Recently we celebrated what my calendar calls “Columbus Day.’” Ostensibly, this holiday is to commemorate the discovery of America, but the name, of course, is something of a misnomer. Christopher Columbus never did land on what is now the United States. Indeed, in some places the holiday is now called “Indigenous People’s Day” or occasionally “Leif Erikson Day” and it’s this latter name I want to talk about today.
Who was Leif Erikson and what has he got to do with the discovery of what was to become North America?
Leif Erikson was what we call a Viking. These were people who seemed to explode out of the Scandinavian countries of Sweden, Norway and Denmark toward the end of the 8th century. The name “Viking” may mean pirate, and they were renowned for raiding through Britain, Ireland, Europe, the Baltic and the Mediterranean. For around 300 years, the sight of their sleek, fast long-ships coming ashore or sailing up the rivers brought terror to the peoples of these lands.
In addition to raiding and pillaging, the Vikings were also settlers and explorers. They set up homes over much of England and Ireland for centuries, and my own DNA breakdown still shows a hint of Scandinavian genes that probably derive from that time.
Leif Erikson was born in Iceland around the year 970. He was the son of a Norwegian explorer called Erik the Red, the man who reputedly founded the first settlement on Greenland. His visit to the new land he called Vinland is mentioned in two different sagas from the period. The first the story says that, after visiting the King of Norway and converting from paganism to Christianity, Leif was sailing back to Greenland. With him he was taking a priest in order to convert his fellow Greenlanders to the new religion, but on the way they encountered a North Atlantic storm.
Blown off course, their ship missed making landfall in Greenland and instead was blown westward. When the storm abated, the ships crew saw that they were close to an unknown land so they anchored and went ashore. They reported that they found wild grapes growing as well as wheat and maple trees. Erikson named the place “Vinland,” had his crew load some of these goods aboard and then sailed eastward, stopping to rescue some shipwrecked sailors on the way. The saga goes on to say that he never returned to Vinland, but other Greenlanders, intrigued by his report, did.
The second version of the discovery was written around the same time, but in it, the first European to sight the shore of the new land is said to have been a man named Bjarni Hendolfsson. Once again, the saga begins with a storm. Hendolfsson was reputedly on a voyage from Iceland to Greenland when his ship was blown off course. As in the first version, when the storm abated, the ship’s crew saw an unknown coastline but, in this version, they did not land. Instead they turned back to the east and sailed back to Greenland where they told their story.
Leif Erikson was then said to have heard the tale. He contacted Hendolfsson, bought his ship, recruited a crew and set about retracing his voyage. He soon found land and is reputed to have gone ashore in several places, possibly on Labrador, before finding a place where the weather was mild, there were fish and game in plenty and, inland, wild grapes were growing. Erikson named the place Vinland, and he built a settlement on the shore that was called Leifsbudir. Allegedly he spent the winter there before loading his ship with timber and returning to Greenland. Again this version ends by saying he never returned to Vinland.
Viking sagas are a mixture of myth, legend, folklore and history, so how much of the tales of Leif Erikson should we accept? Up until 1960, all we had were the stories — but then some of the local people living near a place called L’Anse aux Meadows on the northern coast of Newfoundland told a Norwegian explorer, Helge Ingstad, about some grassy mounds there. Ingstad’s wife was an archeologist and during the next seven years excavations on the site revealed that the mounds covered the remains of eight timber buildings similar to those that are found in Viking settlements in Iceland and Greenland.
Later digs revealed numerous Viking artifacts, including evidence of iron smelting, and radio-carbon dating suggests the site was in use just after the turn of the 11th century, a period that ties in with the stories of Leif Erikson’s landing. Examination of felled timbers from the site later confirmed this with a date of approximately 1021.
Evidence from the site suggests it was in use from between 10 and 20 years, and this seems to raise further questions. Was it the only place the Vikings settled? If so, why, and why was it abandoned?
The answer to the second of these questions may have been conflict with native Americans, but we have no confirmation of this and recent explorations indicate that the site might have been in use on and off for up to 200 years instead of 20.
The answer to the first question was thought for a long time to be yes, it was the Vikings’ only settlement, but that has almost certainly now changed. Archeological techniques have improved vastly over the past 50 years. Experts no longer have to rely on local people reporting grass-covered mounds. A scientist called Sarah Parcak has previously found sites in Egypt and the Roman Empire by using satellite imagery and has now turned her attention to the Eastern coast of North America.
Several potential sites were identified, but she and her team have concentrated on one. It is at a place called Point Rosee, which is 400 miles southwest of L’Anse aux Meadows, and the first excavations there have revealed signs of iron smelting and a turf wall similar to those constructed by Vikings across the ocean.
If this site does prove to be Viking, and indications so far say that it is, then the possibilities for further settlements are great. Sail in any direction except east from Point Rosee and you will almost certainly come to the North American mainland. There have been stories about the discovery there of various Viking runestones for many years, some as far away as Oklahoma. In the past, most of these have been dismissed as hoaxes — but what if some were true? Could we really have had Viking longships on the Kanawha a thousand years ago?