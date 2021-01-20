If you care to take a look at a map of the British Isles, you’ll see, at the bottom left of the country, there is a long finger of land that sticks out into the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland. This is Cornwall, generally thought to be the county with the most southwesterly tip of Great Britain.
If you look closer, however, and if the scale of your map is large enough, you may be able to detect a small cluster of dots further out into the ocean. These dots don’t represent a smudge on the page or a printer’s error, these are islands — 145 islands and islets, to be precise. They’re called the Scilly — pronounced like silly- Isles, they mostly belong to the Duchy of Cornwall and are part of Great Britain. They’re full of legend and they have a long history that involves Phoenicians, Greeks, Romans and Vikings.
They are situated some 28 miles from the tip of Cornwall and they are currently home to over two thousand people, although only five of the islands, St. Mary’s, Tresco, St Martins, Bryher and St. Agnes, have a permanent population who live mainly in houses rented from Prince Charles. Traces of former occupation can be seen on several of the other islands too but Hugh Town, the biggest town, is on St Mary’s and the islands, which are known to have been inhabited since prehistoric times, were once home to a thriving iron-age community. Roman remains, including an altar that may once have been part of a temple, have been found there but it’s thought that when the Romans were there what they would have seen would have been very differently to the way we view the islands today.
Way back in the year 403, a Christian writer called Sulpicius Serverus, who lived in France, wrote a famous chronicle in which he stated that two men had been exiled to the Isle of Scilly 20 years earlier. It’s only a brief mention, but it’s notable because it refers to Scilly as a single island and this is supported by other references in Roman times that also mention just one place. There is evidence that the Greeks and Phoenicians may have visited there even earlier, their writings mention voyaging to the tin island and they too speak of it as a single place. Finally, there are documents that refer to Scilly as “Ennor”, which, in the Cornish language, means “Great Island.”
Evidence to support the one big island theory can still be seen today. One of the numerous tiny islets is called NorNour, it’s a small rocky outcrop that sticks up out of the ocean and it is far too small to support any sort of farming enterprise or human habitation but, despite this, the remains of a prehistoric farm have been found on it, showing it once must have been a much bigger place.
In addition to this, when the tides are low, it is sometimes possible to walk from some of the islands to others, while certain of the place names are in the ancient Cornish language and indicate that there were once different shore lines and a much larger land area. Finally, divers have found field walls in the ocean off some of the islands, particularly the currently uninhabited one called Samson.
You may wonder what occurred to make this large island disappear and when it might have happened. It seems it may have been comparatively recently, only some 1500 years ago, it’s believed. Scientists can show that southern Britain has been slowly sinking in response to Scotland and the north rising as it rebounds from the weight of the glaciers that covered it in the last ice age. On top of this, sea levels rose as the ice melted and the theory is that it flooded the comparatively flat land that lay between what are now the Scilly Isles and the rest of Britain.
At the start of this piece I said that the Scilly Isles were a place that is full of legend, so what are their legends? According to both Cornish and Breton folktales, the drowned island is the lost kingdom of Lyonesse. Some of you may recognize the name, but for those who don’t know it, Lyonesse was reputedly a kingdom that stretched out from the current southwestern edge of the Cornwall peninsular to where the Scilly Islands are now. It appears in the legends of King Arthur as the fabled home of Tristan, one of the knights of the Round Table.
Tristan was the son of the king but, after his father died, he was unable to take up the crown because the land was swallowed up by the sea in a mighty storm that occurred over a single night.
The peoples of the Scilly Isles, Cornwall, Brittany and the Welsh all have similar folktales of this inundation. They all say that the people of Lyonesse had committed a terrible sin and, as a punishment, God sent a storm and a great wave that swept over the land, drowning it forever. Many of the tales tell of a single survivor who rode a white horse and managed to outpace the wave, despite his mount losing one of its shoes.
The escapee’s name is said to have been Trevelyan and this is a Cornish family name today, its crest being three horseshoes. Another family is called Vyvyan, they claim descent from this sole survivor and in Cornish, the word Vyvyan means “to escape.” On the islands themselves, there are stories that say that it was there that King Arthur fought his last battle against Mordred and it is there that he is buried. There are ancient tombs, old enough to have held Arthur, but it’s very unlikely any of them ever did.
These are just ancient legends, of course, but they are common to all the peoples in the surrounding areas. They may have some basis in an ancient tsunami that covered much of the land, leaving just the present-day islands to attract tourists to their Mediterranean type climate and unusual flora and fauna in the summer.
If you happen to be lucky enough to ever visit the islands be aware, the sun may be hot but the ocean remains very cold. Instead of bathing, you’d be better off watching the World Championship Gig Racing in May or perhaps taking in a game of soccer from the world’s smallest league — there are only two teams and they play each other 17 times to try to win two cups and the League championship.