Under Article One of the Constitution here in America, the House of Representatives has the sole power to impeach the president, vice president and any civil official of the United States government it deems to be guilty of committing “Treason, bribery or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
This last phrase was in common use when the Constitution was drafted and is generally said to mean any corrupt action committed by a person who has special duties that are not shared with the common people.
Impeachment has been used several times, notably to try three presidents — Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump — all of whom were found not guilty. If they had been convicted by a two-thirds majority in the Senate, that would mean the individual charged would be removed from office. The Senate also has the power, by the vote of a simple majority, to ban the guilty person from holding any federal office ever again.
The use of impeachment was written into the Constitution, but it stems from British law in pre-Revolutionary War days. In fact, its first use was recorded as long ago as the year 1376. In that year the British parliament impeached William, the 4th Baron Latimer, a member of the court of King Edward III, on a charge of bribery and corruption. In those days punishment might not just result in removal from office, those found guilty could be fined, put in jail or even executed.
The king or queen could not be impeached, but parliament could get around that by impeaching the monarch’s favorites and anyone who held a position as government minister.
Oddly enough, at about the time that the Founding Fathers were deciding to adopt impeachment as part of the Constitution of the new United States, Britain was abandoning it. The last cases to be brought before the House of Lords in parliament were against Warren Hastings, Governor General of India in 1788, and Henry Dundas, 1st Viscount Melville and First Lord of the Admiralty, in 1806. Both were found not guilty. A final attempt was made to impeach the then-Prime Minister, Lord Palmerston, in 1848, but this never got as far as the Lords.
You may wonder if the reason Britain stopped using impeachment is because no one had done anything to warrant it in the past couple of hundred years but, as you probably know, that is very unlikely in politics. Instead, the reason impeachment is no longer used in Britain is that anyone caught doing something that might warrant it is usually either asked to resign their position or fired from their job. The exception, of course, is the Prime Minister, whose only boss is the queen. She can ask a Prime Minister to resign, but she never has and instead there is a system in place called the vote of confidence.
It’s all to do with the fact that, unlike our president, British people do not vote to elect their Prime Minister. Instead, each constituency elects a member to represent them in parliament. After the election the leader of the party with a controlling majority of seats in the House of Commons is invited to form a government. He or she then becomes Prime Minister.
So, how do they get rid of a sitting Prime Minister? The system is that the party in power has to be so dissatisfied with their leader’s performance as Prime Minister that 15% of its members of parliament write a letter saying that they no longer support their leader. As far as the current government is concerned, that means that at least 54 out of 359 members of parliament want to fire him.
That is what has happened in the past week. Boris Johnson is currently Prime Minister and, at the start of March 2020 when the COVID pandemic was sweeping across Britain and the rest of the world, his government introduced stringent restrictions on social gatherings. People were told not to travel unless absolutely necessary, and social gatherings were banned. These rules were gradually relaxed a little later in the year, but still large gatherings were not allowed. There were several instances of people being arrested and fined for breaking these rules. With the second wave of COVID in December 2020, the strict rules were re-introduced, and social gatherings of more than six people were banned.
Then, toward the end of 2021 a tabloid newspaper in England reported that the government had broken its own rules at least three times late in the previous year. They said that a leaving party, a Christmas party and one other gathering had been held and that the Prime Minister had attended all three.
That story opened the floodgates. Other media took up the investigation, and other gatherings were uncovered. It seems that while the people of Britain were told not to meet with family and friends, gatherings of up to a hundred people at the Prime Minister’s home in Downing Street, London, were revealed.
In the end, 16 parties were mentioned as well as regular “Friday night wine gatherings.” At first the Prime Minister denied the reports, then he said that those that did take place were official work meetings, which were allowed under the rules. Finally a senior civil servant was appointed to investigate the stories and, in January, she reported, saying “some of the behavior surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify” and represented “a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.” After that was published, the police began an investigation, some government officials resigned, Boris Johnson was fined, and members of his party began to call for his resignation.
This then, is what led to last week’s vote of confidence. Mr. Johnson needed 180 votes to survive as Prime Minister, in the end he got 211 — by no means a landslide victory, but he does get to carry on as Britain’s leader until the next election.
Mr. Johnson was lucky, unlike our own impeachment process, a vote of confidence is not a foregone conclusion. In the past 30 years, there have been four. Theresa May won one over Brexit, John Major won but then lost the next election, Ian Duncan-Smith lost and had to resign and Margaret Thatcher, although she narrowly won the vote, also resigned. Given that record I, think Mr. Johnson will think twice in the future before he invites friends to come around for drinks.