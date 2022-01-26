This week I want to talk about a man who, although not born a native West Virginian, loved this state so much he spent much of his life here and passed away 95 years ago this week. His name was John McCausland, and he was born on Sept. 13, 1836, in St. Louis, Missouri. His father, also called John McCausland, had emigrated from County Tyrone in Ireland while his mother, Harriet, came from the Kyle family of Botetourt County, Virginia. John Senior worked as a tax commissioner, but both he and his wife passed away in 1843 when John Junior was just 7 years old.
John and his brother, Robert, were taken to live with their aunt Elizabeth, but she, too, passed away in 1849 and the boys moved on to their Uncle Alexander, who took them to live in the village of Henderson, which was then in Mason County, Virginia. The brothers then went to school at the newly opened Buffalo Academy, right here in Putnam County, from where John graduated in 1853.
He was 17 and applied to be admitted to the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington. John was a smart student whose fields of study were math and engineering. He became Squad Marshall of the Cadet Corps and graduated first in his class with a major in engineering in 1857.
From VMI he went on to Charlottesville, where he spent a year studying at the University of Virginia, earning a graduate degree in engineering there in 1858. The next year he was back at VMI, this time as an assistant professor of mathematics and, as an aside to this, he also became an assistant professor of artillery tactics under the leadership of Thomas Jackson, who would later earn the nickname “Stonewall” at the battle of Manassas. It was under Jackson’s command in 1859 that McCausland took a party of the institute’s cadets to Charles Town, where they provided a guard during the trial and later execution of John Brown.
John McCausland’s sojourn as a professor at VMI came to an abrupt end in the middle of April, 1861. That was when the Virginia legislature voted to secede from the Union and suddenly the state was at war. His sympathies were with his adopted state and, by the end of the month, he’d recruited 70 men and organized four guns, nicknamed Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, into the 1st Rockbridge Artillery. The unit was to serve throughout the Civil War, but McCausland didn’t command them. Instead, he was sent into the Kanawha Valley by Robert E. Lee to recruit for the Confederate forces.
The men he gathered formed the nucleus of the 36th Virginia Infantry and he was appointed as their commander with the rank of colonel. His regiment served in the southern part of what, later, was to become West Virginia throughout much of that year but, by February 1862, they were at Fort Donelson in Tennessee. The fort fell to U.S. Grant’s Union forces but, before the surrender, McCausland managed to extricate his men and for the next 18 months he operated in the south-western part of West Virginia. Here he earned the nickname “Tiger John” for his partisan raids into union-held territory.
John McCausland was promoted to Brigadier General on May 18, 1864, after his predecessor, Albert Gallatin Jenkins, was mortally wounded and captured. Later in that year, Union forces, under the command of David Hunter, moved into the Shenandoah Valley. Hunter was ordered to use “scorched earth” tactics, i.e. to ensure the places he passed through would be unusable by the Confederacy. In compliance with this policy he burned the VMI as well as civilian homes before moving on and threatening the important Confederate transport hub and supply depot of Lynchburg. Thanks to a great extent to the actions of McCauslands’s troops the Union attack was repelled and the city was saved.
Following this, and acting under orders, McCausland used his men to raid into Maryland and Pennsylvania. The south was short of supplies and money to pay for them and so he was ordered to extort money from the towns that were sympathetic to the Union that he raided. He attacked Hagerstown, in Maryland, and was paid $25,000 by its citizens before moving on to Chambersburg in Pennsylvania. Here, the bankers had moved most of the money out before the rebels arrived.
Nevertheless, McCausland demanded $100,000, the town did not pay and so he burned it in retaliation for Hunter’s actions at VMI.
For the remainder of the war, John McCausland fought as a cavalry commander with the Army of Northern Virginia. He was at several major battles and was at Appomattox when Lee surrendered, but he managed to get his men away only to disband them at Lynchburg a few days later. McCausland then moved on to our own city of Charleston, where he was paroled on May 22, 1865.
John McCausland’s career as a soldier was over and he wanted to settle down in West Virginia but the people of Chambersburg had long memories. Their county Prosecuting Attorney had a warrant for his arrest issued on a charge of arson and he was forced to flee to Canada. From there he moved to England and Scotland before going to France and finally Mexico toward the end of 1867. It was here that he received word from U.S. Grant that he would not be prosecuted and so he moved back to his favorite West Virginia.
He used an inheritance from his father to buy 6,000 acres in Pliny, Mason County, just 17 miles from Point Pleasant and began to farm. He married, had four children and gained a reputation as a progressive farmer. He introduced a drainage system on his land, called Grape Hill, using locally made tiles and prospered, adding more land to his holdings.
John McCausland spent the next 50 years as a farmer in the state he’d adopted as his own, dying in 1927 at the age of 91. He was the last confirmed Confederate General to die. Much of his farm is now known as the Smithland Farm. It was bought by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.