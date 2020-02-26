What connection do you think there could be between the son of an English laborer, children’s playgrounds and a jar of pickled onions? No, it’s not a riddle, there really is a connection — although, you wouldn’t think so until you hear the story.
Let’s start with the basics: For those of you who are unfamiliar with them, pickled onions are very popular accompaniment to cold meat and cheese dishes in Britain. My mother used to make them simply by peeling small onions — she used shallots about an inch in diameter — soaking them in brine overnight and then canning them in cold malt vinegar. Leave them for a few weeks and they make a tasty, crunchy side dish for meat or cheese.
The story of the laborer’s son is much more complicated than that of the onions. His name is Eric McMillan and he very nearly didn’t live to do anything. He was born in the city of Sheffield, in northeast England, on April 13, 1942. His entrance into the world was marked by the sound of bombs exploding as a German air raid went on overhead. The noise of the explosions was not accompanied by his cries, however, because when he was born his heart stopped beating and he was only revived by a quick-thinking midwife who dipped him in alternate bowls of cold and warm water until he showed signs of life.
At the age of 5, his family moved across the country to the city of Manchester, where his playground was the bombed out ruins of buildings. They were not a rich family, he dressed in poor clothing, mixed with the roughest kids in the neighborhood and at one time his father is said to have even broken into a prison to steal coal to get them through the winter.
Eric was not a good scholar. He refused to wear the glasses he needed, he was bullied and attended nine different schools before he was 15. That was when, almost illiterate, he found a job as a laborer. It looked as if he was set on the same path as his predecessors, but he painted a picture of a tree that was so good it ended up in a local art gallery and he managed to snag a place in a trade school.
As luck would have it, the school shared a building with an art college that was attended by some of the children of the better-off citizens of the city. These were not the sort of people Eric usually associated with, but he was saving for a motorbike and had a part-time job as a waiter in a restaurant they frequented. He got talking to them and found they were actually very nice people. They became his friends and told him about a new program to encourage the arts. Somehow he managed to get a grant to pay his tuition and was offered a place in the art school.
It wasn’t all plain sailing in his new life. His father was still a laborer and seemed to resent his son’s newfound status and friends. They had huge arguments and eventually Eric moved out to live with fellow students in one of the bad areas of the city.
This was a neighborhood with buildings that were wrecked in the war and where people dumped old cars, trucks and other things they didn’t want. There were no facilities for children to play so they used the things that were there. Eric later said he would sit in his room and watch children taking things, including whole buildings, apart. He even wrote his thesis about children playing in poverty, liking them to scavenging beetles, reducing everything around them to rubble.
When he finally graduated, McMillan got a job in London designing art exhibition spaces. He was good at it, and in his designs he remembered the poor kids of Manchester. His work attracted attention and soon the Government of Ontario, in Canada, contacted him and offered him a job designing attractions for bored children at the Children’s Village in their new theme park, Ontario Place. He jumped at the chance and quite happily moved to Canada.
It only took McMillan and his assistant a couple of weeks to come up with a basic design that included a huge air mattress, punch bag forest, climbing nets and a “foam swamp.” The Canadian children loved it. They had the time of their lives there and it was the most popular part of the whole park, although even McMillan was amazed at how their enthusiasm damaged some of the features.
From Ontario, Eric moved south into the US where, in 1975, he formed a partnership with Rosemarie Duell and Len Rydahl to design play parks where children could learn while enjoying themselves. Their first project was called Captain Kid’s at Sea World in Ohio in 1975, and from there they went on to San Diego in California — and it was here that he walked into a kitchen to get a snack, saw a jar of pickled onions and had an idea.
What, he thought, if kids could crawl under, over, round and through those onions. Obviously he couldn’t use onions swimming in vinegar so, instead he used a padded box or pool filled with small multi-colored balls made of hollow plastic and usually about 3 inches in diameter.
The ball pool was born and was an instant sensation. These days you’ll find them everywhere from fast food outlets through theme parks to furniture stores. Back in England, when my children were small, they used to ask to go to a certain Swedish furniture store, not because they liked shopping, but because they had a big ball pool.
Eric McMillan went on to design children’s theme parks all over the United States. He also went international, designing features in England, France, New Zealand and many other places as well as for four World Expos. Each was different but, after San Diego, each featured a ball pool, all thanks to a jar of pickled onions.