In these uncertain times, many of us have come to recognize the selfless dedication of medical staff. We constantly read of doctors and nurses who, despite the danger to themselves, daily go out to tend the victims of this pandemic. They are rightly being hailed as heroes but, not very long ago, nurses were not so lauded.
In fact, to go back to the beginning of modern nursing, we need to look at a little girl who was born in Italy 200 years ago last week, on May 12, 1820. Her parents, William and Frances Nightingale, were wealthy British socialites who were on an extended vacation in Europe. At the time she was born, they were staying in the Principality of Florence and so they called her Florence Nightingale.
Her mother was very conscious of social status and tried to bring her daughter up with the expectation that she would meet a socially suitable young man, marry and raise a family of her own. Florence was a smart young woman though, and she had other ideas. She was quite shy, preferring to stay away from the attention of the social scene and, when the family returned to their estate in Derbyshire, she found she was not only interested in caring for anyone who was sick in the local villages but she had a natural aptitude for it, too.
She was very well educated in languages and the classics and was deeply spiritual. In her late teens she believed that she received a divine calling to go into nursing. Her parents were horrified. Hospitals at that time were dirty and overcrowded places where the mortality rate was high and where only the lower classes went as nurses. They specifically forbade her to follow her ambition.
She was still expected to marry and she had several suitors but, in 1849, she refused the proposal of the most ardent of these gentlemen. She admitted she liked him and found him attractive but said her nature inclined her to something more than a life of domestic bliss and raising children. At last her mother and father realized that she was not going to change the way she wanted to spend her life and, much against their wishes, in 1850 she enrolled to study nursing at the Institute of Protestant Deaconesses, which was in a town called Kaiserswerth in Germany.
She later studied in France before returning to England where she secured a position as a nurse in a hospital for ailing governesses in Harley Street, London. At last she was doing what she wanted and she was so good at it she was quickly promoted to superintendent. Her duties kept her busy but she still found time to volunteer at another local hospital that was trying to cope with a cholera epidemic. Here she found that the dirty conditions were helping to spread the infection and she introduced improved hygiene practices that went a long way toward stopping the disease and lowering the mortality rate.
She had found her calling and would likely have gone on working at her two hospitals but, in October of 1853, fate took a hand. Russia was threatening Turkey and Britain declared war to aide the Turks. An army was dispatched to the Balkans and, within a year, more than 18,000 soldiers were in hospitals, some with wounds but most suffering from disease.
With the army there were newspaper reporters and word soon began to filter back to England about the conditions the sick were enduring. The nation was in uproar, the government became concerned and, toward the end of 1854, Florence received a letter from the Secretary of War, who she had met several years earlier and who was to become a lifelong friend. There were no female nurses to tend to the troops and the secretary asked Florence to recruit a band of nurses to go out to the Crimea to aid the fallen.
Florence lost no time in getting a group of volunteers together and setting out for the war zone. The British hospital at that time was at Scutari, in Constantinople and when she arrived there, Florence was appalled. The building was located adjacent to a cess pool that was contaminating the water. Wounded and sick soldiers were everywhere, lying in their own filth; there were rats and bugs; supplies were scarce; dressings were not being changed and even the drinking water was rationed.
Immediately she sent out to buy every scrubbing brush that could be found and sent any of the wounded who were capable of helping to scrubbing the entire building, walls, floors and ceilings. Meanwhile she and her nurses set out to minister to the patients. She worked tirelessly herself, starting at dawn and carrying on long into the night, earning herself the nickname “the lady with the lamp.”
As well as ministering to the sick, she managed to organize a kitchen where decent food was prepared and she established a laundry to ensure there were clean clothes and bed linens. She even introduced a library and classrooms for recreation. Deaths at the hospital fell dramatically by nearly 70%.
She stayed at Scutari for 18 months and then returned to England, here she was astonished to find she was a hero. Queen Victoria sent her an engraved brooch and the government awarded her a prize of 250,000 pounds, a huge sum in those days. Being Florence Nightingale, she didn’t use the money for herself but instead she founded St. Thomas’ Hospital and the Nightingale School for Nurses. Suddenly nursing was an honorable profession and even the daughters of the upper classes enrolled in the school.
Not wishing to rest on her laurels, she wrote a report for the British War Office on military hospitals, but unfortunately she could not continue working in hospitals herself. While looking after the sick in the Crimea, she had contracted brucellosis and by the age of 38 she was virtually housebound. That didn’t stop her, though; she continued to publish and she was consulted several times on the best way to run field hospitals during our Civil War. Later she was consulted by the government of India who were seeking advice on public sanitation in the sub-continent. She lived to be 90 years old and passed away in August of 1910.
Last week was International Nursing Day. Each year it is held on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. That day was chosen to honor the pioneer of modern nursing. I believe today she will be looking down with pride at what today’s nurses are doing.