Britain has a long and varied history that stretches back over several millennia. The country is dotted with monuments to those turbulent centuries, some of them having been there since long before the time when history was first recorded. Stonehenge, Avebury, Wood Henge and the caves in Cheddar Gorge are just a few examples of these sites.
America has a much shorter history as a country of course, but it too has ancient monuments. The mounds left by a Native American culture in our own state are just one example, and there are other archeological sites that date back to long before the arrival of Europeans on these shores.
When settlers from Europe did eventually come here they began to build forts, towns and villages, some of which still exist and are now America’s monuments. One of the first of these is Jamestown, in our neighboring state of Virginia.
Jamestown was not the first English settlement in North America, it was preceded by one in Canada and, more than 20 years before, by the ill-fated Lost Colony of Roanoke as well as other failed attempts. Jamestown’s claim to fame is that it was the first permanent English settlement on the shores of what was to become the United States.
It was towards the end of 1606 that three ships, the Susan Constant, Discovery and the Godspeed set sail from England with a charter from the London Company to establish a colony in the New World.
Under the command of Captain Christopher Newport the expedition took a long time to reach mainland America and it wasn’t until April 26 of 1607 that they finally made landfall. They called the place where they came ashore Cape Henry and they began to explore this new land. Finding the mouth of a river they named it the James after King James I of England and began to follow it inland.
A man called Edward Wingfield had been elected to lead the colonist’s governing council and on May 14 he selected a site 40 miles upriver as the place to build their settlement. The place was on an island peninsular, was easily defended and had adequate building land. That was about all it had going for it though. The Native Americans didn’t live there because it was swampy, the soil was poor, there was no room for expansion, it was alive with mosquitoes and had no drinkable water supply.
On top of that modern studies have shown that the colonists landed in the middle of the worse drought in the area for 700 years. This meant that there wasn’t enough drinking water, it was difficult to grow crops and, in any event, by the time the Europeans were in a position to try to grow food it was too late in the year to plant anything. Not that the people who had come were farmers. Many were gentlemen and their servants, not used to the hard labor of making a living and growing food from what was essentially a wilderness.
These conditions took their toll and, thanks to disease and starvation around two thirds of those who had arrived died during the first year. The infant colony looked as if it was about to meet the fate of previous failed attempts at a permanent settlement but then a supply mission arrived from England. This mission brought not only much needed supplies but also extra mouths to feed and once again food was short. On top of that the Spanish, resenting the presence of an English settlement on what they regarded as their territory, were planning a raid on the colony. This plan was thwarted in July 1609 by the arrival of yet another ship from England, this one larger than the one the Spanish were using
In June of 1609 a third supply fleet, this time consisting of seven ships, set sail. Unfortunately, this fleet ran into what was probably a hurricane and was scattered. Most of the much-needed supplies were on board the flagship, which ran aground on Bermuda and was stranded for the next nine months.
This period has gone down in the history of Jamestown as the “starving time.” Only 60 out of the original 214 settlers survived this period and the colonists were forced to eat vermin, boiled shoe leather and, it is thought, even their own dead comrades.
Finally, the men stranded on Bermuda managed to construct two small ships and eventually they reached the starving inhabitants of Jamestown. When they saw the condition of the colonists it was decided that the settlement was untenable and the decision was made to abandon it. Everyone crowded onto the two craft and they set sail back down the river.
It looked like the end for Jamestown, but the colonist’s luck finally turned. As they went downriver they met yet another supply fleet coming upstream. All the settlers returned to the town and, although food remained critically short over the coming months, gradually they managed to plant crops and grow food. Another thing they grew was tobacco, using seeds that had been harvested from wild plants in Bermuda and this made a cash crop that could be exported.
The long drought ended, food became more plentiful and the settlement began to grow. Relations with the local Native Americans were mixed, sometimes there was open warfare, at others there was peace. The capture and subsequent marriage of Pocahontas brought a period of peace and in 1619 the first elected assembly in America met in Jamestown.
Times were still hard and of the 6,000 people who came to the colony in the first 16 years only just over half survived. As the colony grew and people spread across the land so Jamestown fell very much into disuse. The island was owned by a couple of families and, during the Civil War it was first garrisoned by Confederate troops who were intent on blockading the James River in order to protect Richmond. That worked for a time but Jamestown was eventually captured by Union forces.
Late in the 19th century the Barney family purchased the site and gave 22.5 acres to the Association for the Preservation of Virginia Antiquities. By then the river had eroded some of the western side of the site and a sea wall was erected to preserve what was left. The site of the first brick statehouse, built in 1646, was discovered in 1932 and the remains of the original fort, first erected in 1608, were discovered in 1996.
This, then, is why Jamestown is one of America’s national monuments but its future is now in doubt due to climate change and it has been added to a list of endangered places. The tidal reaches of the James River are rising and the island that was Jamestown is eroding and is subject to frequent floods. Experts say we have less than five years to take steps to preserve this national monument to America’s founding for future generations. Let’s hope we are in time.