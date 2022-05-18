I’m sure that when you were in high school, all your various history professors talked to you about the Revolutionary War. It’s the event from which this country was born, and so it’s usually covered in detail. That’s not so in Britain — over there it’s called the American War of Independence and, unless things have changed since I was in school, it barely gets a mention.
The roots of the conflict were varied, but you probably know that they began with various parliamentary acts, mostly about taxes, that brought protests from the colonists. These led to the Boston Massacre of March 1770, the Boston Tea Party, increasing tension and harsh reprisals that culminated with Paul Revere’s ride and the battles at Concord and Lexington in April 1775.
Most of these events were focused in and around Boston, but there were other, far less well-known ones, that occurred farther south, in Rhode Island’s Narrangansett Bay. These are rarely mentioned, but they, too, had a baring on bringing the 13 colonies to the brink of revolution.
After the end of the French and Indian War, the British government passed several ordinances in an effort to recoup some of the debt they had incurred as a result of the conflict. As part of this effort to get revenue, parliament authorized the purchase of half a dozen sloops and schooners which the Royal Navy was to use to enforce the payment of customs duties in American ports.
Rhode Island’s major industry was the production of rum from molasses, which had to be imported.
Under the Sugar Act, this was subject to an import tax and the navy tried to impose this. As early as 1764, the independent-thinking Rhode Islanders objected to paying this tax, and, following an incident where British sailors were accused of stealing from local merchants, they took the law into their own hands. They forced their way into Fort George on Goat Island, which is in Newport harbor, and fired cannon at HMS St John, the ship the accused sailors came from. The ship was not badly damaged, and the colonists dispersed before they could be apprehended but this action could legitimately be called one of the precursors to the revolution.
The people of Newport took matters even further four years later, in 1768. The Liberty was a sloop that was owned by John Hancock, who would later be the first to sign the Declaration of Independence. It was charged that, in an effort to avoid paying duty, Hancock had a customs officer locked in the ship’s cabin while a cargo of wine was unloaded without paying the duty. In retaliation, the British seized the ship and pressed it into service as HMS Liberty. It was then used to patrol the Rhode Island coast to enforce customs charges.
In July 1769, Liberty stopped two Connecticut ships and seized them on customs avoidance charges. The ships were towed into Newport harbor, where the captain of Liberty was confronted by a mob of enraged colonists. Not getting satisfaction from the captain, the Rhode Islanders boarded the ship, scuttled her and set fire to what remained in another act of open defiance to the British government.
As might be expected, parliament was not amused by this incident. In retaliation, in February, 1772, Lt. William Dudingston, commanding the customs schooner HMS Gaspee, arrived in Newport harbor with orders to enforce customs duties and authority to stop ships and search cargos. Dudingston discussed the situation with the colony’s governor, Joseph Wanton, and then began patrolling the coast.
Almost immediately, Gaspee challenged and stopped a schooner named the Fortune. A thorough search of the vessel revealed 12 hogsheads of rum that had not been declared to customs. A hogshead at that time contained at least 60 gallons, so it was a considerable find. Well aware from his discussion with the governor of what had happened to previous seized cargos and not wanting the colonists to take the rum back, Dudingston sent Fortune and the hogsheads to Boston.
Sending the arrested ship to Massachusetts for trial was a direct violation of Rhode Island’s Royal Charter, granted in 1663, and the local colonists were furious. Despite this, Dudingston and his crew became more intrusive and aggressive in their searches, even going as far as to stop merchants on shore in order to search their goods. The situation became so bad that Darius Sessions, who was the deputy governor, wrote to Governor Wanton. He included an opinion from the chief justice of the colony that said, “no commander of any vessel has any right to use any authority in the Body of the Colony without previously applying to the Governor and showing his warrant for so doing.” The governor then demanded Dudingston produce his orders, but the Lieutenant sent a rude reply saying he would not leave his ship nor would he acknowledge the governor’s authority.
It was a stalemate, but then, on June 9, 1772, Gaspee was pursuing a suspected smuggler called the Hannah when she ran aground on the northwestern side of Narrangansett Bay. Despite trying, Dudingston’s crew were unable to free their ship and so they settled down to wait for high tide before trying to refloat her. A group of local men led by John Brown saw their opportunity, however. Just before dawn the next morning, they silently rowed out to Gaspee, boarded her and quickly subdued the crew with handspikes. In the melee, Lieutenant Dudingston was shot and wounded and the raiders seized and read the ship’s papers before forcing the crew to abandon ship and setting the vessel on fire.
The crew made it ashore and shortly afterwards Dudingston was arrested for illegally seizing cargo, but his commanding officer paid his fine and sent him back to England for court martial. Previous attacks on customs vessels had gone unpunished, but this was a raid on a Royal Navy ship. A Royal Commission of Enquiry was set up to identify the raiders who were to be sent back to England and charged with treason. There was conflicting testimony however, and the commission finally declared that they were unable to identify the raiders, so no one was punished. Dudingston recovered and went on to have a long career, retiring eventually as a vice admiral.
The colonists were so alarmed at the prospect of their fellow citizens being sent to England for trial that, in Boston, a committee of correspondence was formed to consult with other colonies, a move that proved decisive three years later when the revolution finally broke out.
The Gaspee incident was one of the roots of the revolution, largely ignored today but remembered in Rhode Island in a festival held each year that includes burning a replica of the ship as well as re-enactors, arts and crafts.