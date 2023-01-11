It’s a new year, an occasion long regarded as a time to throw out the old and look forward to the new. It’s also a time when many people resolve to change something in their lives. Maybe they decide to give something up, to achieve some goal they’ve been contemplating or simply to change themselves.
Here, in the western part of the world, we call these resolves made at the beginning of the calendar year New Year resolutions, and I’m sure many of you reading this made some of them at New Years. In fact, statistics show that nearly 40% of adult Americans will make a resolution each year while, oddly enough, only 22% of British people do. In both countries, almost half of the resolutions made focus on exercising more and getting fitter. This may not be so surprising when I tell you that almost 60% of those making these kinds of resolutions are in the 18 to 34 age bracket; young adults obviously have more energy than us more mature ones.
When it comes to gender, research shows that both men and women have similar priorities when it comes to resolutions. Both sexes tend to decide to eat healthier food, to begin to exercise and to lose weight, although women are more concerned with losing weight than men are. Almost half the female resolutions focus on this whereas only a third of men fix it as a priority. Instead, the men concentrate more on their career goals and quitting smoking than women do.
Or do they? Statistics tell us that of those who make resolutions at the start of the year, almost a quarter give up within the first week and two-thirds don’t last beyond the end of January. Sadly, it seems that less than 10% of New Year resolutions achieve their final goal.
Why do so many people fail to keep their resolutions so quickly? It seems there could be several answers to this question. The first reason may be that many people resolve to attain unrealistic goals that they have no hope of achieving and so, disheartened at what they perceive as their lack of progress, they give up. The second possible cause for failure is making resolutions that are too general in concept. “I resolve to get fitter” appears to have a lower chance of succeeding that “In order to get fit I resolve to go swimming or jogging after church each week.” In addition to these excuses, it seems some people just make too many resolutions, some don’t keep track of their progress and others make resolutions when celebrating the change of the year and then promptly forget about them.
You may think resolution making at the beginning of a year is a fairly modern trend, but you’d be mistaken. It is believed that the tradition of celebrating the change of year by making personal promises can be traced back more than 4,000 years to ancient Babylon. At the beginning of the year the people of Babylon held a 12-day festival called Akitu. Their tradition said that the year began in mid March and at this time they would plant their crops, pledge loyalty to their ruler or welcome a new one and then make formal promises to their gods that they would behave better in the coming year, right all wrongs they had previously done and pay their debts, etc. They believed that if they stuck to these resolves the gods would smile on them; if they didn’t keep their promises then they risked the wrath of the deities.
The Romans also made resolutions. It was Julius Caesar who revised their calendar and declared Jan. 1 to be the start of the year in 46 BC, and they named the first month after their god, Janus, a creature with two faces, one that was looking back at the old year and the other looking forward to the year to come. Roman families would bring gifts and make sacrifices to the god whilst resolving to be well-behaved citizens in the coming months.
The tradition continued into the middle ages, too. By then Christianity had spread throughout Europe, there were few pagan gods to make promises to, but many resolutions were still religious in nature. Perhaps the poor, uneducated peasants had little prospect of bettering their condition and so didn’t make too many resolutions save for those made in church, but for the upper-class knights, the end of the Christmas festivities saw them making what was called the “Peacock Vow” when they resolved to continue to uphold the laws of chivalry and to maintain their knightly values.
The title “Resolutions” may first have appeared in writing in the year 1671. Anne, Lady Halkett, was a remarkable, educated woman who played a significant part on the royalist side in the English Civil Wars. She was also a religious writer and biographer and she kept a diary. Her entry for January 2nd in the year 1671 appears under the heading “Resolutions” and contains a list of promises for the coming year such as “I will not offend any more.”
It seems that the word “resolutions” was first coupled in writing with New Year in an article appearing in a Boston newspaper printed in 1813. In it the writer says there a multitude of people who are determined to sin to their heart’s content during December in the fond belief that they will make New Year resolutions to behave in January and thus be forgiven for their misdemeanors.
Personally I didn’t make any New Year resolutions this year, and also for the past few years. It’s not that I lack the will power to carry them out, it’s more that if I want to do something or achieve some goal, I tend to just do it and don’t wait until New Year to make promises to myself. One of these goals is to keep writing these articles as long as you good people want to read them. Happy New Year everyone.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
