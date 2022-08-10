The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When you look at it, Derrynaflan Island is not a very inspiring sight. Viewed from above, it appears to be little more than a grassy mound, covering just over 44 acres, with a few scattered trees, some fallen stones, ruined walls and crop marks that indicate that some buildings once stood there.

It is not even what we usually think of as an island. Situated in land-locked County Tipperary in the northeast corner of Ireland, it has no coast line and isn’t on a lake or river. Instead, it is surrounded by the marshy ground of an extensive peat bog called the Bog of Lurgoe.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.