Nearly a thousand years ago, King William I of England instructed his clerics to compile a manuscript listing all the places in his realm, detailing who they belonged to and what income the crown should derive from them. This manuscript is now called the Domesday Book and it still exists today, a vital record of the England of the 11th century.
Birmingham, the city I came from, is listed in it. At that time it was said to be a rural hamlet having just nine households with around 50 people and an estimated income of about one pound per year. It’s changed a lot since then. Today it’s the second-largest city in Great Britain, the inner city area covers more than 100 square miles, and it is home to 1.14 million people while its gross product is a little in excess of $121 billion per year.
This sort of growth brings its own problems. Some of the inner-city streets were laid down in early medieval times, they were not designed for modern traffic and can become very congested. With a population that exceeds a million people, there are a lot of private, public transport and service vehicles in the city and both the local council and the national government have expressed concern about the amount of exhaust gases this many vehicles produce. Their main reason for concern is because it has been estimated that 36,000 people die in Britain every year due to air pollution — 900 of them in Birmingham — and many of these are children.
In order to combat this situation, as of June 1 this year, Birmingham introduced a “Clean Air Zone” in the city, only the second such scheme that has been started in the whole country. There is a ring road going around the inner city and the zone covers anywhere that’s inside that ring. Every road going into the zone now has clear signs warning people they are entering it and offering alternate routes to those who wish to avoid it. Each of these roads also has new, automatic number plate recognition cameras, which can identify the owners of all vehicles that enter the zone.
No vehicle is banned from the zone but there are standard charges for those who choose to drive within it, although not all vehicles are subject to these charges. All motorcycles, most gas-powered cars that were built after 2006 and all diesel vehicles made after September of 2015 will be exempt from having to pay as they are deemed to already comply with the clean air standards. The council estimate that means only 25% of vehicles will have to pay the charge, but independent studies doubt this and some say as many as 60% of the 200,000 vehicles currently entering the zone each day will be charged.
The charges are imposed 365 days a year, and those who are liable to pay them may enter and leave as many times as they want on any given day, only incurring a single charge for that day. These charges are around $11 each day for cars, with heavier vehicles paying $70 a day. A day is deemed to be midnight to midnight, so any vehicle liable for the charge that enters before 12 a.m. and does not leave until after that time is said to have been in the zone for two separate days and will be subject to two charges.
Those who do have to pay the charge may pay six days in advance of their visit or they will have six days afterwards to do so. After this period anyone who doesn’t pay will have an additional $168 fine to pay, reduced to $85 if they pay within 14 days.
Charges can be paid online and there is a website where drivers can type in their vehicle license plate number to find out if they will be subject to the charge before they enter the zone. This works because the license plate system in Britain is different to the one we use. The plates belong to the vehicle, not the owner, they have to be fixed both front and back and they stay with the car throughout its life. That way it is easy to check when a vehicle was built and, since exhaust emissions are part of each vehicle’s mandatory annual check, this information is already on the database.
This new system may seem to be a little harsh for the less-well-off who cannot afford new vehicles and those who need to enter the zone in order to get to work, but there are alternate forms of travel available.
Birmingham has three main line railroad stations that serve a network of smaller stations scattered throughout its suburbs. There is a light rail system, called the Midland Metro, that starts at the nearby city of Wolverhampton and crosses the city center, and this system has more branch lines in production. In addition, there are literally hundreds of buses serving the city. Nowhere in the suburbs is more than a short walk from a bus route and services are very frequent. Finally, a new innovation is the Cycle Hire system that enables the more energetic among the commuters to hire a bike for a reasonable fee from several automated docking stations. They can then ride it where they want and leave it at another docking station, only paying for time used and with the first 30 minutes being free.
These forms of transport are fine for commuters who just go into the city to work or to shop, but you may wonder what happens to small businesses owners etc. who have no choice but to use their own vehicles in order to work?
There is a scheme to help such people. It’s called the Scrappage Scheme and is available for anyone who works in the clean air zone for at least 18 hours each week and earns less than $42,000 a year, they can trade in their old vehicle and receive an additional $3,000 credit toward a newer one or, if feasible, toward using public transport.
One proviso of the scheme is that all money raised from charges and fines has to be used for schemes to reduce emissions such as the purchase of electric vehicles for public transport. As a spokesperson for the council said, if the scheme reaches a stage where it doesn’t raise any money then that’s fine, it’ll mean the zone is doing its job of reducing pollution and saving lives.