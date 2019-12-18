November and December are not good months of the year to be a turkey. According to the National Turkey Federation, 88% of Americans will be eating one of the birds either at Thanksgiving, for Christmas or, if you’re like our family, for both. The Federation’s statistics say that 68 million will be consumed over the two holidays and, back in 2011, some 736 million pounds of turkey was eaten in the USA alone.
Turkeys, of course, are a native American bird. They have provided food for people on this continent since prehistoric times and, when the first Europeans arrived in what is now Mexico, they found the indigenous people had domesticated the birds for use as food.
The first settlers on the east coast of what became the USA had to hunt for much of their food, and the turkey was probably one of the easiest creatures to get. Obviously these hunters were not familiar with the bird but they would have seen guinea fowl, which were a popular food source when they were back in Europe.
These guinea fowl came from North Africa and were imported into many European countries by traders from Constantinople, in Turkey. Because of this they were called Turkie hennes or Turkie coqs, so the American colonists called the strange new birds “turkeys” and the name stuck.
The first turkeys were imported to Europe less than 30 years after Christopher Columbus voyage of discovery. They appeared in Spain but soon reached to other countries; some stories say they were spread by the same Turkish merchants who traded guinea fowl and that may also account for the name.
Turkeys, of course, aren’t called turkeys in every country. The Russians call them indjushka and the Poles inyczka, both of which mean “bird of India.” The same convention is used in France where they’re called “dinde” meaning “from India,” while the Arabs say “diiq Hindi” or “Indian rooster” and the Turks refer to them simply as Hindi. All of these names derive from the belief that Columbus was looking for the western approach to the Indies when he crossed the ocean. In Portugal they’re usually called “Peru” for the South American country they were thought to have come from.
A Yorkshire gentleman, William Strickland, is credited with introducing the turkey to England in 1526. As a young man he is said to have sailed to the New World with Sebastian Cabot and either then, or on a later voyage, he traded with Indians for six turkeys, which he brought back with him. This was in the reign of King Henry VIII and, in addition to collecting wives, he is reported to have been the first English king to eat turkey. The bird apparently became popular because, in the year 1550, Strickland was granted a coat of arms that included “a turkey-cock in his pride proper.” The original version of the crest is filed with the Royal College of Arms and is said to bear the oldest known European drawing of a turkey.
When Strickland retired from the sea, he bought a house in the village of Boynton in Yorkshire and the church there bears witness to the family’s association with turkeys, especially in the shape of a lectern that is carved to represent a turkey instead of the more usual eagle. Apparently it supports the item to be read on its fanned-out tail feathers. By the early 18th century, turkeys were being farmed in the county of Norfolk, on the east coast of England, and were also coming in to the country via Turkish traders and from Holland.
Their consumption was becoming more common, but they were still very expensive, especially as, before the advent of railroads, the farmers had to walk them to market, often over several days. Because of this, they remained the province of the very rich until the middle of the 19th century when, in 1851, it was announced that the trend setters of the day, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, were eating a turkey for Christmas dinner.
Suddenly the birds were fashionable and demand increased, but it was still way behind chicken, goose, lamb, pork and beef. It wasn’t until after World War II that better farming methods and improved feed meant the price of a bird came down and they became available for the ordinary people to buy.
Today the original birds have been developed until there are a variety of breeds. The Holland White is the most common type bought in Britain, but there are also Norfolk Blacks and Bronze varieties. Some people insist there is a difference in flavor between the different types but, whichever they choose, approximately 15 million of them will feature in British Christmas dinners this year.
The turkey came from the woodlands of America, but today it has conquered the world. It form the center of feasts and celebrations everywhere and is probably better known than the bald eagle, America’s national bird. Perhaps that fine old statesman, Benjamin Franklin, was right when, in January of 1784, he wrote to his daughter Sarah and said something to the effect of, “I wish the bald eagle had not been chosen as the representative of our country. The eagle is a bird of bad moral character that does not get his living honestly. In comparison the turkey is a much more respectable bird, and a true original native of America who would not hesitate to attack a British Grenadier who invaded his territory with a red coat on.” I shall bear that last line in mind as I eat my Christmas turkey.