How many of you good people will be staying up on New Year’s Eve to watch the ball drop in New York City? I’m not sure whether I will. We don’t have plans to go to a party or to go out to eat, and I guess whether I’ll be awake to greet 2022 will depend on how tired I am feeling on the night.
Around the country, not everyone will be waiting for that ball to drop, of course. People live in different time zones and so, for them, the old year ends and the new one begins later in the night. For this reason, some of our fellow countrymen have come up with several unique ways of marking the moment.
Take Hawaii for instance. When the ball drops in New York it’s only 7 o’clock in the evening of Dec. 31 there, and so the islanders wait to hoist their own symbol up into the air and let it drop. Being Hawaii that symbol is a huge, illuminated pineapple.
Closer to home, in downtown Mobile, Alabama, they will signal the start of 2022 by raising a Moon Pie on high before allowing it to drop. This particular pie doesn’t have chocolate and marshmallow in it; however, it weighs 600 pounds and is brightly lit.
Meanwhile, Flagstaff, Arizona’s symbol isn’t as big nor is it as heavy as the Moon Pie, but it is also unique to the area. It only weighs in at 70 pounds and, since the city is close to the Ponderosa Pine Forests it is a large, metal pinecone that glows as it is dropped to the accompaniment of music, dancing and fireworks.
I guess Boise, Idaho’s symbol is predictable. The citizens there hoist up a huge portrayal of a potato filled with flickering lights that they drop at midnight to a background of exploding fireworks, while revelers dance and sing below. Equally predictable is the celebration in the city of Plymouth, Wisconsin. Sponsored by the Sartori Cheese Company, a huge wedge of cheese is hauled up by a crane and dropped at midnight. The cheese isn’t real, but the thousands of people who gather to watch the event can get their fill from local vendors.
You might have expected the cheese, but the city of Prairie du Chien, also in Wisconsin, has what is undoubtedly one of the strangest New Year drops in the world. Each year they catch a carp in the Mississippi River and freeze it. They then name the fish “Lucky,” decorate it with makeup and lights and, at midnight they lower it from a crane onto a cradle. It’s said that if you kiss the dead fish’s lips you’ll have good luck for the coming year.
As it happens, Prairie du Chien is not alone with its fishy midnight drop. The City of Eastport in Maine is a center of the fishing industry and, as the year changes, they drop an 8-foot-long replica of a sardine that is adorned with lights. Eastport is right on the border of the United States and Canada and, as a gesture of goodwill toward their northern neighbors, they also drop a giant, illuminated maple leaf.
Temecula is a city in the heart of the California wine country and so I suppose it’s natural that, at midnight, accompanied by music, cheering and fireworks, they drop a bunch of grapes. Not just any old grapes of course. This bunch is 5 feet wide by 8 feet high and consists of 48 balls covered in sequins together with 36 spheres that are lit from the inside.
While we’re talking about odd things being dropped on New Year’s Eve, the city of Vincennes, Indiana, deserves an honorable mention. If you happen to be in the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in that city around midnight you’ll see a huge watermelon being hoisted 110 feet into the air by a crane. My advice is don’t stand too close because, as the last stroke of midnight chimes the artificial fruit opens up and drops 16 real, locally grown watermelons to smash on the ground far below. Please don’t ask me why they do this, because I have no idea.
Our northern neighbor, Pennsylvania has a few different items that get dropped to signal midnight too. Mechanicsville drops a giant wrench while Bethlehem is the place where they make the candy called Peeps. To mark this association and to usher in the New Year, they drop a 4 1/2-foot-tall, 400-pound Peep in the shape of the traditional chick each year.
Tennessee is called the home of country music and there, too, they have their traditions. In Memphis they are hoping that their usual Guitar Drop on Beale Street will return after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Each year a different giant, illuminated guitar drops on the corner of the street. This year it is to be a D’angelico guitar, and it is anticipated the watching crowd could reach 50,000 people. At the same time in Nashville they are expecting up to four times that number to watch a huge golden music note drop at midnight.
Back in Britain, people gather to wait for the midnight chimes of Big Ben, the clock in parliament. When I was young however, we always had a family party on New Year’s and, for some reason that is lost in the mists of time, we did something called “first footing.” This is a tradition that says the first person to cross the house’s threshold in the new year has to be a tall, dark-haired man carrying a piece of coal and a coin. As I was 6 feet 2, and the gray in my hair is only a recent achievement, I was usually ejected at five minutes to midnight and only allowed back in after the year had changed, no matter what the weather. I remember the parties fondly but going out in the cold is something I won’t be doing this year and definitely don’t miss.
This has been a brief look at some of the ways we greet the changing of the year. There are many more traditions I haven’t had space to mention, but whether you celebrate into the early hours, stay up to watch that ball drop, drop a fish or watermelons from a great height or just go to bed, I want to wish you, and your families, a very happy and prosperous new year. May 2022 bring you all you desire.