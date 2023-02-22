President Biden has just announced that Col. Paris Davis (retired) is to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for actions he performed when rescuing wounded comrades in Vietnam more than 60 years ago. The Medal of Honor, of course, is the highest award for gallantry that this country can bestow on its service personnel, and this one it seems is long overdue.
The idea for the medal was first muted way back in 1861, but at first the suggestion was turned down by Gen. Winfield Scott, the then Commanding General of the Army, because he thought medals were a European tradition. After Scott retired at the end of that year the idea was raised again and this time it was approved by the navy, which had the first medals struck in 1862. The army soon followed, and it was not until March of 1863 that the initial awards were made. In the ensuing 160 years, only 3,534 medals have been awarded.
The first recorded recipient of the award was Private Jacob Parrott of Company K, 33rd Ohio Infantry. He earned his medal by infiltrating Confederate lines and hijacking a locomotive in April 1862, but the earliest action for which a Medal of Honor was awarded actually occurred months before the idea for the medal was even conceived.
The man who won that award was named Bernard John Dowling Irwin, known to his friends as “J.D.”. He was born in County Roscommon, in north-east Ireland on June 24, 1830, but his family emigrated to the United States during the early 1840s. J. D. was a smart boy and attended New York State University in 1848 and ‘49, at the same time serving as a private soldier in the New York Militia.
In 1850, he transferred to Castleton Medical College in Vermont before moving back to New York to attend the New York Medical College, from where he graduated as a doctor in 1852. For a time, he gained experience by serving as a surgeon and physician at New York’s State Emigrant Hospital on Ward’s Island in the city but, in 1856, he put on a uniform again and became an assistant surgeon in the army.
Five years later, he was out west serving as an assistant surgeon. While there, he was credited with being the first doctor to perform surgery in the territory that was captured from Mexico a few years earlier and was later to become the State of Arizona.
Arizona at that time was a wild place. There were some settlers, but there were also Native Americans and in early 1861 a band of Apache warriors led by the legendary Cochise raided a settler’s homestead and captured a young boy. News of the event reached the army at Fort Breckenridge, and 2nd Lieutenant George Bascom was dispatched with 60 men of the 7th Infantry with orders to pursue the raiders and rescue the boy.
Those who were left at the fort waited for news of the rescue mission, but no word came because Lieutenant Bascom and his men were surrounded and pinned down by a numerically superior force of Chihuicahui Apaches. The lack of communication was alarming, and it was decided to send another party out to discover what was happening. After dispatching Bascom’s rescue mission, the garrison of the fort was short of men however, and so Assistant Surgeon J. D. Irwin volunteered to lead the party. Unfortunately, only 14 soldiers could be spared for the mission and there were no spare horses so they rode out on mules.
They set out in a blizzard, trekked over 100 miles, fighting off stray Native Americans, capturing some and recovering horses and stolen cattle as they went. Finally, on Feb. 13, 1861, the small party reached a place called Apache Pass and discovered Lieutenant Bascom’s besieged group.
Irwin’s training was as a military doctor, but on this occasion he showed great skill is formulating a strategy and placing the 14 men under his command in such a way that the Native Americans were convinced that he had brought a much larger relief force. They soon broke off the siege and began to withdraw, but Irwin wasn’t finished with them. He joined Bascom’s 60 men with his own and pursued the retreating Cochise into the mountains, finally bringing them to action and rescuing the captured boy.
J. D. Irwin didn’t stay in the west for very long after that exploit. A couple of months later, the Civil War began and experienced military doctors were desperately needed on the battlefields in the east. He served with distinction throughout the rest of the war, working as a battlefield surgeon, most notably at the Battle of Shiloh, and was credited with the establishment of tent hospitals in that encounter. He was captured at the Battle of Richmond while trying to save the life of a wounded general, was released and was promoted to major in 1862, and later was appointed medical director in the Army of the Southwest. In the later stages of the war, he was named superintendent of the military hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and in March 1865 was given the brevet rank of colonel.
After the war, he continued in the army, serving for a time as senior medical officer at West Point before retiring. Irwin ultimately achieved the rank of brigadier general and passed away in December of 1917.
The army became an Irwin family tradition. His son, George LeRoy Irwin followed in his footsteps and graduated from West Point in 1889. He later went on to serve in World War I and reached the rank of Major General. J.D.’s grandson also attended the military academy. Graduating in 1915, serving in the second world war and retiring as a lieutenant general.
As I said earlier, J. D. Irwin’s action that earned him the Medal of Honor occurred before the medal was first struck. He had to wait nearly 33 years before the award was made in January of 1894. The award for Colonel Paris Davis has just been made more than 60 years after his heroic action. There may well be many more out there who served and who deserve the same honor. Their actions may never be recognized, but I think we should all salute them, together with all who put on the uniform to serve this great country.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
