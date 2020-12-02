Judging from the fact that there are at least seven pizza places within a few minutes drive of my house in Hurricane, with three of them actually being in easy walking distance, we have to assume it’s a very popular fast food. I’m sure, like us, almost all of you enjoy this Italian dish in its many different forms from time to time. My family like it with very light sauce, extra cheese and pepperoni, but did you know there is at least one other version, popular in its country of origin but which I, at least, have not seen locally?
This variation on the pizza comes from Naples, in Italy. Neapolitan pizza, made with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese, is well known here but there is another version the people of the city of Naples enjoy. It’s called “the pizza of the people” or “pizza fritta,” and its popularity grew out of the dark days of World War II.
The traditional Neapolitan pizza was the inspiration for the New York style pizza. It has a thin crust and is normally baked in a brick oven over a wood fire. This is the way the people of Naples prepared it but, during the war, their city was badly damaged after suffering more than 200 bombing raids. As a result of this devastation, many of the brick pizza ovens were destroyed. Food, including the usual toppings and ingredients for the pizza, was in short supply and what there was available was very expensive. The people had to devise new ways of coming up with their favorite food, and that’s when the pizza fritta was born.
There were already recipes for frying pizza dough going back almost 500 years, but many of them called for toppings and ingredients that were no longer available. Dough could still be made, but there was little to go with it and facilities for baking it were scarce after the ovens were destroyed. Frying doesn’t need elaborate ovens, just heat and a pan, and so the locals began to use whatever other ingredients that they could get and to deep fry their pizzas. This meant that things like anchovies and vegetables such as stale broccoli and the stems of artichokes — the sort of items they were previously thrown away — were used in the belief that if you fried them they were edible. Sometimes the ingredients were folded into a pocket in the center of the dough before frying and sometimes they were added after the pizza came out of the oil.
The idea caught on, people made it for themselves but, because of the devastation, street vendors soon appeared and began to sell the pizzas to the poor. They even had a system called “a ogge a otto” which meant the hungry could eat the pizza fritta today and not have to pay for it until eight days later.
The war ended and Naples began to rebuild, but the people now had a taste for this new, cheap, fast food. Other foods gradually became available but people still wanted their fried version and preparing and selling it became family businesses. It was so popular that a movie called “The Gold of Naples,” made in 1954, had a leading role as a pizza fritta maker for a new young actress. She seems to have played the part well because her name was Sophia Loren and she went on to be an international superstar.
Toward the end of the last century, the popularity of this street food with it strange ingredients diminished. People were becoming more health conscious and fried food lost a lot of its popularity. It was also regarded as cheap junk food and, if that’s what you wanted, there were alternatives becoming available but the pizza fritta sellers didn’t disappear completely and now the dish is making something of a comeback.
You can still find the street venders selling their version on corners in Naples, but many of the popular restaurants have reintroduced it to their menus too and it’s fast becoming one of their most popular dishes. The pizza fritta offered in these trendy eating places still features the fried dough, but the tired old vegetables and other things that are either cheap or beyond their sell-by date are gone and in their place you can get succulent chicken, crispy fried octopus, other seafood, top class vegetables and items like real Stilton cheese.
Pizza fritta has, for a long time, been a Neapolitan secret but there is one other country in the world where deep fried pizza is popular and that country is Scotland. Like the rest of Britain, Scotland has numerous fish and chip shops and, in addition to the traditional food, they also offer deep fried pizza.
The Scottish version is a little different to that you would normally get in Naples, however. There they make it fresh specifically for frying but in Scotland it consists of a ready made pizza with a thick base, the sort you can get in your local store, both fresh and frozen. The cooking instructions for these are that they are usually prepared by baking in an oven at home, but the Scottish chip shops deep fry them in oil until the base is crisp. They are then served with chips (fries) and are sold to the public as a “pizza supper” either with the chips on the side or poured onto half the pizza with the other half folded over on to them. A second variant involves the ready made pizza being dipped in the same type of batter as is used to fry the fish before being put into the oil. This type is usually served with chips on the side and is called a “pizza crunch supper.”
As I said at the start of this, my family all enjoy pizza, but we are all weight conscious, too, and only eat it occasionally. That being so, perhaps it’s just as well that we don’t have pizza fritta available, or I, for one, could well be tempted.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.