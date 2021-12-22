Merry Christmas to you all.
For this year’s Christmas article, I thought I’d talk about some Christmas firsts, and what better place to start than with the first recorded celebration of Christ’s birth?
No one knows for sure when Jesus was born — some estimates say it was as early as November, while others go for a date in March. Births were not recorded in those days and the early church did not usually celebrate birthdays; they were more inclined to mark the day saints died and entered the Kingdom of Heaven instead. The first record we have of a celebration to mark Christ’s birth comes from a list of early Roman bishops. On this, against the year 336, is written, “December 25, Christ born in Bethlehem, Judea.”
Since the date wasn’t recorded at the time, and no one could be sure when it was, you may wonder why Dec. 25 was chosen. One reason is it’s close to the winter solstice and several cultures in Europe had pagan celebrations around that time. In Scandinavia and Germany, they celebrated Yule; the Jews had a Festival of Lights; the druids collected mistletoe; and the Romans had Saturnalia, a festival where they had feasts and gave gifts to the poor. It is thought that perhaps early Christian clerics may have chosen the same date in order to lure the people from their pagan ways.
A second school of thought is that since the church decided March 25 was the date of Jesus’ conception, logic dictated that his birth would have occurred nine months later.
Over time, the pagans converted to Christianity, but they still retained some of their old traditions. Mistletoe played a part in Celtic and Norse mythology, and it’s thought that the tradition of kissing under it may stem from that, although the first written record of it comes from a song written in 1784. Using it in the house along with holly, ivy and evergreen branches dates back to pagan times when people would bring them into their homes as the only green things available in the depths of winter, to signify spring would come. Likewise, pagans lit candles for the same reason and the early church adopted this too, lighting a large candle as a symbol of the star in the east.
As mentioned above, the Romans used to give gifts during their festival of saturnalia and this tradition continued but, as time went on, the practice became associated with Saint Nicholas instead. In fact, Nicholas lived before the first recorded dating of Christmas. He was born around the year 270 in a place called Myra, which is in present-day Turkey, and he died in 343. His family were rich, early Christians and, when his parents died, Nicholas set about giving their wealth secretly to the poor. He became a bishop and was renowned for his gift giving. There are folk tales about him giving dowries to a poor father who had three daughters and of him putting coins in the shoes people had left outside their doors. Over the years his name has become synonymous with gift giving whilst being contracted to “Santa.”
The word “carol” means a dance or song of praise and joy, and at one time these were sung throughout the year, but over the centuries they have become associated solely with Christmas. Pagans used to sing and dance at their own celebrations, and as early as the year 129 a bishop in Rome said that a song called “Angel’s Hymn” should be sung at the mid-winter service in Rome. Most of the early carols were in Latin, a language the ordinary people did not understand and so singing them was not popular but, in 1223, St. Francis of Assisi performed a service in front of a nativity scene and songs were sung in the local language. This practice soon spread through Europe and by early medieval times carols were popular. Even King Henry VIII took time out from getting married to compose a carol called “Green Groweth the Holly.”
I began this piece by wishing you all a merry Christmas. This is an old greeting, the first known example of which comes in a letter written by John Fisher, Bishop of Rochester to Thomas Cromwell, chief minister to King Henry VIII, in 1534. In the letter Fisher wrote “Our Lord God send you a merry Christmas.” Whether that Christmas was merry or not isn’t clear, but later both Fisher and Cromwell earned Henry’s anger and, like a couple of the king’s wives, both had their heads chopped off on Tower Hill.
It wasn’t so very long after this that the first greeting that might be described as a Christmas card was sent. The sender was a man called Michael Maier and, in the year 1611, he sent a 33-by-24-inch folded greeting to King James I and his son, the Prince of Wales. The card began with, “A greeting on the birthday of the Sacred King” and went on in elaborate language to wish them “Joy and fortune as we enter the new auspicious year 1612.”
Despite this early start, Christmas cards didn’t come into general use until more than 200 years later. Occasionally today we hear people comment on the commercialization of Christmas, but that is how the sending of cards started. Sir Henry Cole was one of the founders of the British Post Office and he was looking for a way to encourage the public to use the facility. In 1843, he commissioned the production of 2,050 greeting cards which sold for one shilling each. Thirty years later, cards were being printed in large numbers and, in 1874, cheap cards were introduced to America by Louis Prang, nicknamed “the father of the American greeting card.” The idea took off and, by 1880, Prang’s company was producing 5 million cards for Christmas. That was the start and the industry has never looked back.
The use of green tree branches can be traced back to pagan times, but the first decorated Christmas trees seem to have appeared in the guilds of Northern Germany and Eastern Europe in the middle of the 15th century. The practice was slow to spread and was usually only found in the homes of the nobility. Queen Charlotte introduced the Christmas tree to Britain around 1800 and Queen Victoria grew up with one in the palace each Christmas, but it wasn’t until she married Prince Albert and pictures were printed of them around their tree that the practice grew among the general population.
This has been just a very brief look at some of our Christmas traditions. In our house the tree is up, it’s decorated and surrounded by brightly wrapped gifts. The cards have been sent, those we’ve received are displayed, the fridge is bulging with good things to eat and I think we’re ready. The only thing left is to once again wish each and every one of you a very merry Christmas, to remember the reason for the season and to pray for peace and prosperity for all at this special time of the year.