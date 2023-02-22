The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

President Biden has just announced that Col. Paris Davis (retired) is to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for actions he performed when rescuing wounded comrades in Vietnam more than 60 years ago. The Medal of Honor, of course, is the highest award for gallantry that this country can bestow on its service personnel, and this one it seems is long overdue.

The idea for the medal was first muted way back in 1861, but at first the suggestion was turned down by Gen. Winfield Scott, the then Commanding General of the Army, because he thought medals were a European tradition. After Scott retired at the end of that year the idea was raised again and this time it was approved by the navy, which had the first medals struck in 1862. The army soon followed, and it was not until March of 1863 that the initial awards were made. In the ensuing 160 years, only 3,534 medals have been awarded.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.