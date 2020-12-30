To say the least, 2020 has been a very unusual year. In this country it’s been dominated by two things, the presidential election and the global pandemic. The election was a major event, of course. Something about it seems to have been in the news every day, even after all the votes were counted, but I believe a person’s politics are their own concern and so I always try to avoid discussing them in this column, and I deliberately didn’t mention the election during the year.
Personally I voted early. It’s a privilege I like to take advantage of and one they don’t have in Britain. I have my own opinion concerning the election outcome, as I’m sure all of you do, but enough about that.
I did mention the pandemic, several times in fact. It was something that was hard to avoid. The first occasion was way back in March when I talked about having to cancel my vacation in Britain. A vacation that at the time I thought would be put off for just a few months but which now seems unlikely to happen at any time in the near future.
A worldwide virus of this magnitude is something we’ve not experienced in my lifetime, although history tells us there have been several before. After being tested three times and spending four weeks quarantining after a member of my family tested positive, it’s something I hope will soon be over and which none of us will have to go through again.
One of the articles I wrote about it featured Captain Tom Moore who, at 100 years old, raised money for Britain’s health service by walking around his garden. His aim was to raise $1,000 but in fact he raised around $45,000. I’m pleased to say he’s still going strong and the Queen knighted him for his efforts so he is now Sir Tom.
Speaking of the Queen, from the feedback I’ve received I know there are many of you out there who are avid royal watchers and so I think I wrote about royalty at least half a dozen times. The articles ranged from Tutankhamen, the boy pharaoh of Egypt, through Æthelflæd, the Saxon warrior princess, King Henry VIII and the possibility of him taking a seventh wife to the current Queen isolating at Windsor Castle and canceling her family’s Christmas get together to avoid the virus.
We also mentioned the mystery of the young princes who disappeared from Tower of London and, of course, this was the year when Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, announced their intention of stepping back from their royal duties and relocating to Canada. They didn’t stay there long, the couple soon moved on to a new home in California and there has been scarcely a week when they were not in the news for one reason or another. The British newspapers predicted that Megan would never live in Britain again, and so far they have not returned there.
One of the reasons for that may well be the pandemic, but there was Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding in July and the Trooping of the Color ceremony that Harry always attends and they didn’t go for either of these events. Meghan should really cross the Atlantic before the end of the year, she is suing a newspaper and has a case in Britain’s High Court on Jan. 11. I doubt the case will go ahead though; London is currently on total lockdown and the court will probably be adjourned.
We talked about other people besides royalty during the year, many of them women. There was Harriet Chalmers, the inspiring California girl who, in the very early 20th century, went against accepted behavior by exploring South America, writing articles for the National Geographic Society and, during World War I, being the only female journalist to visit soldiers in the trenches.
Another lady who we covered was Florence Nightingale, the wealthy daughter of a British family who went to the Crimea to nurse wounded soldiers and who has come down in history as the founder of modern nursing. Irene Triplet, who died this year, was another woman we featured. Her claim to fame was she was the last surviving child of a soldier who fought in the Civil War, which ended 155 years ago.
You may also remember the tale of Sarah Wilson, the girl who, in the 18th century, stole from the British Queen. She was transported to the colonies for theft, ran away and had a good life in the Carolinas, New York and New England by claiming to be Princess Sophia Carolina Augusta, the queen’s sister and sister-in-law of King George III.
The boys also featured occasionally during the year too. In March I talked about the great American writer Washington Irving, the man who composed some of his best stories such as Sleepy Hollow whilst living in my home city of Birmingham, across the Atlantic in Britain. We took time out to mention other great American men too, like the intrepid aviators who, in 1924 were the first to fly completely around the world.
Then, as usual, there were the light hearted, fanciful and strange pieces such as the people like the Faery Investigation Society who still believe in fairies and who recorded more than 450 stories of encounters with the little people. Couple that with September’s piece on the Icelandic belief in elves and the later discussion on the ghosts of Berry Pomeroy castle, and it’s safe to say anything is possible.
As I said at the beginning of this piece, 2020 was a very unusual year. I don’t think there can be anyone among us who wants a repeat and so I’m hoping and praying that next year will be quiet, happy, peaceful and prosperous for all of us. Sadly we’ve lost a lot of good people in the past 12 months. Some of them were household names such as Sean Connery and West Virginia’s own Chuck Yeager. Others were not nationally famous but they were our loved ones and together we remember them, particularly at this time of year.
To close I want to say I really enjoy researching, writing and receiving feedback on these articles and I’d like to thank you all for your support. I’m looking forward to talking with you each week through 2021 and, that said, it only remains for me to wish all the people of West Virginia a very happy New Year.