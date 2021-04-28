London, Paris and Rome are all European cities with long histories. They’ve been centers of population for more than 2,000 years, yet, just 900 years ago, there was another city that had a population that exceeded that of London and Rome and was close to that of Paris. You’ve probably never heard of this big, medieval city. Its name was Cahokia and it might surprise you to learn that it was right here, in what is now the United States, just across the Mississippi River from modern-day St. Louis. It was the largest city north of Mexico and the largest in America before 1780.
We don’t know what its inhabitants called it; they left no written records, and the name, Cahokia, was given to the place by French explorers in the 17th century because that was where a native American tribe of that name was living. This was centuries after the city had fallen into ruin and the tribe may well have had nothing to do with the original inhabitants.
There is archeological evidence that people lived there as much as 3,000 years ago, but it does not appear to have been properly settled until around the year 600, and the people didn’t start building the mounds that are a feature of their culture until 300 years later.
These people built Cahokia without any modern tools or equipment yet, using hand tools and baskets, they managed to construct a city that would have required moving some 55 million cubic feet of soil and rock. The result was a complex place with thousands of houses, connecting pathways, courtyards and huge mounds surrounding plazas that are thought to have been used for ceremonial purposes.
At its height, Cahokia was the center of what we know as the Mississippian culture. From archeological finds such as whelk shells, copper items and carved chert, a type of brittle stone, we know its trading influence stretched from the Gulf Coast in the south to the Great Lakes in the north.
The city originally contained at least 120 mounds, the most prominent of which we now call Monk’s Mound, because a group of monks lived there long after the original inhabitants were gone. It was in the center of the city and is a platform mound with four distinct terraces. The top stood at least 100 feet above the surrounding land and the mound covered nearly 17 acres. Several archeological expeditions have examined Monk’s Mound and they have found that at one time, there was a huge building on the top. This may have been a temple or a palace for the ruler of the city. It was more than 100 feet long by nearly 50 feet wide, and the surviving post hole evidence shows they used huge timber supports that were more than 3 feet in diameter.
The people who built this mound also undertook massive construction projects to build four large plazas at the points of the compass around it. The land here was originally covered in small ridges, but these were levelled to construct the plazas, the largest of which, to the south, covers more than 50 acres. It is thought that these plazas were used for ceremonial and religious purposes and to play a game called “chunkey,” which involved rolling a disc and throwing spears to predict where it would land.
South of this plaza, there is a raised causeway that is nearly 60 feet wide and half a mile long, leading to a large mound now called Rattlesnake Mound. This latter was a mortuary mound where the people of Cahokia buried their dead. Close to this is another mortuary mound called Mound 72. Excavations here have shown that originally it consisted of a circle of 48 wooden posts placed upright in the ground. This is similar to Woodhenge, which can be found near Stonehenge in southern England, and the placing of the posts was very precise, marking the points of the compass and the position of the sun at the equinox and the solstices.
The posts were later removed and burial mounds took their place. One of these was the “Birdman burial.” This was a tall individual, probably aged around 40, who was buried on a bed of 20,000 beads made from seashells and arranged in the shape of a falcon. Nearby was a cache of arrowheads, many of them made in places far from the city, and at the burial’s feet was the skeleton of a man buried face down.
More than 250 other skeletons have been excavated from that mound, two-thirds of them showing signs that they had been executed. There was a mass grave containing 53 young women, all killed at the same time and buried side by side in two layers. In addition, there was a mixed burial of 40 people, all of whom died violently, with some of them showing signs of having been buried whilst still alive.
Not all of the archeological finds are so gruesome. Earlier this century, evidence for a copper workshop, including anvil stones, was found at the site and copper plates forged in the city have been discovered at sites as far away as Oklahoma. In addition, clay statuettes, ceramic bowls and carved stone tablets have been discovered.
It was a huge, thriving community for centuries but, by the time Europeans came on the scene in the 16th century, Cahokia was no more, although there were still some Native Americans living in the area. So, what happened to this huge city that rivalled the capitals of Europe? There are various theories. 20,000 people consume a lot of resources and create a lot of waste. Deforestation, over-hunting and disease from bad sanitation may have contributed to plagues and food shortages.
These may well have been compounded by something that we hear a lot about today, climate change. Cahokia reached its greatest heights during what was called the “Medieval Warming Period,” which enabled the development of the agriculture of maize, beans and squash. Later, North America underwent a period known as the Little Ice Age. These changes meant floods and droughts and it was during this period when the Cahokian culture began to decline and die, leaving behind just traces of what was once there. Perhaps this is something we should bear in mind when thinking about global warming and our own climate change.