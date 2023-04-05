The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

On March 30, 1867, exactly 156 years ago this week, the then US Secretary of State William H. Seward authorized the US Treasury to issue check No. 9759. It was a check for rather a large amount at the time, $7.2 million, which is roughly equivalent to $145,000,000 today. Seward put it to good use though; he used it to purchase land — more than 425 million acres of it.

The Senate had approved the purchase and it worked out at less than two cents an acre yet some still called the transaction “Seward’s Folly,” or even “Seward’s Icebox.” Why “Icebox?” you may ask, well, the reason was the land he had bought was Alaska.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

