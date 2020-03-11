I was born and brought up in the city of Birmingham, which is in the heart of England. It’s a very old city and is mentioned in records going back 1,400 years. During that time, many things have happened there, and it’s grown from a tiny cluster of Anglo-Saxon dwellings to a city of 1.2 million people who come from all corners of the world.
During that time, it has been known variously as the “biggest manufacturing town in the world” and the “city of a thousand trades.” For centuries it was famous for the manufacture of weapons that varied from bodkin points for arrows in the early medieval times, through swords and early muskets in the 16th and 17th centuries to muskets, rifles and shotguns in more recent times. It has an area that is still known as the “gun quarter,” and I have ancestors who were listed on the census as gun-makers.
Industry in the city wasn’t all warlike though; there is also the “Jewelry quarter.” This is the biggest concentration of jewelry companies in Europe. It manufactures more than 40% of the jewelry made in Britain and is home to the biggest assay office in the world.
The city has its artistic side, too. In addition to being home to several theatres and the Royal Ballet, it boasts the world-renowned Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and has a noted history in the literary world. Samuel Johnson, author of the first dictionary, lived there for a time and so did Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who wrote the Sherlock Holmes stories. J.R.R. Tolkien, who gave us the Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy, was born and brought up there as were several other poets, playwrights and authors. What is surprising is that Birmingham was also the place where several American classics were conceived and written.
There cannot be many of you who haven’t heard of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “Rip Van Winkle” and “Bracebridge Hall,” all of which were by the great American writer, Washington Irving, but few realize they were written while the author was in Birmingham.
So, how did great American literature come to be written in a British industrial city more than three thousand miles from the author’s home? Washington Irving was the 11th and last child of a Scottish father and English mother who lived in New York City. He was born on the day the news of the British surrender at Yorktown reached the city and was named after George Washington. The young Washington Irving actually met his namesake when he was 6 years old and a painting depicting the meeting still hangs in his home. His family continued to live in New York through his youth, although he spent much of his time visiting the upper state, where he became familiar with the town of Sleepy Hollow, the setting for The Legend, and with the Catskill Mountains, where Rip Van Winkle’s tale was later set.
Irving began writing on the New York theater and social scene in the local newspaper at the age of 19. His efforts were well received but his family were concerned about his health and, in 1804, they provided the money for him to take an extended tour of Europe. He visited many of the famous places and for a time lived in Rome, where he toyed with the idea of becoming a painter. The life was not for him, though, and he returned to New York, where he took up the study of law, just scraping a pass in the bar examination in 1806.
Despite his new career, he wasn’t done with writing and the next year he founded the magazine “Salmagundi,” doing much of the writing himself under a variety of pseudonyms, and it was at this time he is said to have given New York the nickname “Gotham” from the Anglo-Saxon word for “Goat Town.”
In 1809 he wrote his first book, “A history of New York from the beginning of the world till the end of the Dutch dynasty.” This was a satirical piece written under the name Diedrich Knickerbocker, that he advertised by pretending the author had gone missing. The book was a success and led to a job as a magazine editor that he kept until, in 1814, he enlisted in the New York State Militia to fight the British in the War of 1812.
Irving saw no action in the war, but it resulted in financial disaster for his family, who were international merchants. In the hope of recouping their losses, he left America in 1815 to travel to England.
While he was there he stayed with his older sister, Sarah, and her husband, Henry van Wart, who was born an American in New York State but who had become a British citizen by act of parliament. Unlike the Irvings, the van Warts were doing very well. They owned four homes in Birmingham, Henry was an Alderman of the city, he helped found the Birmingham Stock Exchange and was a director of the Birmingham Banking Company.
Irving liked the city. Living there rekindled his desire to write and, in a single night while living in a house in what is now the Jewelry Quarter, he finished the story of Rip van Winkle. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow soon followed and, in early 1819, he sent a set of short stories to his brother in New York. They were published in seven installments and were a huge success.
Irving then spent the next two or three years travelling through Europe and, in 1823, he produced a book called “Bracebridge Hall,” which was another great success. This was based on a Jacobean building in Birmingham called Aston Hall that still stands today and is open to visitors.
“A History of the Life and Voyages of Christopher Columbus” was written after he moved on to Spain before returning to London to serve as Secretary to the American Legation. It was 1832 before he finally went back to the United States after being away for 17 years. Here he wrote his “western” stories, but he wasn’t finished with Europe because he was appointed as Minister to Spain by President John Tyler in 1842.
He served for four years and then went back to New York State, where he’d bought a house in Tarrytown, near Sleepy Hollow. Here he revised some of his earlier works and wrote a biography of George Washington before passing away at the age of 76.
Washington Irving wrote some classic tales, but the best of them, and those that are most remembered, were those he composed while he was living in my home city of Birmingham. I can only hope for similar inspiration on my next visit there.