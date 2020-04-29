We are living in unusual times. We are being told to stay at home, to socially distance ourselves, not only from our friends and neighbors but also from family. Most people in the rest of the world are living under the same restrictions, suddenly toilet rolls are a much-sought-after commodity, there are masked people everywhere, everyone wears gloves and a strange virus stalks the planet.
Situations such as this bring different reactions from people. There are those who resent what they regard as restrictions to their liberties. They are the ones who protest, who go out without masks and gloves and congregate with like-thinking others.
They don’t seem to realize that the enemy we all face is not choosy. It can take them and their loved ones as easily as it takes the more vulnerable in society and perhaps they should take a lesson from history. When, in 1918, people broke the social distancing rules to celebrate the end of WWI, the resultant second wave of the Spanish flu pandemic caused more victims than the war.
On the other hand, whenever we have a crisis like this, then quiet heroes arise. People like my neighbors. We usually nod and say hello; I’m not sure of their names, but I smile, give a friendly wave and talk to their small children when they’re out playing. I also look on in admiration as they go to work at the hospital each day, doing what they can to help the rest of us, regardless of the risk to themselves.
I salute all those who are doing similar jobs, all the nurses, doctors, care workers, police, grocery store staff, delivery drivers and everyone else doing essential work that cannot be left. To my mind they are all heroes. They know the dangers but still they carry on, doing what they can to help others.
Heroes, of course, come in all shapes and sizes, some of them very surprising, and today I want to talk about just one of them.
Tom Moore is British. He lives in a small village in the heart of England, but he was born and brought up in the northeast of the country. His family owned a small construction company and, after graduating from grammar school, Moore served an apprenticeship in civil engineering.
He seemed set to follow his father into the family business, but war intervened. He volunteered for the army and was posted to the southwest of the country. The army did not take long to recognize his talents and he was sent to officer training school where, six months later, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant before being sent back to his unit.
More training followed as his infantry regiment was converted to an armored battalion and issued with tanks. Soon after this, Moore and his men were posted to India where they took part in the Burma campaign, fighting against the Japanese, particularly in the battle of Ramree Island. By now he’d been promoted to captain and he was in further action in Arakan, in Western Burma.
Later, after the war ended, he saw service in Sumatra before being transferred back to Britain, where he finished his army career as an instructor in tank warfare.
After his discharge from the army, Tom Moore settled down, got married and started a family. He took a job as managing director of a company that manufactured concrete and, as a hobby, bought himself a Scott motorcycle that he used to race competitively, winning several races and receiving awards. He didn’t lose touch with his ex-military friends, though, and for many years he organized the regimental reunion.
It’s a fairly average life story, the sort of story that many veterans can tell. Tom Moore is an ordinary man who answered his country’s call when he was needed and then returned home to lead a normal life — so what is it that makes me want to put him amongst this crisis’s heroes?
To answer that, you need to understand the British Health Service. It’s funded by the government from taxpayers’ money. Treatment is free to British citizens and it works well, although it can be a little slow and the service is usually underfunded. Tom Moore himself has used it several times, for successful cancer treatment and, less than two years ago, for treatment for a broken hip.
Although he’d always paid his taxes and was therefore entitled to the treatment he received, when the current pandemic started he felt he’d like to show his gratitude by raising a little money for front-line people at his local hospitals. He discovered there is an organization called the “National Health Service Charities Together,” which is a group that is pledged to support medical personnel and volunteers who are caring for COVID-19 patients.
It was what he was looking for and he decided to try to raise 1,000 pounds — that’s about $1,250. How did he plan to do it? He asked people to sponsor him to walk around his garden, one circuit for every year of his life.
It’s not a big garden, and that may not seem to be much until you realize that, thanks to his recent broken hip, he has to use a walking frame to move around. There’s also the fact that, if you read this on April 30, Tom Moore will be celebrating his 100th birthday that day.
It took four days for him to achieve his $1,250 goal, but he kept going until he completed his 100 laps. The news then went viral and, at the time I’m writing this, he has, so far, raised more than $40 million.
The singer, Michael Ball, has released a version of “You’ll never walk alone’ that features Tom speaking and that went straight in at No. 1 on the top 100 and will bring further revenue to the appeal.
Why does a 100-year-old veteran do this? This is what Tom said when asked that question:
“All of them in the National Health Service, they deserve everything that we can possibly put in their place. They’re all so brave. Because every morning or every night they’re putting themselves into harm’s way, and I think you’ve got to give them full marks for that effort. We’re a little bit like having a war at the moment. But the doctors and the nurses, they’re all on the front line, and all of us behind, we’ve got to supply them and keep them going with everything that they need, so that they can do their jobs even better than they’re doing now.”
That’s why I salute Captain Tom Moore, and all who put themselves in harm’s way. To me, they are all heroes.