistics show that there is a 6% rise in vehicle accidents immediately following the time changes, while up to 75% of Americans favor not having to change their clocks and it is estimated that retaining DST could show a drop in burglaries and break-ins by as much as 27%. There are health benefits from making DST permanent too, with extra hours of sunshine when people can be out enjoying it, less depression and no disruption to sleep patterns and our circadian rhythm.
The bill was introduced to the Senate and they passed it unanimously. It’s now with the House; if they, too, pass it, then as of November 2023 America will be on permanent, year-long Daylight Saving Time. From a purely selfish point of view, I hope the bill is approved — I miss my hour and need my beauty sleep!