One hundred thirty-three years ago this year, a series of crimes was committed in Britain that have since become world famous. They were horrific murders, and the perpetrator was never caught, although several names have been put forward and his nickname has become part of international folklore.
Officially, the crimes were called the Whitechapel murders — after the area in which they were committed — but you probably know them better as the “Jack the Ripper” murders.
Whitechapel is close to the docklands of the River Thames in the east end of London. It had developed over the centuries as the place where the less-salubrious industries such as tanning sites and foundries were situated.
The main street, Whitechapel Road, was an average London street by 1888, but situated off it were numerous overcrowded alleys, courtyards and ill-lit side streets. These were places where the poor of London lived, their numbers swelled by immigrants from Ireland and refugees fleeing the Russian pogroms.
There were around 80,000 people crowded together in Whitechapel by 1888. Work was scarce, hunger, violence and alcoholism were rife and, in desperation, many women turned to prostitution in order to survive.
No one knows for certain when the murderer claimed his first victim. The police investigation covered eleven separate killings, and it’s known that at least five were committed by the same person; these are the five attributed to the “Ripper,”
The first of the murders that was investigated involved a girl called Emma Elizabeth Smith. She was attacked on the night of April 3, 1888, being beaten about the head, cut and sexually assaulted. She died next day but, because her wounds being different to those of later victims, modern analysis suggests that she was not a victim of the Ripper.
Martha Tabram was killed four months later, after being stabbed multiple times. Once again, today’s analysts believe she was not killed by the same person as later victims.
Less than a month after, though, the first killing that is now attributed to Jack the Ripper occurred. Mary Ann Nichols’ body was discovered in Whitechapel on the last day of August. Her killer had slashed her throat twice and had inflicted horrendous mutilations on her body. Exactly one week later, Annie Chapman was found not far away. She, too, had suffered two slashing wounds to the throat and mutilations that were even worse than those suffered by Mary Nicholls.
The end of September saw two victims in one night. The first, Elizabeth Stride, had throat wounds similar to the previous two but that was all, and it was suggested that the killer was disturbed before he could do any more to her. Forty-five minutes later, Catherine Eddowes’ badly mutilated corpse was discovered lying nearby.
Not far from where Eddowes was discovered, part of her bloodstained clothing was found with a chalked message on a nearby wall blaming Jews for the killing. The police commissioner, believing the message was designed to mislead the investigation and fearing a racial riot, had it washed off.
There were no further murders until, on Nov. 9, the body of Mary Jane Kelly was discovered. She had similar wounds to the previous girls and had been extensively mutilated.
These last five are the killings that were all thought to have been done by the Ripper. There were four more murders committed in the area over the next couple of years, at least one of which might have been done by the same person as the five mentioned above, while several others, both before and after, have been tentatively linked to him.
Unfortunately, many of the police files pertaining to the murders were destroyed by bombing in World War II, but those that do survive show that, for the period, a thorough police investigation was carried out. A reward was offered, extensive house-to-house enquiries were made, more than 2,000 statements taken and 80 people were detained, but none of them were ever charged.
All local butchers and doctors were questioned and alibis were checked. The murders all occurred near weekends toward the beginning or end of the month and it was thought the culprit could be a periodic visitor, but none were found who were around for all of the killings.
In Whitechapel, violence and death were not uncommon, so you may wonder why these murders gained such notoriety. Part of the answer lies in two, unconnected, acts of parliament. The first, in 1880, made it compulsory for all children to attend elementary school. This meant that by the time of the murders a large proportion of the population were able to read. The second act revised tax laws and made cheap newspapers available to the masses. The killings made headlines and the reporters ran with the story.
At first the newspapers got the idea the police were looking for someone called “leather apron” but the case attracted hundreds of letters, some accusing people while others purported to be from the killer.
Most of these letters were dismissed, but three of them stood out. The first is called the “Dear Boss” letter from the way it was addressed. It was sent to a news agency in London shortly before the double killing of Elizabeth Stride and Catherine Eddowes. The reasons it stands out are first that it was signed “Jack the Ripper,” the first time the name had been used, and secondly that in it the writer said he would cut his next victim’s ears off to send to the police. Catherine Eddowes had part of her ear cut off three days later.
The second letter is called the “Saucy Jackie’ postcard from the way it was signed. It was sent the day after the double killing and claimed that Elizabeth Stride had screamed and so he hadn’t had time to mutilate her.
The last letter was sent to the local vigilance committee and was accompanied by half of a human kidney. Catherine Eddowes kidneys had been removed by her killer.
Police opinion about the letters was divided. Some thought them genuine, some thought they were from crazy people and others thought they’d been written by reporters in order to keep public interest in the case. No one was ever charged with writing them.
So, who was the sick individual known as Jack the Ripper? We will never know. Everyone connected to the case is now long gone. There have been innumerable investigations and more than a hundred named suspects, ranging from Prince Albert Victor, Duke of Clarence and Avondale, through the author Lewis Carroll to a Polish immigrant committed to a lunatic asylum in 1891, the year the killings stopped. There have been several movies and innumerable books written on the subject, I’ve read several and have to admit I still have no idea who Jack the Ripper was.