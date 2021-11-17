As far as I know I’ve never seen a live wallaby, and, if you know anything about these rather cute animals, you’ll probably not be surprised by this news because I’m guessing not many of you have seen one, either. They are, after all, related to kangaroos and are native to Australia and New Guinea. They look very similar to the kangaroos but, as a general rule, are much smaller. Indeed, the smallest sub-species only reaches 18 inches tall when they are fully grown.
I’ve never been to Australia and haven’t been to a zoo in many years, so my lack of familiarity with them isn’t that surprising. What does surprise me, however, is finding out that, back in England, there are colonies of these animals living wild.
Wallabies were introduced to Australia’s neighbor, New Zealand, some 150 years ago. They can now be found in at least three places in the country, including Kawau Island, where they are considered to be a considerable pest. On the island they eat everything that grows, almost as soon as it sprouts from the ground. That means no new seedlings of native trees are seen and the ground is bare because they’ve stripped the growth from under the older trees that are there. This is affecting the native populations of birds and animals and is also causing concern about the effect on surrounding waters as run off from the bare earth pollutes the marine environment. Attempts have been made to reintroduce wallabies from the island back to Australia to encourage species diversity but, so far, these have only met with limited success.
The New Zealand wallabies were deliberately introduced and allowed to roam freely by the then-governor of the country but, in other places, the animals were only imported for exhibition in zoos and wildlife reserves. Unfortunately, it seems wallabies are born escapologists.
About a hundred years ago, a private zoo on the island of Oahu in Hawaii imported three wallabies. A neighbor’s dog is said to have attacked them and killed one, but the surviving pair escaped the confines of the zoo and moved to the nearby Kalihi Valley. Here, they seem to have thrived and they are now, very occasionally, spotted by residents. It’s thought there are about 40 of them in total but, as they live on private property that is only approachable through a military base, they are only rarely seen by the public.
I’ve looked hard and have not been able to find any reports of colonies of wallabies here, in the continental United States. Having said that, there are records of a large marsupial, either a kangaroo or wallaby, being seen in and around Chicago back in 1974, and there is a hunter’s video on YouTube that clearly shows one bounding across a field in Oklahoma. Despite this, reports of sightings of these elusive creatures are very rare.
That’s not the case back in England. It seems that in the past, people there have been very careless with their Australian animals. In fact there were a total of 95 sightings of these animals recorded in the 10 years ending in 2018. All of these were confirmed sightings of wild wallabies, with any that were captured and returned to zoos or wildlife parks being discounted. The sightings came from all over the country with several coming from the Chiltern Hills, an area just to the west of Britain’s capital, London. It seems there has been a colony there since the 1970s and, according to a local animal hospital, their population is increasing with more sightings every year and, sadly, several reports of animals being hit by vehicles on local roads.
The Isle of Man lies in the Irish sea just off the northwest coast of England. There is a wetland area on the island called Ballaugh Curraghs that seems to be home to the biggest group of wallabies in Britain. Sightings in the area are numerous and it is estimated that the colony, officially called a “mob,” “court” or “troupe,” numbers more than 100 red-necked wallabies. It is known that these are descended from a single pair of the animals that escaped from a wildlife park in the area in 1970.
Another large group, numbering around 60 animals, lives in the Peak District of Derbyshire. This group has been in the area for at least the past 80 years, descendants of five animals that escaped from a local zoo in 1940. It is thought that several of the other groups around the country may have started at about the same time when Britain was embroiled in the Second World War and there were few facilities available to care for wildlife, especially escapees.
One of the oldest colonies of British wallabies, thought to be the only one in Scotland, can be found on an island in the middle of Loch Lomond. The island is called Inchconnachan and it once belonged to Fiona Bryde Gore, Countess of Arran. The countess’ story deserves an article all to itself. She was an eccentric, nicknamed the “Fastest Granny on Water” after becoming the first woman to drive a boat faster than 100 mph, she grew up near the loch. She was also known for keeping unusual animals and introduced wallabies to the island shortly after the war. Today they are thought to number between 50 and 60 individuals, some of whom are said to hop across the mainland when the loch is frozen in the winter.
There are also said to be colonies of wallabies in the far southwest of Britain, and on Lambay Island, off the east coast of Ireland. These latter were deliberately introduced over several decades from a surplus population in Dublin zoo.
France also has at least one colony of the animals. These are the offspring of several that escaped from a zoo park situated about 30 miles west of Paris after a storm damaged their enclosure in 1970.
For me, the most surprising sightings have been in an area called the Lickey Hills. This is a country park, donated by the Cadbury brothers of chocolate fame for public use, and situated on the southern boundary of the city of Birmingham. I was born, grew up and lived within a few miles of this area until I moved here. My brother and his family still live on the edge of the park. Neither of us have ever seen a wallaby, and yet, there have been several recent reports of them being in the heavily wooded hills. Perhaps next time I get over there, we can take our cameras and go out to try to find these elusive creatures. If we succeed, I’ll share any pictures with you.