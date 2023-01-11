The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

It’s a new year, an occasion long regarded as a time to throw out the old and look forward to the new. It’s also a time when many people resolve to change something in their lives. Maybe they decide to give something up, to achieve some goal they’ve been contemplating or simply to change themselves.

Here, in the western part of the world, we call these resolves made at the beginning of the calendar year New Year resolutions, and I’m sure many of you reading this made some of them at New Years. In fact, statistics show that nearly 40% of adult Americans will make a resolution each year while, oddly enough, only 22% of British people do. In both countries, almost half of the resolutions made focus on exercising more and getting fitter. This may not be so surprising when I tell you that almost 60% of those making these kinds of resolutions are in the 18 to 34 age bracket; young adults obviously have more energy than us more mature ones.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

