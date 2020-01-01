Usually, at the end of the year, I revisit some of the things I’ve talked about over the past 12 months. This year is different because it’s rather special, to me at least. It’s been 10 years since I wrote my first column for the Herald and, if you’ll indulge me, I’d like to remind you about some of the things we’ve discussed over those years.
Back in 2009, I’d been here just a year and everything was still new to me. I’d visited America several times before, but a two-week vacation is very different to moving across the ocean and starting a new life in a state that I confess I’d never heard of before.
In my first articles I started talking to you good people by introducing myself, telling you where I was from and why I was here. After that, I remember making some comparisons on the basic differences between England and West Virginia.
One thing that struck me straight away, and still does, is how friendly folk here are. Right off everyone seemed to talk to me, in the street, in the store and in restaurants, they always said hello and asked how I was. If I cared to tell them, then people stopped to listen. Back in England I’m afraid the people have a reputation for seemingly being aloof. They’re not, they really are friendly, once you get to know them, but speaking to strangers is something they don’t usually do and I can’t remember the last time someone I didn’t know said anything to me in the street.
In the early days here I really noticed the West Virginia accent, although it’s just occasional words that get my attention now, and my British accent unfailingly attracted comment; it still does to some extent. That’s why, in 2010 and 11, I talked to you about some of the differences I’d noticed in the way we speak and the phrases we use. Initially I mentioned what I called the missing “to be.” By that I meant the British would say something needs “to be” done, like “the house needs to be painted.” Here many people just say “the house needs painted.” It’s only a little thing, but it catches my attention every time I hear it.
2012 was not a good year for my family. At the end of January I got a call from my brother to say my mother had been taken ill. I had to grab the first available flight and rush over to England.
I was in time to spent my Mom’s last day with her before she peacefully passed away. That week I was in shock and without thinking I shared my feelings with you through this column. I have to say I was very moved by the emails and expressions of sympathy I received and they really did help.
That year was also the first one when I got to see an American election and, although I couldn’t vote myself, we talked about the differences between the US and British political systems. 2012 was also the year when Lori and I built our home office and I managed to cut my finger so badly that I had to visit the local urgent care system. That led to a discussion on the differences between the British National Health Service and the American insurance system.
To finish a very full year, I talked about the history of the United States Marines before moving on to 2013 and the Embassy of the Republic of Texas, which still exists in London to this day. Later that summer, I researched and wrote about not only the Congressional Medal of Honor but also Britain’s Victoria Cross, the highest awards that the two countries can give and the heroes who won them.
2014 saw me describing the pomp and ceremony of the state opening of parliament, the occasion when Queen Elizabeth summons all members to hear her speech. We also discussed bacon, one of my favorite breakfast foods, and Groundhog Day that year, as well as touching on the famous West Virginia haunting that solved a murder case.
The next year was a busy one as far as articles went. We began with the story of Mary Mallon, better known as Typhoid Mary, who was responsible for spreading the disease through New York City.
Next came Phil Collins, the rock star, who is so fascinated with the story of the Alamo that he gave its museum millions of dollars worth of memorabilia he’d collected.
In April I became a citizen and I was happy to tell you about that, but it was also a sad year because we remembered the Marshall University air disaster and the impact it had on so many lives.
In 2016 we discussed the difference in church-going attitudes between West Virginians and the British together with the origins of the Church of England. I talked about writing and described the long process I go through to produce my novels in an article that brought several emails from readers.
Toward the end of the year I mentioned parliament, its history and the fact that the building where it meets was in serious need of renovation. Much of that work has now been done, although the ongoing Brexit saga shows it hasn’t improved what goes on inside any.
In January 2017, we had the inauguration of the president and we talked about that, as well as such diverse subjects as James Bond, the Civil War, pirate gold, tomatoes and oranges before breaking the news that Prince Harry was to marry an American TV star the next year.
That wedding and driving standards on our highways were the highlights of 2018’s articles. The wedding took place in Saint George’s chapel in Windsor Castle, a venue Lori and I toured a few years ago. It was watched on TV by millions of people all around the world and the couple has continued to grab media attention ever since, not least because of the birth of their son, Archie.
Driving has featured in several articles, principally because I drive I-64 during rush hours five days each week and some of the things I see continue to astonish me. I won’t repeat them here, I’m sure regular readers know what I have to say on the subject and probably they prefer not to be reminded.
And so we come to this year. We began on my wedding anniversary with a discussion on weddings and went on to talk about Captain Blood, the man with the unlikely name who stole Britain’s crown jewels. If you remember, he was caught but was pardoned.
2019 also marked the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. World leaders and surviving veterans met in France to mark the day that saw the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe, hopefully it was a war that will never be repeated. Of course, I wrote about many other things too, varying from baguettes to getting an Italian house for a dollar but lack of space today prevents me recalling them here.
It’s been a great 10 years for me. I’ve enjoyed researching and writing about so many diverse things, but I couldn’t do it if it wasn’t for you, the readers. I want to thank every one of you for your interest and your support, especially those who I’ve met in person and those who’ve emailed me. I’d also like to thank Cassie, my editor, I couldn’t have done it without her. I’m looking forward to writing many more articles in the future and want to finish by wishing all of you a very happy new year.