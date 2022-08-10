When you look at it, Derrynaflan Island is not a very inspiring sight. Viewed from above, it appears to be little more than a grassy mound, covering just over 44 acres, with a few scattered trees, some fallen stones, ruined walls and crop marks that indicate that some buildings once stood there.
It is not even what we usually think of as an island. Situated in land-locked County Tipperary in the northeast corner of Ireland, it has no coast line and isn’t on a lake or river. Instead, it is surrounded by the marshy ground of an extensive peat bog called the Bog of Lurgoe.
The name, “Derrynaflan” derives from Irish and means “Oak Grove of the Flanns,” the Flanns being the names of two, separate, ecclesiastical men who lived sometime during the eighth century and who, like the oaks, are now long gone.
The island has a long history as one of the earliest Christian settlements in Ireland. In the period of history known as the Dark Ages, Saint Ruadhan of Lorrha is said to have founded a settlement for monks there sometime around the 5th century. From that early beginning, the Christian community continued for several hundred years, with a religious movement calling themselves “Celi Dé” or “Companions of God” flourishing from around 700 to 900 A.D. It is thought the monastery went into a decline following the death in 847 of its patron Feidlimid mac Crimthainn, known as the King Bishop of Cashel.
Derrynaflan wasn’t finished as a religious retreat when Feidlimid died; however, there are still ruins there today that date back to an abbey thought to have been built around the 12th century. So, you may wonder what could have happened in the time between the decline of the monastery and the building of the abbey. It’s not absolutely clear, but these 300 years cover the period when western Europe was subject to the ravages of Norse invaders. Vikings attacked England, Wales and Ireland, with the first recorded raid in Ireland coming in 745 A.D. Religious houses were not only not immune to the invaders attacks, but they also were considered a prime target because they usually had collections of gold and silver altar vessels.
One such raid may well be the reason for Derrynaflan Island’s claim to fame today.
The church on the island appears in tax records for the year 1437, but a Royal Visitation in 1615 recorded that the building was by then in ruins and that no services were held there. Despite this, a community of Franciscans was said to have lived there some 50 years later, at a time when Catholics were persecuted in Protestant Britain.
Today there are only ruins on the island. They are thought to consist of a chapel, dating back to before the Normans invaded England in 1066, together with a nave and chancel that bare the architecture of the twelfth or thirteenth centuries. Some remnants of walls are still standing with stark, glassless windows that cast shafts of light on to the remains of a stone bowl where the altar once stood.
The island and its ruins stood neglected and all but forgotten in later years, but were placed under what was called a “preservation order” under the National Monuments Act in 1930. This effectively meant it was illegal for anyone to damage, dig or otherwise change the site in any way.
We now move forward another 50 years to 1980. On Feb. 17 of that year, two men, Michael Webb and his son, also named Michael Webb, both of whom lived in the town of Clonmel, some 15 miles away, asked permission of the then landowner to visit the island. Their request was granted and the two men proceeded to use metal detectors to explore the area around the ruins. While this, in itself, was not against the law, any attempt to dig was in violation of the preservation order.
Despite this, when one of their detectors gave them a signal indicating that there was a large, metal object buried there, they decided to dig it up.
What they uncovered was said to be a bronze basin in a bad state of preservation and they decided to take it out in order, as they said, to “see if it was anything worthwhile.” Once the basin was removed, they saw what was underneath and Michael Webb later said, “The goldwork, even then, stood out remarkably well. It was beautiful. Then, I realized it was something very special.”
What they’d found is now called the Derrynaflan Hoard. It consisted of a complete altar set comprising a chalice, used for holding wine, a paten — a plate used for holding bread during the mass, a stand for the paten and a wine strainer. The chalice has been dated to the 9th century, while the paten is believed to have been made a hundred years earlier. Both are of silver with delicate decorations in gold wire and their survival is thought to be unique in the whole of Europe.
Historians believe they were buried some time in the 9th century because the chalice shows little signs of having been used much and was probably buried not long after it was made. Presumably, the monks buried them at a time when Viking raiders or bandits were in the area. Perhaps those who hid them were then unable to retrieve them because they were either killed or captured, and so the treasure lay hidden for a thousand years.
Knowing that they had broken the law by digging them up on the protected island, the Webbs kept quiet about their find for several weeks before they notified the National Museum of their find. They were offered $15,000 for the items but, recognizing their value, they refused, believing they were worth at least $7.5 million. This set off a legal dispute that lasted over seven years and went as high as the Supreme Court, who finally decided that the hoard was the property of the state.
Eventually the Webb’s case was dismissed, although they did receive $75,000 as a reward for finding the treasure.
Today, the Derrynaflan Hoard is on display at the National Museum of Ireland. Its discovery in 1980 made headlines all over Europe and caused a surge in metal detecting in Ireland, with people trying their luck all over the country, including on official archeological sites. This caused two Amendments to be passed to the National Monuments Act. The first of these made it illegal for anyone to use a metal or other electronic detecting device to search for objects unless they held a license issued by the government. The second, passed in 1997, made any archeological finds the property of the state and made it a crime to sell or fail to report any archeological items found.
Derrynaflan Island is open to the public today. Visitors can go and explore what is there, but it is still protected and digging for treasure is strictly forbidden.