I think it was sometime back in March of 2018 that I talked to you about the way the world is rapidly running out of fresh water.
At that time, more than a billion people were estimated to be facing a water shortage for at least part of each year, and the 4 million people living in the city of Cape Town in South Africa were already rationed to 13 gallons each, per day, for all purposes.
This restriction, coupled with rains that came in the middle of the year, helped and meant that reserves built up enough that the allowance was later doubled but, with reservoir capacity currently at only just over 50%, the crisis in the city is said to be far from over.
A general lack of fresh water for people also means there is a possible shortage of food, too. Agriculture requires tremendous amounts of water and if there isn’t enough, then that means less food is going to be grown. This could signal a pending double crisis for humanity, but it seems there may now be an answer to the food problem in the hotter areas of the world.
It began with a British man named Charlie Paton who studied at the Central School of Art and Design in London. After he graduated, he began working as a lighting and special effects designer, but he was also interested in plant growth. He had a company, Lighting Design Ltd., and in 1991, they came up with an idea they called “Seawater Greenhouse.”
The concept is simple: 97% of the world’s water is in the oceans, a vast resource if only we could tap it. Paton came up with an invention that does just that. It also allows food crops to be grown in some of the most inhospitable regions of the planet.
First, the sea water has to be pumped or gravity fed to where the crops are to be grown. It enters the front wall of a building, which takes the form of an evaporator. The wall’s structure is like a honeycomb and it is built to face the prevailing wind with fans to aid the movement of the air through it.
The sea water comes in at the top and trickles down through the honeycomb wall. This causes the fan-assisted wind passing through the wall to become more humid and a lot cooler before it moves on to the area where the plants are grown.
At the same time, the roof of the building has been designed to filter out infrared heat while allowing direct light through to the plants. Seawater that has passed through the roof becomes hot and is then directed through an evaporator to produce hot air that is saturated with moisture.
This then goes through a condenser that is cooled by the inflow of the sea water and hey presto, fresh water is condensed. Inside the building, the plants then have an ideal growing environment, cooler, humid air, plenty of bright sunlight and fresh water.
There are even a couple of bonuses with the system. The evaporator uses far more water than the condenser produces, leaving a surplus of cooler, moister air to escape downwind of the facility. This is a constant supply that can be used outside of the greenhouse to grow hardier crops that are more suited to the arid conditions. In addition, the concentrated sea water can be evaporated to produce salt and rarer elements.
As I said earlier, the concept was designed in 1991 and, in 1992, the first prototype was built on the island of Tenerife, one of the Canary island group in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of West Africa.
The pilot operation was a success and several other places became interested. Paton’s company, now called Seawater Greenhouse, Ltd., improved the design by making a steel frame that was lighter than the original and producing a building rather like a huge poly-tunnel. This cost less and the next greenhouse was built in 2000 on Al-Avram Island, which belongs to the state of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. A third followed, built near Muscat in Oman.
In 2010, the company moved to Australia and opened Seawater Greenhouse Australia near Port Augusta in South Australia. The project made several changes to the technology and, with Australian government support, formed a separate company called Sundrop Farms. Their new technology used less heat, electricity and water by utilizing solar power and steam-driven electricity production from the process itself. This new facility covers about 50 acres and was completed in 2016. It now produces 15,000 tons of vine tomatoes each year, amounting to between 10 and 15% of Australia’s total vine tomato production.
Currently, much of its excess sea water is discharged back into the ocean but the possibility of extracting salt and minerals from it is already under investigation. A second facility is currently planned for Australia while, other Sundrop greenhouses are already operational in Portugal and here, in the United States.
Another project stemming from Seawater Greenhouses is called the Sahara Forest Project. Like the original system, this one intends to produce fresh water and greenhouse grown food using the power of the sun and gravity fed seawater in areas that are below sea level, but it also aims to go further.
The aim is to produce excess energy from sustainable sources such as the sun and the ocean and possibly to re-vegetate areas that are currently desert as well.
The first pilot facility with this aim in mind was built in 2012 in Qatar in the Middle East. Its output exceeded expectations and a full-scale project is going ahead in Jordan while another pilot scheme has started in Tunisia.
At the moment, the Seawater Greenhouse, Sundrop Farms and Sahara Forest projects do not provide the complete answer to the world’s water and food problem, but they are a good start. Similar projects can be initiated any place in the world that has access to sea water and hot sunshine, so one day, perhaps, there will be enough water and food for everyone and who knows, we may even get to see some of the world’s great deserts bloom again.
