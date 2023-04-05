On March 30, 1867, exactly 156 years ago this week, the then US Secretary of State William H. Seward authorized the US Treasury to issue check No. 9759. It was a check for rather a large amount at the time, $7.2 million, which is roughly equivalent to $145,000,000 today. Seward put it to good use though; he used it to purchase land — more than 425 million acres of it.
The Senate had approved the purchase and it worked out at less than two cents an acre yet some still called the transaction “Seward’s Folly,” or even “Seward’s Icebox.” Why “Icebox?” you may ask, well, the reason was the land he had bought was Alaska.
As far as the story of human beings is concerned, Alaska probably has the longest history of anywhere in the Americas. It is thought the first people arrived on this continent by crossing a land bridge across the Bering Straits that once existed between what is now Russia and America. After that, various Native American peoples lived in the area that is now Alaska for many thousands of years before Europeans first arrived, and the name “Alaska” is thought to have come from an Aleut word, “Alaxsxag” that means “The mainland.”
The first non-Native Americans to reach Alaska seem to have been Russian explorers who may have arrived in the middle of the 17th century. It is possible that they founded their first settlement as early as 1648 when several small boats belonging to an explorer called Semyon Deshnov, the first sailor to navigate the Bering Strait, were forced to land after a storm.
What is certain is that a Russian ship called the Saint Gabriel reached Alaska on Aug. 21, 1732, and another, named the Saint Peter, commanded by Vitus Bering — after whom the straits were named — visited in 1741.
Bering’s expedition was for the Russian Navy and, when his ship returned home they brought with them sea otter skins from Alaska. These were thought to be the finest furs in the world and almost immediately small companies of Russian fur trappers set sail from Siberia to the Aleutian Islands off Alaska in search of the animals. These trappers set up temporary camps at first but, by 1784, the first permanent settlement had been founded.
Russia wasn’t the only country showing an interest in the territory at that time. In 1513 the Spanish explorer Balboa, the first European to sight the Pacific Ocean, had claimed “all the lands adjoining the ocean” for Spain. It wasn’t until more than 250 years later that Spain began to try to enforce that claim by sending expeditions to Alaska though. They erected a fort and founded a settlement at Nooka Sound, and places such as Valdez and Cordova in Alaska still bear Spanish names.
Russia ignored Spanish claims and, in 1799, Czar Paul I authorized the formation of the Russian America Company with the task of building settlements and colonizing Alaska. They founded a town called New Archangel — now Sitka — which was designated as the capital of Russian America and attempted colonization but without much success, although Russian names can still be found in the state.
By the middle of the 19th century the fur trappers had driven the sea otters to the brink of extinction and there were few candidates willing to settle in the territory permanently. On top of these factors, between 1853 and 1856, Russia fought, and lost, a bitter war against Britain, France, Sardinia and Turkey. Knowing that in the event of Britain deciding to move westward from Canada into Alaska the colony would be indefensible and, not wishing to see it fall to a rival nation, Czar Alexander II decided to sell it while he still could.
The Russian government debated the proposed sale through 1857 and ‘58 and decided to offer the territory to the United States in the hope that America would provide a buffer to thwart British ambitions. The Americans were interested in the offer but did not take it up because the Civil War was hovering on the horizon and internal politics took precedence over territorial ambitions. Fearful that the United States would just take over Alaska without paying for it, several of the Czar’s advisors supported the proposal for selling and advocated a gradual withdrawal from the territory. Informal discussions continued for the next couple of years and a provisional price of $5 million was mentioned by the US delegates and rejected as not enough by the Russians.
The Civil War intervened in 1861 and raged on until 1865 but, when it ended with a Union victory, Russia was still anxious to ensure Britain was virtually cut off from access to the Pacific and readily reopened the negotiation. On the US side President Andrew Johnson was deeply engaged with reconstruction after the Civil War and Seward handled the discussions with the Russians. They dragged on into 1867 but finally, after an all-night discussion, the treaty transferring ownership of the Alaska territory from Russia to the US, was signed at 4 o’clock in the morning on March 30, 1867.
The actual transfer ceremony took place in Sitka, Alaska, six and a half months later on Oct. 18, 1867. The American delegation, including the first commander of the Department of Alaska, General Jefferson C. Davis, had arrived by ship. Russian and American troops lined up facing each other and the double-headed eagle flag of Imperial Russia was formally lowered, but not without difficulty. Three separate attempts had to be made to free it before it reached the ground and the Stars and Stripes could be hoisted to the accompaniment of an artillery salute.
William Sewell was not present for the ceremony but, in the 1868 election, Ulysses Grant won the presidency and Seward retired. During the following year he undertook a railroad journey to the west coast and, once there, he finally visited the territory that he had purchased for his country.
Lori and I have already agreed that we have an Alaskan cruise high up on our bucket list. It won’t be this year but, after researching this article and looking at the beautiful scenery they have there, we are determined to go. My only stipulation is that, when we do, it will be in the summer; I don’t like the cold and don’t want to find out why it was called “Seward’s Icebox.”