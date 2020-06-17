On April 12, 1865, General Robert E. Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia to General Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House, Virginia. There would be further skirmishes and other Confederate forces would subsequently surrender, but effectively the Civil War that had blighted the country for four years was over. The end came 155 years ago, all those who took part in the conflict have long since passed away and yet, up until just a couple of weeks ago the government was still paying for the war.
That payment came in the form of a pension. It wasn’t paid to a veteran, as the last surviving soldier from either side, Henry Albert Woolson, passed away in August of 1956. Instead, the pension was paid to the daughter of a man who actually served on both sides during the war.
Mose Triplett was born in Watauga County, North Carolina, on Feb. 4, 1846, and in 1862, at just 16 years old and with the Civil War raging, he enlisted as a private in Company K of the Confederate 53rd North Carolina Infantry Regiment. A year later, he’d transferred to the 26th North Carolina and his company was marching north with Lee’s army as it took part in the invasion of Maryland and Pennsylvania. As you probably know, that campaign ended in defeat at Gettysburg, but Mose Triplett didn’t take part in the battle because he became ill on the march and was sent to a hospital in Danbury, Virginia.
We’ll never know how sick he really was and how he felt about not being in the fight with his friends but, as it turned out, he may have been lucky because his regiment lost more than 80% of its number killed or wounded on those fateful three days in Pennsylvania.
He didn’t rejoin his remaining comrades as the army retreated after the battle, but instead, he sneaked away from the hospital and deserted. By the following year, he’d made his way to Tennessee and, on Aug. 1, he and his brother joined the army again, once more volunteering for a North Carolina regiment, but this time it was the 3rd North Carolina Mounted Infantry, known as “Kirk’s Raiders,” and they fought for the Union.
Mose Triplett was discharged in the summer of 1865 and, as a veteran of the army, he was later paid a pension for his service. He returned to Wilkes County in North Carolina to resume civilian life and, despite having a reputation for what was called “orneriness,” around 1880, he met and married a woman named Mary Watson.
Mose had a tough reputation. He is said to have kept a pet rattlesnake and he liked to sit on his porch, trying to shoot walnuts off a nearby tree. He and Mary had no children and they lived together for about 40 years until Mary passed away in 1920. At that time, Mose was 74 years old, but he must have been quite spry for his age because, four years later, he married Elida Hall, a woman who was still in her 20s.
Elida had mental problems, but it seems that this situation was not that unusual at that time when a steady income from a pension attracted many girls to older men. The couple had five children in all; three died while they were still infants but the remaining two, Irene, who was born in 1930, and Everett who was born 68 years after the Civil War ended, both survived.
Irene’s father lived with her until she was 8 years old and then Mose passed peacefully away at the age of 92, just days after attending the 75th anniversary of the battle of Gettysburg. According to Irene they were not 8 happy years. She says she was regularly beaten by both her parents and by her teachers and she also said her classmates called her “traitor” because of her father’s war record.
Unfortunately, Irene had inherited some of her mother’s mental problems, Elida couldn’t take care of herself or her children and they had to move to the county poorhouse. Everett ran away and Irene, who left school at 13, and her mother went on to live in federal or private nursing homes for the rest of their lives.
Elida Triplett passed away in 1967 and her son, Everett, joined her in 1996, leaving Irene to receive the pension. It wasn’t a huge amount, just $73.13 per month, making a total of $885 a year, paid by the Department of Veterans Affairs. This is a result of legislation that Abraham Lincoln passed offering a Confederate pension to those who served in the Confederate armies, a benefit that was already available to Union veterans.
Unfortunately, Irene, who is said to have loved chewing tobacco and was described as “a joy to be around” by the staff at the nursing home where she spent her last years, passed away on the last day of May this year. She the last surviving child of a Civil War veteran and outlived her father by 82 years. Her death brought to an end the paying of Civil War pensions to the spouses and children of veterans.
You may think it unusual that a pension from a 19th century conflict was still being paid in the 21st century but when you realize that the last widow of a Confederate soldier, Maudie Hopkins, lived until 2008 and the last Union widow, Gertrude Janeway, only passed away in 2003 perhaps it does not seem so strange.
It appears that some Civil War soldiers tended to marry and start a family late and the trend seems to have continued into the next century. There are about 1,200 widows of men who fought in World War I and nearly 1,600 of their children who are still alive and receiving pensions, as well as 88 surviving family from the Spanish American War of 1895. Today, our forces are involved in the longest war in American history in Afghanistan and that makes me wonder how long we will be paying pensions for those involved in that conflict.