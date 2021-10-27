I spend a lot of my time writing, but I do have other interests — one of which is family history. As part of this, I recently did a DNA test and I’ve now received the results. There were no real surprises among them, they say a large percentage of my DNA originates from the West Midlands area of England. This confirms my own research, done using parish records etc., which shows most of my ancestors over the past 500 years didn’t stray far from the place where they were born.
I do have some Scots-Irish in me and I already know which of my forefathers I can thank for that, but almost all the remaining portion of my DNA comes from Wales. I don’t yet know of any Welsh ancestors, but the news isn’t surprising because the area my family comes from is close to the border between England and Wales and it’s reasonable to assume people would have crossed over to marry.
Of course, the cross over may not always have been peaceable. Wales was where the native Brythonic people withdrew to when, first the Romans and then the Anglo-Saxons, invaded England. For centuries there was warfare along the border as the English tried to conquer Wales and the Welsh, aided by the Vikings, resisted and carried out raids into England.
These wars came to an end toward the end of the 13th century when King Edward I finally conquered Wales and brought it under the English crown, an act that was consolidated a century later when the Welsh-born Henry Tudor became King Henry VII, thus combining both countries.
Amalgamation with the English throne did not stop the Welsh from spreading their influence, however. Indeed, there is a Welsh tradition that as early as the year 1170 Prince Madog, ab Owain Gwynedd, son of the King of the Welsh kingdom of Gwynedd, fled from warfare with his siblings and sailed west.
The story goes that he took 100 men with him and reached an “abundant land” across the sea before returning, recruiting more colonists and sailing off again.
The land he reached, three centuries before Columbus, is said to have been America. Nothing more was heard of Madog and his settlers after the second expedition left and it’s not known for certain if they reached America, or, if they did, where they may have landed or if the whole tale is just folklore.
Records from the time are very scarce and no irrefutable evidence to prove a Welsh colony has ever been found. What is known is that there were several tales from later, 17th and 18th century colonists, of interacting with native American tribes who either spoke Welsh, included Welsh words in their language or had their own folk stories about Welsh settlers.
Whether the stories of Madog are true or not, since his time, Welsh people have spread around the world and their influence can be seen in some of the most surprising places.
As an example, if you get in your car and start driving south through Central and South America almost to the tip of the continent you’d eventually arrive at the town of Gaiman in Patagonia. As part of Argentina, you’d expect the local language to be Spanish but here you are just as likely to hear Welsh being spoken. Call at the hotel and you’ll find traditional Welsh cakes, which are something between a pancake and a biscuit, and Bara Brith, Welsh bread made with tea and dried fruit, on the menu. There are said to be upwards of 2,000 Welsh speakers in the town while more than 50,000 people in the province claim Welsh descent.
The Welsh came here in 1865 because they felt that Victorian society in Britain was threatening their Welsh culture and language, and this wasn’t the only place they came to either.
Both Australia and New Zealand have strong Welsh traditions, and in Australia the name “Jones” is the second-most common surname. It’s also the fifth-most common surname in the United States and derives from Welsh-Celtic Christian origins.
Canada has more than half a million people of Welsh descent and here, in America, nearly two million people can trace Welsh ancestry, with some very famous names among them. When we look at a list of presidents, we find that Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams had Welsh forebears as did James Garfield, Calvin Coolidge and Richard Nixon. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton are of Welsh descent and Welsh place names appear in more than half the states in this country.
In fact, there are at least 57 places here that bear Welsh names. The city of Cardiff is the capital of Wales and there are 18 other places with the same name scattered throughout the world, 12 of them here in America. Swansea is the second biggest Welsh city and there are five of them here and six in other countries. Bangor is a relatively small town in Wales. It has less than 19,000 inhabitants but its people seem to have spread far and wide. There are 22 Bangors in the world, ten of them here in the United States. Finally, the Welsh town of Brynmawr, meaning “Big hill”, is smaller than my own city of Hurricane, yet there are five of them scattered across this country.
Many of those who chose to leave Wales over the past two or three centuries were miners, especially coal miners, yet I cannot find a single community in this state that is named for a place in Wales. That is unless you count Morgantown. Morgan is a traditional surname dating back a thousand years that originated from Wales and the first settler in West Virginia was said to be Morgan Morgan. With that name it may well be that he spoke Welsh.
I said at the beginning of this piece that “almost” all of my remaining DNA is Welsh. There is just a tiny portion, around one percent, that is not English, Scots-Irish or Welsh. That part, the report tells me, is Scandinavian, probably from Sweden. I have no Swedish ancestors in my immediate family tree and this result almost certainly reflects Viking ancestry in numerous branches of the family. I would dearly love to be able to trace this back but that is a project that needs to be left for another day and, possibly, another article.